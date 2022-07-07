Indiana Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Indiana
When it comes to gambling at Indiana online casinos, players will only be able to place online sports bets. However, with John Ford’s latest attempt to legalize online casinos with Senate Bill 417 things might be looking up for Indiana gamblers living in the state.
Here we cover everything you need to know about the legality of gambling online in Indiana as well as a review of the 10 best offshore casinos and which bonuses you can claim today.
Indiana Online Casinos
250% deposit match up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $3,000
100% deposit match up to $3,000
Up To $3,000 Bonus
150% up to $750
200% deposit match up to $500
200% sign-up bonus up to $1,000
350% up to $2,500
280% up to $14,000
200% up to $1,000
List of the Best Indiana Online Casinos
Making sure you get the ultimate gambling experience starts with finding the best online casinos. After reviewing numerous offshore Indiana online casinos we’ve managed to put together a list of the best sites for players in this state.
- Wild Casino – The Best Online Casino for Indiana Players
- BetOnline – Range of Excellent Jackpot Slots
- Bovada – Top-Rated Indiana Casino for Crypto Gamblers
- Ignition – Bonuses to Suit Every Indiana Casino Player
- MyBookie – Variety of Live Casino Games
- XBet – Games Powered by Quality Providers
- BigSpin – Try Out Rewarding Slots for Free
- Cafe Casino – Hourly & Daily Must-Drop Jackpots
- Las Atlantis – Best Online Indiana Casino for Poker Games
- MYB Casino – A Premium Online Indiana Casino Experience
Timeline of Casino Legislation in Indiana
In December 2020, the Indiana Gaming Commission reported that Indiana’s sports betting handle beat the record of $251 million that was achieved in November and stood at a total sum of $313 million by the end of December. This no doubt sparked an interest in online gambling as a whole and perhaps there’s a future for online casinos based in Indiana after all. Here we take a look at how gambling has evolved in this state since 1988.
- 1988: A lottery referendum is approved by 68% and the Hoosier Lottery is operated by the State of Indiana.
- 1989: A week after the Lottery Act was ratified by the Indiana General Assembly the Act was signed into law.
- 1993: Riverboat gambling was made legal after the Indiana Riverboat Gaming Act was passed in July.
- 1994: Hoosier Park horse track opens its doors and is regulated by the Indiana Horse Racing Commission.
- 2007: Indiana Legislature passed legislation that allowed two horse racing tracks in Indiana to stock 2,000 slot machines each.
- 2019: Sports betting at both physical casinos and via the internet was made legal and is regulated by the Indiana Gaming Commission.
- 2021: Bill 417 is introduced by Jon Ford and aims to legalize online gambling. This would allow casinos based in Indiana to offer internet-based casino games and online poker.
Reviews of the Best Online Casinos in Indiana
These Indiana online casinos have all managed to work their way onto our list of top recommended casinos for players in this state. And when you take a look at the site, bonuses, and game selection it’s easy to see why we consider these sites to be some of the best on the web. To show you exactly what you can look forward to as a member of these legal offshore casinos we’ve provided a little more information about each below.
1. Wild Casino – The Best Online Casino for Indiana Players
If you’re looking for the best Indiana online casinos then you’re in luck. Our top-rated casino promises players in this state an unforgettable gambling experience. Unlike many of the sites we’ve come across, Wild Casino not only offers a range of exciting casino classics but also numerous specialty games that are bound to keep you entertained for hours. Enjoy rounds of Keno, test your luck with scratch cards or enjoy other unique options such as Spin to Win and Millionaire Jackpot.
Wild Casino also understands that not everyone in Indiana uses the same payment methods, and when it comes to funding your account it’s important to be able to access the methods you feel most comfortable using. This is why you’ll find that from the moment you register you’ll have the opportunity to choose from over 24 popular Indiana payment methods. And when you decide to register at this online site, don’t forget to visit the Promotions page to find out which Wild Casino bonus codes can be used to boost your balance.
