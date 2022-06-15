Best Online Sportsbook Reviews in the USA 2022

Online betting sites offer a convenient method of gambling on sporting events. For those in the United States, whether it be the NBA, NFL or another competition, there are a number of sportsbooks available. The best online betting sites attract players through bonuses, competitive odds, live streaming and convenient payment methods, among other things.

On this page, we will deliver the top online betting sites in the US. We will also explain how we complete our sportsbook reviews. So, if you are looking to bet online, be sure to keep reading!

Top 10 Online Sports Betting Sites USA

1. BetOnline – Generous welcome bonus

2. Xbet – Crypto payments accepted

3. MyBookie – Attractive contests and ongoing promos

4. BetUS – Live streaming options

5. Bovada – Leading site for Esports betting

6. Sportsbetting.ag – Mobile-friendly

7. BUSR – No deposit limit

8. Everygame – Quick payouts

9. BetAnySports – Easy to use on desktop & mobile

10. JazzSports – Leading site for prop bets

Best Betting Sites Reviews

1. BetOnline – Top of our online betting site list

When it comes to the best online betting sites in the US, BetOnline rightly comes in 1st place. Accepting bets on a large number of sports, including basketball, football, baseball and soccer, BetOnline also offers a generous welcome bonus. Using the promo code “BOL1000”, players can claim a bonus worth 50% up to $1,000. The sportsbook is based in Panama.

BetOnline has a reputation for offering the best variety of prop bets too. In all, pre-match, live and futures markets are available. With an entertaining online casino accompanying the BetOnline sportsbook, there is little not to like here. A betting app can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices, making mobile gambling simple.

Elsewhere, an in-play parlay bet builder will come in handy to players, with BetOnline’s usability being excellent. Our sportsbook reviews found that BetOnline also offers 24/7 customer support and a host of payment methods.

What We Like: Excellent sports coverage

Excellent sports coverage £1,000 welcome bonus

£1,000 welcome bonus Easy to use sportsbook

Easy to use sportsbook Reload bonuses for existing customers What We Don’t Like: High fees on some payment methods

2. Xbet – One of the top online betting sites for horse racing

Based in Costa Rica, Xbet is another top online sportsbook for players in the US. It is horse racing in which Xbet performs particularly well, with a dedicated racebook being found. However, other sports are covered too, including basketball, soccer, tennis and American Football. Odds are competitive across the board.

Xbet accepts payments via Credit and debit card, as well as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Person to Person. Deposits start at $20, while payouts are often processed on the same day. 24/7 customer support is available via live chat, email and telephone. Having been around since 2013, with such experience being clear from the outset.

New players signing up can claim a 50% bonus up to $500, with the promo code “XBET50” being required. Xbet delivers when it comes to mobile betting too, with their sportsbook being efficient on smartphones and tablets.

What We Like: Horse racing specialist

Horse racing specialist Large number of in-play markets

Cryptocurrencies accepted

24/7 customer support What We Don’t Like: No mobile betting app

3. MyBookie – Leading sportsbook for futures betting

Licensed and based in Curacao, MyBookie is perhaps unlucky not to feature higher up on our online betting site list. Newcomers are rewarded with a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000, with the code “MYB50” having to be entered. Payments are available via a host of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, as well as more traditional methods.

MyBookie accepts bets on 30+ sports, with NBA, NFL and other US leagues featuring heavily. It is futures markets where MyBookie performs the best. Options include the NBA Championship winner and World Cup top goalscorer. With a modern and easy to use sportsbook, MyBookie makes it simple to browse markets and confirm bets.

Live chat, email and telephone support is available, with MyBookie having been one of the best online betting sites since its launch in 2014.

What We Like: Plenty of futures markets

24/7 customer support

Large deposit limits

Bitcoin accepted What We Don’t Like: No live streaming

4. BetUS – One of the top online betting sites for bonuses

Established back in 1994, BetUS is a sportsbook licensed and regulated in Curacao. BetUS is our favorite sportsbook for bonuses and promotions. New players can earn a bonus of up to $2,500 when using the promo code “”JOIN125”. Meanwhile, reload bonuses and rebates are also offered to existing customers.

The live betting platform at BetUS is also excellent, especially due to the odds offered. Bets can be funded via cryptocurrencies, as well as more traditional options. NBA games come with 200+ markets, with the NFL, MLB and NHL also being covered in great detail. A streaming service offers expert analysis of sporting events too.

All services and features can be accessed on mobile, even with the lack of any betting app. 24/7 customer support is available via live chat, with members of staff being both friendly and helpful.

