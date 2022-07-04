Illinois Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Illinois
Currently, it is illegal for residents in this state to wager at Illinois online casinos. However, there is no Illinois state law that prohibits players from legally playing at offshore casinos that offer exciting games that can be enjoyed on mobiles and desktops.
Here we take an in-depth look at the current legal status of gambling in Illinois as well as the best promotions and how you can claim your bonus today.
Illinois Online Casinos
250% deposit match up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $3,000
100% deposit match up to $3,000
Up To $3,000 Bonus
150% up to $750
200% deposit match up to $500
200% sign-up bonus up to $1,000
350% up to $2,500
280% up to $14,000
200% up to $1,000
Timeline of Casino Legislation in Illinois
Although online gambling in Illinois is illegal, there is a long history of gambling in this state, and below you’ll find a timeline of casino legislation in Illinois.
- 1990: Illinois becomes the second state to legalize riverboat gambling and 10 licenses are issued.
- 1991: The first riverboat was launched in Alton where players were required to make a reservation, pay an admission fee and pay for general parking.
- 1999: The Riverboat Gambling Act is signed by Governor George Ryan which meant that riverside boats were no longer required to be cruising while gambling took place.
- 2003: The Lottery launches Pink ‘n Play, an internet-based game that combines instant and online games.
- 2005: Emerald Casino loses its license as Illinois Gaming Board revokes it upon suspicion of organized crime connections.
- 2009: Illinois General Assembly passes the Video Gaming Act, HB 255. This allows players to enjoy video gaming at licensed establishments.
- January 2011: The First Circuit Court of Appeals rules that the Video Gaming Act that was passed in 2009 violates the state’s “single subject” clause that states laws must address a single topic and as a result, is considered unconstitutional.
- May 2011: SB744 is passed which authorized the Illinois State Fairgrounds to be transformed into land-based casinos with real money slots.
- July 2011: the 10th riverboat to receive its license launches Rivers Casino in Des Plaines after having obtained the license many years before.
- August 2011: The Illinois Supreme Court rules that legislation that authorized video gaming did not in fact violate the “single subject” clause.
- 2019: Sports betting becomes legal and operators are permitted to offer online sports betting within the state, however, online casino gaming is still considered illegal.
- 2020: the first sports betting sites based in Illinois begin taking bets for online sports betting.
List of the Best Illinois Online Casinos
If you’ve been looking for excellent off-shore online casinos that allow players in Illinois to legally take part in exciting games of chance then you’re in the right place! Here we’ve put together a list of casinos that offer the ultimate gambling experience for Illinois online gamblers.
- Wild Casino – The Best Legal Online Casino in Illinois
- BetOnline – Excellent Sports Welcome Bonus for Illinois Gamblers
- Bovada – Enjoy Exclusive Crypto Rewards
- Ignition – Rewarding Poker Tournaments Online
- MyBookie – Exciting Online Casino Contests
- XBet – Use a Range of Popular Methods to Gamble Online
- BigSpin – Illinois Casino Players Enjoy the Best Video Poker Games
- Cafe Casino – Exclusive Membership for Bitcoin Gamblers
- Las Atlantis – Claim Exciting Bonuses With Only $10
- MYB Casino – Live Games Powered by Excellent Providers
Reviews of the Best Online Casinos in Illinois
Here we’ll delve a little deeper into each of the online Illinois casinos on our list to show you exactly why we’ve recommended them to players in this state.
1. Wild Casino – The Best Legal Online Casino in Illinois
There are many reasons why Wild casino managed to work its way to the top of our online Illinois casinos list. For example, when you first visit the Promotions page you’ll find that no matter what type of casino game you love to play, you’ll be able to claim the perfect bonus to boost your odds of winning big! You’ll also be treated to a range of unique specialty games such as Spin to Win, Symbols of Luck, and Journey of Ra Scratch Card.
And if you’re a crypto gambler you’ll be pleased to know that this casino accepts over 10 popular cryptocurrencies. Just remember to make sure that whenever you claim a bonus you use the correct Wild casino bonus code and if you battle to figure out which code to use or would like more information about the bonus offers available you’ll find that the customer support team is extremely helpful.