Pros:
- Wide Range of Specialty Games
- 24+ Payment Methods Accepted
- Reasonable Wagering Requirements
- 11+ Offers on the Promotions Page
Cons:
- Min Deposit of $1,000 for Bank Transfer
2. BetOnline – Range of Excellent Jackpot Slots
Indiana casino players who have been on the hunt for different ways to wager and win will be excited by what they find at BetOnline. This is because you’ll have access to exclusive cash races that could have you walking away with exciting cash prizes. Players who participate in this contest will receive points for every win. These points will help you work your way up the leaderboard and when the time runs out you’ll be rewarded with bonus cash, the exact amount will depend on where you rank and which race you’ve decided to take part in.
There are also numerous jackpot slots for players to take advantage of, with wins reaching as high as $570,000+. If you’re more for chilling out while playing live blackjack online casino games rather than spinning the reels you’ll be pleased to know that at BetOnline you’ll find a number of tables with various limits to suit your budget.
What makes this casino even better is the fact that no matter what type of games you enjoy most, you’re bound to find a bonus offer that’s perfect for you. Just remember that certain bonuses will need to be triggered by using a special BetOnline promo code, so be sure to check out the terms and conditions of each offer before making your next deposit.
Pros:
- Exciting Cash Races
- Low Blackjack Table Limits
- 25+ Video Poker Games
- Unique eSports Betting Opportunities
Cons:
- Credit Card Not Accepted for Withdrawals
3. Bovada – Top-Rated Indiana Casino for Crypto Gamblers
Crypto has become increasingly popular not only in Indiana but throughout the USA. This is why there are many online sites like Bovada that have designed their sites to suit modern-day crypto gamblers. From the moment you register you’ll be able to use a number of Bovada bonus codes to claim crypto rewards that will help you work your way to the win of a lifetime. Live dealer fans are also in for a real treat at this casino.
This is because you’ll be able to spend your time enjoying games like European roulette, baccarat, American roulette, and blackjack, with some titles boasting RTPs (Return to Player) percentages of up to 99.5%. Classic casino players are also in for a wild ride when they decide to wager and win on any slots that qualify for the site’s hot drop jackpots. You could walk away with some pretty impressive wins at this high payout casino as there are time-based jackpots that drop every hour, every day, and a super jackpot that drops when it hits a certain amount.
Pros:
- Page Filled With BTC Rewards
- Numerous Live Dealer Games
- Hot Drop Jackpots
- 24/7 Customer Support
Cons:
- 48 Hours for Email Replies
4. Ignition – Bonuses to Suit Every Indiana Casino Player
No matter what type of online casino games you prefer most, at Ignition casino, you’ll find loads of offers that will help you not only enjoy more game time but also increase your chances of getting the win you’ve been dreaming of. A lot of casinos we’ve come across have certainly put loads of effort into attracting new Indiana casino players, however, they neglect putting together offers that will keep these players coming back for more.
This is certainly not the case at this online site and when you visit the promotions page you’ll find a number of Ignition Casino bonus codes that allow you to keep the rewards rolling in after you’ve enjoyed your welcome bonus.
Players who enjoy virtual sports will also have the chance to take part in unique games and if you spread the word about how great your experience has been and another player decides to register you could receive a generous referral bonus. To find out about the terms and conditions attached to the referral bonuses at Ignition, reach out to the customer support team via live chat, email, or browse the site’s FAQ section which could also have the answers you need.
Pros:
- A Number of Weekly Reloads
- Virtual Sports Betting Opportunities
- Can be Enjoyed on Numerous Devices
- Great Referral Bonus Offer
Cons:
- Max Deposit of $450 for Bank Transfer
5. MyBookie – Variety of Live Casino Games
Even though the MyBookie Casino app won’t be found on your iOS or Android App Store doesn’t mean that gambling on the go is off the table for Indiana casino players. This is because MyBookie has made an effort to ensure that no matter what device you choose to play your favorite casino games on you’ll have access to the best bonuses, most exciting games, and an unforgettable overall experience. One of the main reasons players are so attracted to this casino is because of the variety of contests available.
There are always new challenges being added to this casino site which gives Indiana players the chance to make the most of their competitive streak. And thanks to the range of popular payment methods accepted at MyBookie you’ll get to use your preferred method to make quick and easy transactions. Just remember to check the promotions page before going ahead and funding your account so you know exactly which MyBookie promo codeneeds to be used to claim even more gambling credits.