What We Like: Bonuses for new and existing players

Cryptocurrencies accepted

Live streaming service

Live chat support What We Don’t Like: No mobile app

5. Bovada – Daily live streaming available

Based in Costa Rica, Bovada is a sportsbook that has been in operation since 2011. With 30,000 daily sports markets, followers of almost all sports are catered for. A 75% bonus up to $750 is available when using the promo code “BTCSWB750”, while reload bonuses are also on offer to existing customers.

Bovada is hugely diverse, accepting bets surrounding skiing, surfing, beach volleyball and other niche sports. Esports features daily too, with events from the world of CS:GO, League of Legends and Dota 2. The Bovada sportsbook is easy to use, with deposits and withdrawals being processed via credit/debit card, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Members of staff are on hand day and night to answer questions and provide technical support. When it comes to the safest online betting sites, Bovada ranks highly, with encryption technology and firewalls being used.

What We Like: Daily live streaming

24/7 customer support

Generous welcome bonus

Cryptocurrencies accepted What We Don’t Like: Strict bonus terms and conditions

Top Sportsbooks USA Compared

Sports betting sites are all slightly different. However, the top sports betting sites generally score highly in most areas. When completing sportsbook reviews, it is bonuses, available markets, live streaming and payment methods, among other things, that we consider. The table below shows how the best online betting sites perform in each area:

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Promo Code Sports Markets Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 50% up to $1,000 BOL1000 Basketball, American Football, Baseball, tennis & More No Credit/debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Person to Person, Bank Wire Xbet 50% up to $500 XBET50 American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Soccer & More No Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Moneygram MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 American Football, Basketball, Hockey, Baseball & More Yes Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Person 2 Person BetUS 100% up to $2,500 JOIN125 American Football, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer & More No Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, wire transfer Bovada 75% up to $750 BTCSWB750 Basketball, American Football, Soccer, Baseball & More Yes Credit/debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1,000 SB1000 Hockey, baseball, basketball, football, esports and more No Credit/debit card, Money Order, Person to Person, Cryptocurrencies BUSR 100% up to $1,000 SPORTS100FP Basketball, American Football, Soccer, Baseball & More No Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin Everygame 100% up to $150 SB1000 American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Esports & More No Credit/debit card, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash BetAnySports 60% up to $1,000 n/a American Football, Basketball, Soccer, UFC & More Yes Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Person to Person JazzSports 50% up to $1,000 JAZZ50 American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Esports & More No Credit/debit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Person to Person

Types of Betting Markets in the US

When signing up with an online sportsbook, a number of markets will be available to players. Some will appeal more than others. With that being said, it is the following markets that are the most commonly found and popular among bettors:

Moneyline Bets – This is the simplest form of sports betting. Here, players are simply betting on the outcome of a game. Options include Team A win, draw or Team B win. For example, gambling on the Golden State Warriors to beat the LA Lakers in the NBA.

Prop Bets – Short for proposition bets, such markets are those that often do not actually impact the outcome of the sporting event in question. Examples include Lebron James scoring 50+ points in a single game or Odell Beckham Jr scoring a touchdown at the Super Bowl.

Parlays – Here, multiple picks combine to form a single bet. All selections must be successful in order for your bet to win. However, many online betting sites now feature parlay insurance.

Spread Betting – With such markets, players are betting on the winning margin. Spread bets are placed either greater than or less than a specific figure. For example, the Boston Celtics to beat the Miami Heat by +7 points.

Futures – For those who like to bet well in advance, futures markets may well be for you. Examples include a team to reach the Super Bowl or which nation will win the soccer World Cup.

Are Online Betting Sites Legal in the US?

Betting in the United States is still difficult to understand for newcomers. Sports betting was illegal across the country until 2018, before an intervention from the Supreme Court. Individual states are now free to decide whether to make betting legal or illegal. At the time of writing this online betting sites page, it is the following states where online bets can legally be placed:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

New Hampshire

Virginia

West Virginia

Tennessee

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Colorado

Wyoming

Nevada

Arizona

Oregon

New York

While online sportsbooks are legal in said states, they must hold a valid license. Sportsbooks have to pay a large application fee, as well as significant amounts in tax. In states where online betting remains illegal, bets can only be placed in person. This normally means locating a sportsbook inside a casino.

The question marks surrounding online betting in the US is one of the reasons as to why offshore sportsbooks are so popular. Our recommended betting sites are all based outside of the US, while being licensed elsewhere too.