Pros:
- Exciting Welcome Bonus
- Unique Specialty Games
- Loads of Virtual Table Games
- Accepts 10+ Popular Crypto
Cons:
- No App Available for Download
2. BetOnline – Excellent Sports Welcome Bonus for Illinois Gamblers
Players looking for online casinos in Illinois that not only offer a range of casino classics such as live blackjack and roulette but also exciting sports betting opportunities will be pleased with what they find at BetOnline. Not only will you be able to wager and win while enjoying sports events but you’ll also be able to add even more thrill by claiming an exceptional sports welcome bonus. In order to claim this bonus, however, you will need to use a specific BetOnline promo code so the casino knows which bonus you’re interested in claiming.
Poker fans in this state also have loads of reasons to get excited as this casino boasts a downloadable poker casino app that’s entertaining and rewarding. Get in touch with the well-trained customer support team should you need any help finding out how to download the best real money casino app and you’ll be on your way to raking in those wins in no time!
Pros:
- Plenty of Sports Betting Opportunities
- Withdrawals are Processed Quickly
- Bonus Offers for Every Type of Player
- Downloadable Poker App
Cons:
- Limited Variety of Blackjack Games
3. Bovada – Enjoy Exclusive Crypto Rewards
When it comes to exciting crypto casinos online in Illinois Bovada is one of the most rewarding out there. This exciting site is known for providing players with Bovada bonus codes that allow them to claim generous crypto rewards. Sports fans aren’t neglected at this casino either, as you’ll find a range of ways to wager and win while betting on exciting sports events.
If you love to enjoy the atmosphere that comes with playing at some of the most luxurious casinos then check out Bovada’s live dealer page where you’ll find numerous games that will give you that real Vegas feel! Many of the blackjack games also boast RTPs of 99.5% which just shows you how rewarding these games can be.
Pros:
- Hundreds of Casino Games
- Exciting Horse Betting Opportunities
- Rewarding Live Games
- Certain Live Games Have 99.5% RTP
Cons:
- High Wagering Requirements
4. Ignition – Rewarding Poker Tournaments Online
This online IL casino knows exactly what players in this state are after when it comes to rewarding games which is clear to see when you consider the fact that there are hot-drop jackpots that reward players every hour of every day! We all know how much players in Illinois love a good round of poker which is why the poker tournaments available at this casino is one of the main features that pushed Ignition to number four on our list.
What makes it even better is the fact that there are excellent bonus offers designed to amplify every poker player’s experience, just make sure you check out the promotions page so that you’re aware of any Ignition casino bonus codes that need to be used in order to claim your reward.
Pros:
- Rewarding Hot Drop Jackpots
- Uses Excellent SSL encryption
- Customer Service is Exceptional
- Unique Range of Virtual Sports
Cons:
- Not All Bonuses can be Claimed With Crypto
5. MyBookie – Exciting Online Casino Contests
Online casinos like MyBookie know how competitive online gamblers in Illinois can be which is why you’ll get to use your competitive streak to enter thrilling competitions that could have you walking away with sums of cash you never dreamed of landing!
One of the reasons we love this casino so much is because the bonus page is filled with a range of offers to suit every type of online gambler out there, and all you need to do to claim your perfect bonus is to make the qualifying deposit and use the special MyBookie promo code attached to the terms and conditions under each offer.
There are many common payment methods accepted and when you decide to make a deposit or withdrawal at Ignition, you can rest easy knowing that your information is protected at all times thanks to the use of 256-Bit encryption technology.
Pros:
- Numerous Offers to Suit Every Player
- 256 Bit Encryption Used to Protect Deposits
- 24/7 Customer Support
- Optimized for Mobiles
Cons:
- High Min Deposit Needed for Welcome Bonus
6. XBet – Use a Range of Popular Methods to Gamble Online
XBet is one of those online casinos in Il that has put a lot of effort into providing a gambling platform that is safe, entertaining, and rewarding. And after taking a closer look at the site it’s clear to see that their efforts have paid off! As a member of this site, you’ll gain access to numerous XBet bonus codes that can be used to enjoy even more funds the next time you decide to gamble online.
You’ll find that because there are numerous methods that can be used to claim these offers, players will be able to choose whatever method they feel most comfortable with. The customer support at XBet is also top-notch so you’ll never struggle to get the quality service you deserve.