Pros:
- Excellent Range of Promotions
- Optimized for Mobiles
- Rewarding Contests
- Popular Payment Methods Accepted
Cons:
- App Not Available on the App Store
6. XBet – Games Powered by Quality Providers
When you visit XBet Casino to find that the lobby has been filled with games powered by quality providers like BetSoft you know you’re in for an exciting online casino experience. This online gambling site has made sure to cater to every type of Indiana gambler out there which is why you’ll find numerous ways to wager and win from the moment you sign up. What we enjoyed about this site is that you won’t need to waste time working your way through long registration forms which means you’ll be on your way to playing the best online casino games in no time.
Players who love lottery-style games will also enjoy the fact that keno jackpot is available at this casino, giving you the chance to let your intuition guide you to victory no matter where you are. Mobile gamblers will have access to all of the best features using numerous devices as MyBookie is compatible with various operating systems. And when it comes to excellent bonuses you’ll find a page full of offers, perhaps even an XBet no deposit bonus code that can be used to claim a number of different offers.
Pros:
- Quick and Easy Registration
- Accepts Popular Crypto
- Dozens of Casino Slots
- Keno Jackpot Game Available
Cons:
- Fee for Bank Wire Withdrawal
7. BigSpin – Try Out Rewarding Slots for Free
Have you been trying to find Indiana online casinos that allow you to try out a range of exciting slots for free? If so, you’ll want to check out BigSpin Casino. Numerous slots can be played in demo mode which gives you the chance to experience different bonus rounds, unique features, and themes before deciding which titles you’d like to spend real money on. Generous bonus offers also await new players and when you make your first deposit you’ll be able to claim an exciting deposit match using the unique BigSpin bonus code.
Loyal players aren’t neglected at this online casino, and once your welcome bonus funds have come and gone, you’ll be able to claim weekly casino reload bonus offers that could give you the boost you need to get that big win. We all know how customer support is something that can either make or break a player’s experience which is why BigSpin Casino has made sure that their customer support team has all been trained to handle any and every situation you find yourself in.
Pros:
- Loads of Slots Available in Demo
- Generous Bonus Offers
- Credit Cards Accepted
- Highly Trained Customer Support
Cons:
- Live Chat Only Accessible When Logged In
8. Cafe Casino – Hourly & Daily Must-Drop Jackpots
Café Casino brings Indiana players hours of excitement from the moment they register. You’ll get to start your adventure in style by choosing any of the generous welcome bonuses. You’ll find the standard casino welcome offer that can be claimed by using a credit card and an even bigger reward if you choose to deposit using Bitcoin.
This isn’t the only reward you’ll get as a crypto gambler at this casino, however, and when you choose to use BTC to make deposits you’ll be able to super-size your offers! If you’re not a crypto fan then there’s no need to fret, this generous casino has something for every Indiana casino player.
You’ll get to try out exciting games with the chance to win numerous must-drop jackpots and by taking part in this casino’s loyalty program you’ll get rewarded for playing your favorite games. The Café Casino perk points you receive can all be exchanged for cash, giving you even more to enjoy at this exciting site. Just remember to check out the bonus terms before going ahead and claiming that enticing welcome offer as you might have to trigger the reward using a Café Casino bonus code.
Pros:
- Exclusive BTC Membership
- Rewarding Jackpots
- Numerous Bingo Games
- Great Loyalty Program
Cons:
- Steep Playthrough Requirements
9. Las Atlantis – Best Online Indiana Casino for Poker Games
Apart from being known as one of the best $10 deposit casinos available to players in Indiana, Las Atlantis also has a reputation for offering a wide variety of excellent video poker games. These games are among the most popular casino games played in this state, and when it comes to boosting your odds of winning you’ll be spoilt for choice when you visit this casino’s promotions page.
Just be sure you read through the terms and conditions of each bonus, however, as you might need to use a special Las Atlantis bonus code to claim rewards and figure out which games can be enjoyed with the specific bonus you claimed.
What makes this online site even better is that players who find themselves constantly on the move will be able to access their favorite games within seconds thanks to the web-based mobile app and even though Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that can be used for withdrawals, you will still be able to use a number of popular payment methods to get your hands on your winnings.