How We Review the Best Online Sportsbooks

Sportsbook reviews help players to decide which betting sites to sign up on and which to avoid. Our experts are on hand to help. When ranking betting sites, it is the following criteria that is used:

Variety of sports – The best betting sites cover a wide variety of sports, not only high profile tournaments and leagues. As you would expect, bets can be placed on the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB. Markets surrounding Esports, horse racing, tennis and even politics can also be found.

Variety of betting markets – Pre-match, live and futures markets will ideally be available. Bets can be placed months in advance of events in some cases, as well as right up until the full time whistle. Meanwhile, moneyline, props, parlays and spread bets should be on offer to players.

Bonuses – Some place too much emphasis upon betting bonuses. However, whether it be a welcome bonus or reload bonus, such promotions can certainly be beneficial to players. Terms and conditions are often what separate the best bonuses from the rest. Keep a close eye on the rollover requirements, minimum deposit, minimum odds and eligible markets.

Live streaming and in-play betting – We have already outlined the importance of in-play betting. Live markets are a favorite for many US bettors. With odds constantly changing, those that bet at the right time will reap the rewards. Sportsbooks offering live streaming on top of this will likely appeal to players even more.

Betting limits – Some betting sites are better suited to beginners, while professionals may find other sportsbooks more to their liking. This is because of the limits set. While sportsbooks will cater for most players, high rollers will want to keep a close eye on the maximum stake accepted.

Mobile experience – Bets must be placed quickly and easily on mobile devices too. Whether it be on smartphone or tablet, online betting sites are generally fully functional and 100% optimized. Meanwhile, some operators go one step further by developing and launching betting apps. Either way, ensure that you can place bets when on the go.

Sports You Can Bet On

Below are a handful of the sports that players can bet on with online sportsbooks:

Basketball

Basketball is a hugely popular sport to bet on, with the NBA leading the way. A large number of basketball markets are available, including moneyline, spread, prop and futures. College and women’s basketball markets are also found on most betting sites.

Baseball

When it comes to baseball, the MLB is the most popular for betting customers. Moneyline, spread, total and props are among the most commonly utilized markets. The World Series attracts millions of dollars in bets.

American Football

As arguably the most popular US sport, American Football is also covered in detail by sportsbooks. Bets can be placed on each NFL game, with the Super Bowl being one of the biggest sporting events in the betting calendar.

Ice Hockey

NHL, as well as hockey leagues from around the world, are available to bet on too. Hundreds of markets are available, including moneyline, player futures, props and even who will be the NHL2k cover athlete.

Soccer

Whether it be action from the MLS, Champions League in Europe or World Cup, soccer markets are readily available at online betting sites. Matches can be live streamed on some sites too, with many taking advantage of live soccer markets.

Sportsbook Bonuses & Promotions

Below are some of the most common bonuses and promotions available at betting sites in the US:

Matched Deposit Bonus

This is the most common form of welcome bonus found on betting sites today. As the name suggests, new players signing up for the first time will see their opening deposit matched. While in most cases this is a 100% bonus, it can be 50%, 75% or even 150%. It is likely that rollover requirements will be required before winnings can be withdrawn.

No Deposit Bonus

Unfortunately, such bonuses are not common on betting sites anymore. However, selected sportsbooks will introduce such promos from time to time. Simply registering an account is enough to qualify, with no financial investment being needed. As such, the bonus amount is relatively small, at around $20.

Free Bets

Available to both new and existing players, free bets are always welcomed by those operating on betting sites. In most cases, winnings made from free bets will be available to take home, with the stake being returned.

Reload Bonus

Existing customers can also often take advantage of reload bonuses. Bonus funds are delivered to those placing qualifying deposits, with other T&Cs being in place. Along with rebate offers, reload bonuses are one of the best ways to reward loyal bettors.

Bonus Terms & Conditions

When deciding which bonuses to take advantage of, it is important to read the small print. T&Cs will impact your ability to both qualify for and profit from bonuses. Below are some of the terms and conditions to look out for:

Minimum deposit

Minimum odds

Rollover requirements

Expiry

Eligible markets

Payment restrictions

Promo code

Maximum winnings

Betting Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Rollover Requirement Expiry BetOnline 50% up to $1,000 BOL1000 10x 30 days Xbet 50% up to $500 XBET50 7x 7 days MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 Dependent on bonus value 30 days BetUS 100% up to $2,500 JOIN125 10x 14 days Bovada 75% up to $750 BTCSWB750 5x 6 months Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1,000 SB1000 10x 30 days BUSR 100% up to $1,000 SPORTS100FP 5x 14 days Everygame 100% up to $150 SB1000 8x n/a BetAnySports 60% up to $1,000 n/a 6x 7 days JazzSports 50% up to $1,000 JAZZ50 10x 30 days

Online Betting Site Payment Methods

In order to fund bets, players must first add money to their sportsbook account. Deposits are processed instantly, while payouts can take up to 10 days. Along with traditional credit/debit card payments, visitors can also use e-wallets, Person to Person and even cryptocurrencies at our recommended offshore sites.