Pros:
- Get Rewarded for Spreading the Word
- Dozens of Online Casino Slots
- 8+ Live Blackjack Games
- Generous Welcome Bonus
Cons:
- Only x4 Popular Crypto Accepted
7. BigSpin – Illinois Casino Players Enjoy the Best Video Poker Games
Have you been on the hunt for online casinos in Illinois that allow players to enjoy different variations of video poker? If so, you’ll want to do yourself a favor and visit BigSpin casino! Here you’ll find variations such as Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild, both of which are considered extremely fun and rewarding. This also gives you the chance to understand the basic rules of poker and best of all they can be enjoyed for free as well!
BigSpin also offers Keno to players in Illinois and because all of this site’s games are powered by quality providers, you know you’ll have access to some of the best online casino games around. We also recommend checking out the site’s bonus page where you’ll find BigSpin bonus codes that will allow you to enjoy even more time playing your favorite casino games.
Pros:
- Offers a Range of Popular Slots
- Keno Available to Illinois Players
- Games Powered by Excellent Providers
- Boasts a Trusty Casino License
Cons:
- Some Methods Require $100 Min Deposit
8. Cafe Casino – Exclusive Membership for Bitcoin Gamblers
Il online players looking for casinos with exclusive memberships aimed at crypto gamblers will be excited to know that at Café Casino you’ll find exactly that! By using Bitcoin to fund your account you’ll be able to choose the new account option: Premium Bitcoin Exclusive. This gives you the ticket you need to unlock rewarding perks that can only be enjoyed by Bitcoin-Exclusive members.
Visit the casino’s promotions page before you create your account and make your first deposit though, as you might be required to trigger your bonus using a Café Casino bonus code. From the moment you decide to enjoy the excitement of online gambling at this casino you’ll be able to play some of the latest video poker games, online slots, and who knows, perhaps one of the hourly jackpot drops available to Café Casino players could be yours!
Pros:
- Exciting Video Poker Variations
- A Range of Jackpot Slots
- Get Better Rewards for Using Bitcoin
- Hourly Jackpot Drops All Day
Cons:
- Low Number of Live Games
9. Las Atlantis – Claim Exciting Bonuses With Only $10
It’s not every day that players are able to find $10 deposit casinos which is why you’ll be excited to learn that at this site, you’ll be able to trigger excellent bonuses without having to spend large sums of cash! However, make sure you read through the terms and conditions very carefully before claiming an offer from this casino as you might need to use a Las Atlantis bonus code to receive each offer.
Because there’s no maximum deposit limit for those who’d like to gamble with crypto, many Illinois players have considered Las Atlantis to be amongst the best real money casinos for high-roller crypto gamblers. Unlock dozens of exciting games when you become a member at this casino and enjoy hours of rewarding entertainment from both desktops and mobile devices.
Pros:
- No Max Deposit With Crypto
- Numerous Bonus Offers
- Low Minimum Deposits
- 13+ Video Poker Games
Cons:
- Only One Crypto Accepted for Withdrawals
10. MYB Casino – Live Games Powered by Excellent Providers
MYB Casino is a fully licensed casino that takes care of players looking for a premium gambling experience. This site boasts a range of different bonus offers that are sure to add even more excitement to your gambling fun, just make sure you know whether or not any MYB Casino bonus codes will need to be used.
The customer support at this casino is also available 24/7 and after testing it out for ourselves, we can safely say that the responses are quick and helpful. Although the video poker selection is a little limited at this site, between the range of slots, live dealer games, and variety of popular Illinois payment methods it’s easy to look past that minor flaw. As far as real money online sites go, this is certainly an Illinois casino worth checking out.
Pros:
- 24/7 Customer Support
- Numerous Types of Bonus Offers
- Wide Range of Rewarding Slots
- Games Powered by BetSoft
Cons:
- Only Offers a Few Video Poker Games
Comparing Online Casinos in Illinois
Finding the perfect real money online casino in Illinois all starts with comparing the best of the best. To help you decide which online Il casinos are the best for you, we’ve provided a few details about the top ten offshore casinos on our list.
|Casino
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Casino Games
|Live Casino
|Bitcoin?