Each has its own benefits and limitations, which surround fees, processing times, limits and speed. The table below provides a breakdown of the payment methods awaiting players at online betting sites in the USA:

How Betting Odds Work

Before signing up on your chosen betting site, it is vital that you fully understand how odds work. Each potential selection comes with its own price. Prices vary between sportsbooks, with some having a different opinion over what the most likely outcome is. Regardless of the specific odds, prices are available to view in three different formats, which are explained below:

American Odds – This is likely to be the preferred option for most in the United States. Here, the favorite for victory is given a -, with the outside having a +. For example, a price of +500 means that a stake of $500 is required to win $100. Meanwhile, odds of -200 means that $200 will be earned for each $100 bet.

Decimal Odds – This odds format represents the total payout. For example, a price of 2.50 means that for every $1 bet, $2.50 will be returned. Decimal odds are never available at anything less than 1.0.

Fractional Odds – Here, two numbers are present. The one on the right is the stake, with the other being the winnings. For example, when a price of 4/5 is found, a $5 bet will earn a profit of $4.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

Over recent years, the introduction of both live betting and live streaming have enhanced the user experience at sportsbooks. While it is not always the case, many of the best online betting sites offer both services. Live betting, also known as in-play, makes it possible for players to gamble on sporting encounters that are already underway.

For example, betting on the next team to score in a soccer match or the total number of points in an NBA game. Meanwhile, live streaming is one of the most in-demand services at online betting sites today. The ability to watch sporting events live is both entertaining and helpful to bettors. In most cases, a qualifying bet or funded sportsbook account will be required to access streams.

Betting Apps and Mobile Betting in 2022

Given the fact that a significant proportion of bets are now placed on smartphones and tablets, online betting sites must be fully functional on mobile devices. This is true of the sportsbooks discussed on this page. Selected operators have gone one step further in developing dedicated mobile betting apps. Available on iOS and Android devices in most cases, apps offer enhanced usability and convenience.

How to Get Started at an Online Betting Site

The best online betting sites make it easy to place bets. However, a few steps must be completed before you withdraw winnings. Below is a step by step guide on how to get started:

Step 1: Select Your Sportsbook

There are a number of appealing sportsbooks for bettors in the US today. It is worth noting that players are free to register with as many as they like. So, the first step is to decide which online betting sites you wish to sign up on. Weigh up available markets, odds, bonuses and additional features.

Step 2: Sign Up

Enter the site in question via desktop or mobile. Alternatively, players can download mobile betting apps when available. Spend a few minutes familiarizing yourself with the layout. Click or tap on the “JOIN” button. Enter your full name, date of birth, email address, password and telephone number. Complete the registration form by selecting the “Create Account” button. Verify your new account via email.

Step 3: Deposit Cash

Login to your account using your account number and password. Select the “BANKING” option at the top of the page. Click/tap on the “DEPOSIT NOW” button, before selecting your preferred payment method. Enter the deposit amount, along with your credit/debit card information. Alternatively, login to your e-wallet account on the pop-up window. Deposits are instant, with funds appearing in user accounts within seconds.

Step 4: Place Bets

Browse available sports markets. Remember to only bet on teams and players that you have a good understanding of. Consider the odds, before adding selections to your bet slip. When satisfied with all picks, enter your stake and click/tap on the “Place a bet” button.

Step 5: Withdraw Winnings

If you have placed a winning bet, earnings will likely be available to withdraw. Of course, you could choose to invest winnings on future bets. Enter the “BANKING” page once more, before selecting the “PAYOUT” option. Payouts can take anywhere from 1-5 days to complete.

Bottom Line on the Best Online Betting Sites USA

Online betting sites are increasingly popular in the United States. Making it quick and convenient to gamble on sporting events from around the world, our recommended sites are all completely safe. Be sure to check them out for yourself. Remember to claim your welcome bonus after signing up too! Despite being based offshore, in Curacao, Costa Rica and Panama for the most part, sites cater well for players in the USA.

Best Online Betting Sites FAQs