|Wild Casino
|100% up to $5,000
|WILD250 / WILD100
|400+
|✅
|✅
|BetOnline
|100% up to $3,000
|BOLCASINO
|150+
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|100% up to $3,000
|CAWELCOME100 / BV2NDCWB
|300+
|✅
|✅
|Ignition
|100% up to $2,000
|N/A
|100+
|✅
|✅
|MyBookie
|150% up to $750
|MYB150
|200+
|✅
|✅
|XBet
|200% up to $500
|XBC200
|250+
|✅
|✅
|BigSpin
|200% up to $1,000
|BIGSPIN200
|1,800+
|✅
|✅
|Café Casino
|350% up to $2,500
|N/A
|150+
|✅
|✅
|Las Atlantis
|260% + 40 Free Spins
|N/A
|150+
|❌
|✅
|MYB
|200% up to $1,000
|BOLCASINO
|100+
|✅
|✅
Is it Legal to Play at Online Casinos in Illinois?
When it comes to gambling at land-based casinos in Illinois, players will be able to choose from over 10 exciting establishments. However, there’s no doubt that real money online casino gambling in Illinois can be a lot more rewarding and convenient thanks to the exclusive casino bonuses, variety of accepted payment methods, and range of games, many of which can only be enjoyed at online gambling sites.
And although playing real money casino slots and other classics at online casinos based in Illinois is considered illegal, there is no law against gambling at rewarding offshore casinos like the ones we’ve recommended.
Who Can Legally Play at Online Casino in Illinois?
To be able to place any online sports bets or wager and win at land-based casinos you will need to be at least 21. However, because offshore casinos have their own age limits, you’ll find that many require players to be at least 18, giving you the chance to play exciting real money online slots and table games in Illinois three years before you’ll legally be allowed to place bets at Illinois land-based casinos.
How to Play at Online Casinos from Illinois Legally
Keen to get started at the best real money online casino in Illinois? Simply follow the steps below and you’ll be on your way to the gambling experience of a lifetime!
Step 1: Visit Wild Casino’s Website
Use your mobile device or desktop to visit the Wild Casino website and click the orange button labelled ‘Join Now‘.
Step 2: Fill Out the Registration Form
During this stage, you’ll be required to fill in your personal information. Keep in mind that if you make a mistake with details like your full name and date of birth then you may run into issues when the time comes to withdraw your big win.
Step 3: Choose Your Method & Deposit
Here you will need to go to the site’s Banking page, select your preferred method after taking note of the different deposit limits and click on the Deposit Now button where you will enter the relevant payment details and claim your online Il casino welcome bonus.
Step 4: Start Playing & Winning
As soon as your deposit amount is credited to your account, you’ll be able to enjoy a range of thrilling online casino games at the best real money casino for Illinois players.
Previous Online Casino Bills in Illinois
Online gambling in Illinois remains illegal to this day, however, you should still take a look at the previous bills regarding gambling in Illinois. This is why we’ve listed a few below as well as a little more information about each.
2009
- House Bill 225 – Video gaming is now allowed at licensed retail establishments that serve alcohol such as licensed veterans establishments and truck stops.
2011
- Senate Bill 744: This allows the Board to issue a license to the Illinois State Fairgrounds Racetrack Authority that allows players to wager on live harness races, inter-track wagering, and simulcast wagering through a racing contractor. All racetracks in the state are also allowed to stock slot machines.
2021
- House Bill 3136 – Illinois General Assembly approved an amendment in this bill which, once signed by Governor Jib Pritzker would allow businesses with sports betting licenses to legally accept bets on college teams based in Illinois as long as the bet was placed at the betting facility and not online.
Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Illinois
Regardless of how you won money as a resident of Illinois, you will need to pay tax as it’s considered personal income. You will need to report any money you win to the IRS and failure to do so could result in some pretty hefty fines. How much you need to pay will depend on how much money you’ve won in total during the year and currently, Illinois gamblers will need to pay a flat rate of 4.95%.
All gambling winnings should be reported on Form IL-1040. The good news is that players will be able to deduct gambling losses from their federal income tax liability but only if each deduction is itemized.
Keep in mind that you will not be allowed to deduct more losses than winnings reported and you will not be allowed to deduct gambling losses from your state liability. Furthermore, if you do decide to itemize federal deductions, place the total sum of your gambling losses from the year on line 28 or Schedule A, Form 1040, and ensure that records of your gambling losses are kept for at least 5 years.
Payment Methods Available at Illinois Casino Sites
The best thing about offshore online casinos for Illinois players is that you will be able to make quick and easy deposits and withdrawals using a wide range of popular payment methods. These casinos have ensured that there’s a payment method to suit every type of gambler and to show you what we mean we’ve provided a few examples of the popular Illinois methods you’ll be able to use in order to play online casino games with real money in Illinois.
Crypto at Casinos
Gambling with crypto at online casinos could reward you with bigger bonuses, giving you more time to enjoy the best online casino games in Illinois. For example, if you choose to play at a Bitcoin casino and you use this specific crypto to make a deposit you could benefit from much more than what’s on offer to those who choose to use traditional gambling methods.
Because cryptocurrencies have become so popular, you can expect to find sites that allow you to wager and win using crypto like Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Tether, all of which offer much quicker processing times and higher limits for deposits and withdrawals.
E-Wallets at Casinos
Using E-Wallets to play at online casinos in Illinois is extremely beneficial for a number of reasons. For example, if you’d like to make transactions online but would prefer not to have deposits and withdrawals visible on your bank statements then you should choose to make online deposits using popular E-Wallets like MuchBetter and MiFinity.
Traditional Payment Methods
Traditional payment methods such as credit cards and bank transfers are used by online players mostly because it’s convenient. Almost every online casino in Illinois will offer traditional payment methods because players are used to using them to make everyday purchases so when it comes to online deposits and withdrawals they’re already familiar with the payment process.
The only reason you may hesitate to use standard methods like the ones we’ve just mentioned is because you may need to wait a little longer to receive withdrawals and fees may need to be paid as well.
Bonuses Available at Illinois Online Casinos
Playing exciting casino games using extra bonus funds is a great way to increase your chances of hitting that jackpot. The best online casino sites in Illinois will always offer the perfect bonuses to suit your gambling preference. Below we’ve provided a few examples of the exciting rewards that await Illinois players who decide to play at online casinos.
Match Deposit Bonuses
A match deposit bonus is the perfect solution for players who are looking for ways to double or even triple their money. With this type of Il online casino bonus, you’ll get to claim a portion of your deposit back in the form of bonus funds. For example, if you make a minimum deposit of $500 to claim a deposit match of 100% up to $1,000 you’ll receive 100% of your deposit back, giving you a total of $1,000 to play with.
You should note that although these offers can seem exciting, you should always take the time to consider the rules that need to be followed and the minimum wagering requirements that will need to be met before you’ll be able to successfully withdraw your big win and any money you may have won.
No Deposit Bonuses
A no deposit bonus offered by an online Illinois casino gives you the opportunity to play exciting games for real money without actually having to deposit real money of your own. Although these bonuses are considered quite rare, you could be offered a no deposit bonus as a welcome offer.
Bonuses like this that are offered to new players can usually be claimed by simply creating a casino account. However, you might need to adhere to bet limits and might only be able to spend your bonus funds on certain games so make sure you’re aware of the terms and conditions before you claim any no deposit bonus available at an online Il casino.
Free Spins
Those who would like to try their luck playing online slots in Illinois should keep their eyes open for free spins bonus offers. These bonus types are perfect for players who would like to enjoy extra spins the next time they decide to spin the reels online. However, because these bonuses are often used to promote a certain game or software developer you will probably need to spend your set of free spins on a specific game or series of games powered by a specific developer.
Wagering requirements also differ when it comes to free spins bonus offers as you may have to wager any money you win with your free spins along with the initial deposit amount. Just be sure to read through the terms and conditions so you know what’s expected of you.
Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Illinois
After taking a look at the latest online casino trends in Illinois it’s become quite obvious that players in this state certainly have a set of favorite games! Here we take a closer look at these game categories as well as how they work so you’re fully prepared to wager and win big the next time you decide to gamble at an online casino in Il.
Online Slots at Illinois Casino Sites
Online slots have been entertaining players for years and because there are so many different options out there, deciding where to start can be tricky. The first step to determining which online slot could be the most profitable is taking a look at the RTP (Return to Player) percentage. This percentage refers to the portion of wagered money the machine will pay back over time.
For example, if 100x $1 bets are placed on a slot with an RTP of 98%, the machine will pay out about $98 in winnings. There is no way to guarantee a win when playing slots, however, as these games operate using RNGs (Random Number Generators). This generates random numbers that correspond to symbols on the slot’s reels. Below you’ll find a list of the top 15 slots that online gamblers in Illinois can’t get enough of at casinos.
- Starburst – 96.01 Avg. RTP
- Mega Moolah – 88.12% Avg. RTP
- Immortal Romance – 96.68% Avg. RTP
- Gonzo’s Quest – 95.97% Avg. RTP
- A Night With Cleo – 92.50% Avg. RTP
- Zombie FC – 96.48% Avg. RTP
- Atlantic Treasures – 96.68% Avg. RTP
- Zombies vs. Cheerleaders – 97.00% Avg. RTP
- Shopping Spree – 95.00% Avg. RTP
- Reign of Gnomes – 95.97% Avg. RTP
- Gushers Gold – 92.10% Avg. RTP
- Fruit Frenzy – 95.00% Avg. RTP
- Diamond Dragon – 94.80% Avg. RTP
- Demi Gods – 96.30% Avg. RTP
- Blood Suckers – 98.00% Avg. RTP
Table Games at Illinois Casino Sites
There’s no doubt that real money casino sites in Illinois offer excellent online classics that can be enjoyed at most land-based casinos, but one of the many reasons players choose to gamble online in this state is because these casinos also offer unique variations of each game. Below we cover a few of the more popular table games you’ll get to enjoy the next time you gamble at an online casino in Illinois.
- Roulette – Although each online casino roulette variation may come with slightly different rules, standard online roulette works by clicking on your lucky number on the roulette board once you’ve placed your bet. The roulette wheel will spin and the ball will land in one of the numbered pockets. If the pocket it lands on contains the number you placed your bet on then you win!
- Blackjack: You’ll find loads of variations on both desktops and real money blackjack apps including blackjack switch and Vegas Strip blackjack! Virtual blackjack games at Illinois casinos will work similarly to what you can expect when playing live dealer blackjack with the objective being to get a total card value closest to 21 without going over or getting less than the dealer.
- Baccarat: In this game, all you have to do is place a bet on whether you believe the banker’s hand or the player’s hand will have the highest points with the maximum being 9. Games like Mini-Baccarat and Baccarat squeeze have all been developed to add even more thrill to the classic game, ensuring that you have loads of excellent ways to wager and win big!
- Poker: Although there are loads of variations online, when playing Texas Hold’em, the most popular variant available at online casinos in Illinois, you can expect it to go as follows. Three cards are dealt after bets are placed. A fourth card is then dealt followed by another round of betting and then a showdown. In this stage, any players that remain will reveal their cards to find out who wins.
- Craps: When you start, you’ll find a button labeled Roll. Clicking that will result in one of three possible outcomes. If you land a ‘Natural’ you will now be able to roll again. Should you land a ‘Craps’ or ‘Snake Eyes’ result you lose and the final possibility is called ‘Point’. If you land a ‘Point’ you will notice that a button with the word On will appear on your screen. To win you will need to roll a value that is the same as your previous roll.
Live Casinos in Illinois
Being able to enjoy the excitement of online live dealer games is an absolute must-have for many players looking for the best casinos in Illinois. This is why you’ll find that there’s a long list of live dealer games available to players in this state, a few of which include:
- Live Blackjack – Live blackjack online games work the same way you’d expect them to work at land-based casinos in Illinois. The only difference is that they’re streamed in real-time from studios based at numerous locations around the globe. The objective remains the same regardless of the variation you play and in order to win, you must receive a card value higher than the dealer but no more than 21.
- Live Roulette – Similarly to blackjack, these games are also streamed and hosted by stunning dealers who use real equipment to bring you the most realistic roulette experience. Place your bets on the numbers you feel the ball will land on and watch as the roulette ball is spun and the ball settles in one of the pockets. If the ball lands on the number you predicted, you win!
- Live Poker – The rules of poker become easier to understand the more rounds you play and at live online casinos in Illinois learning how to wager and win playing poker could have you walking away with exciting wins at the right high payout casinos! The aim of the game is to get the highest had with winning hands being either Royal Flush, Straight Flush, Four of a Kind, Full House, Straight, Three of a Kind, Two Pair, Jacks or Better or Pair. Should you and another player have the same value the highest kicker card will determine the winner.
- Live Baccarat – As this online guessing game comes with a set of very simple rules we recommend it to any Illinois casino players who’d like to try out real dealer games for the first time. All you have to do to get that win is place a bet on whether you think the dealer’s hand or the player’s hand will have the value closest to 9.
- Live Keno – Random numbers will be drawn by the dealer once you’ve placed your bets and chosen your lucky numbers. Your winnings will be determined by how many of the random numbers matched the ones you selected prior to the draw and of course, what Keno game you decided to play.
- Live Craps – With this live casino game there are only three possibilities that come from each roll. A ‘Natural’ (if you roll a total value of 7 or 11) means you win and will be able to roll once more. The next is ‘Craps’ (if you roll a total value of 2, 3 or 12) which means you lose and the final outcome is ‘Point’ (if you roll a total value of 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 or 10). A ‘Point’ outcome means that you’ll be able to roll again and hope that you roll the same value as your previous roll and avoid unlucky number 7!
How Illinois Online Casinos Compare to Neighboring States
Now that we know a little more about the legality of online casinos in Illinois let’s take a look at how it compares to neighboring states Iowa and Indiana. In Iowa, there are a whopping 24 land-based casinos where players have the chance to enjoy hours of exciting games. However, when it comes to online gambling players find themselves facing a bit of a grey area.
This is because although SF617 states that online sports betting is legal, there’s no real mention of other types of casino betting online. In Indiana, players are only allowed to place wagers on online US sportsbooks and because online gambling on slots, table games, etc, hasn’t officially been legalized just yet, these players will also need to find the best offshore casinos if they’d like to legally enjoy exciting online casino games.
Land-Based Casinos in Illinois
Although gambling online is certainly seen as more rewarding compared to physical casinos, there are some pretty impressive land-based casinos available to players over 21. Here we take a brief look at the top 5.
Harrah’s Joliet Casino
- Address: 151 N Joliet St, Joliet, IL 60432
- Opening hours:
This exciting casino in Illinois is set in the heart of historic Joliet and is known for offering an excellent gambling experience. You’ll find over 1,000 exciting slots, hundreds of video poker titles, and exciting table games including roulette, blackjack and poker. This casino also allows its players to use the casino credit services to access money in their accounts so you don’t need to keep physical cash on you.
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel Rock Island
- Address: 777 Jumer Dr, Rock Island, IL 61201
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
Many players who have visited this casino consider it to be one of the best available outside of LA. Here you’ll find hundreds of excellent slots, rewarding table games, and excellent customer support. Out-of-town visitors who would like to experience the full package at this casino & hotel can enjoy days exploring the spa, restaurants, swimming pool, gift shop, and more before kickstarting the evening at one of the most luxurious casinos in Illinois.
Grand Victoria Casino
- Address: 250 S Grove Ave, Elgin, IL 60120
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
Known for being the biggest casino in Illinois, Grand Victoria Casino offers numerous table games spread across 150,000 square feet and offers slot lovers over 1,000 exciting options to choose from. If you’d like to make the most out of your experience at this casino, you’ll get to check in to their luxury hotel and enjoy excellent food at the casino’s five-star restaurant.
Hollywood Casino Joliet
- Address: 777 Hollywood Blvd, Joliet, IL 60436
- Opening hours: 7:30 am – 5:30 am
This casino used to go by the name Empress Casino Joliet and is known for being ultra-modern in design. There are hundreds of exciting slots, video poker machines, and live dealer games set out over 50,000 square feet. This casino is perfect for those who are looking to experience a holiday filled with excellent comfort, entertainment, and excitement.
Rivers Casino
- Address: 3000 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 20018
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
This casino is set in Des Plaines and offers a range of exciting casino games including 40+ table games and exciting slots. Sports fans will be able to wager and win big by taking part in the opportunities available at BetRivers sportsbook which is actually based in the casino itself. What makes this casino so popular is the fact that high rollers and VIPs have access to exclusive poker lounges.
The Best Online Casino in Illinois
Because players in Illinois will need to search for the best offshore online casinos in order to gamble from the comfort of their own homes, it’s important to make sure that you find the site that offers the ultimate experience. This is why we recommend checking out Wild casino as it’s been designed to suit every type of online gambler out there. Between the slots, table games, rewarding bonuses, and promotions you’ll unlock a world of excitement when you decide to register at this online casino in Il.