Pros:
- Range of Video Poker Variations
- Games Available in Demo Mode
- Optimized for Mobiles
- Low $10 Deposits Accepted
Cons:
- BTC is the Only Crypto Available for Withdrawals
10. MYB Casino – A Premium Online Indiana Casino Experience
Indiana players that would like to experience what it would be like to enjoy casino games at some of the world’s most prestigious casinos will have the chance to do so from the comfort of their own homes. The MYB Casino site just screams luxury from the moment you visit the homepage and as you start exploring the different features available it’s clear to see that this casino knows how to treat its players like royalty.
You’ll be able to enjoy loads of excellent games powered by some of the best developers, claim thrilling bonus offers with enticing rewards and if you ever need assistance you’ll find that customer support is ready and waiting to help you whenever you need them no matter the time of day. Popular crypto can also be used to wager and win at MYB Casino along with numerous payment methods.
Safety is never a concern for players who decide to enjoy online games at this casino as the site uses the latest security technology to make sure that any data that’s shared on the site is essentially scrambled, making it impossible for unwanted third parties to decipher.
Pros:
- Wide Variety of Bonuses
- Games Powered by Excellent Providers
- 24/7 Customer Support
- Range of Mobile Casino Games
Cons:
- Only 4 Cryptocurrencies Accepted
Comparing Online Casinos in Indiana
Now that you have a general idea of what you have to look forward to at offshore online casinos open to US Indiana players, let’s take a look at the various bonus offers, special casino bonus codes you can use to claim them as well as the number of games you’ll have access to from the moment you register.
|Casino
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Casino Games
|Live Casino
|Bitcoin?
|Wild Casino
|100% up to $5,000
|WILD250 / WILD100
|400+
|✅
|✅
|BetOnline
|100% up to $3,000
|BOLCASINO
|150+
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|100% up to $3,000
|CAWELCOME100 / BV2NDCWB
|300+
|✅
|✅
|Ignition
|100% up to $2,000
|N/A
|100+
|✅
|✅
|MyBookie
|150% up to $750
|MYB150
|200+
|✅
|✅
|XBet
|200% up to $500
|XBC200
|250+
|✅
|✅
|BigSpin
|200% up to $1,000
|BIGSPIN200
|1,800+
|✅
|✅
|Café Casino
|350% up to $2,500
|N/A
|150+
|✅
|✅
|Las Atlantis
|260% + 40 Free Spins
|N/A
|150+
|❌
|✅
|MYB
|200% up to $1,000
|BOLCASINO
|100+
|✅
|✅
Is it Legal to Play at Online Casinos in Indiana?
Even though a lot of effort has been put into legalizing online casinos in Indiana, only sports bets are allowed to be placed online. And if you want to enjoy real money casino games from the comfort of your own home the only legal way to do this is to register at offshore casinos like the ones we recommend to players in Indiana.
Who Can Legally Play at Online Casinos in Indiana?
There are around 11 land-based casinos in Indiana, a few of which are licensed to offer online sports betting. However, you will need to be either 18 or 21 to gamble in this state, depending on the gambling category you’re interested in. For example, you only need to be 18 years old to enjoy charity gambling, to take part in the Hoosier Lottery and Pari-mutual betting whereas you’ll need to be at least 21 years old to enjoy sports betting and land-based casino gambling.
The good news is that if you’re 18 you’ll still be able to enjoy legal real cash games at online casinos in Indiana. This is because it’s not considered illegal for gamblers in the US to participate in online gambling activities at offshore casinos and the casinos on our list all require players to be only 18.
How to Register & Play at Online Casinos from Indiana
Once you’re ready to start enjoying the latest and greatest bonus offers, casino games, and other unique gambling opportunities, follow these steps to get started at the number one recommended online casino for players in Indiana.
Step 1: Visit the Official Wild Casino Website
Start off by using your preferred device to visit the Wild Casino website. Click on the orange Join Now button at the top right section of the screen.
Step 2: Fill in the Pop-Up Registration Form
Once the pop-up form appears you will need to enter details such as your date of birth and full name. Make sure you take your time during this phase of the registration process as a small mistake could end up delaying your withdrawal. This is because the documents you provide to verify your identity need to match the information you enter when you sign up.
Step 3: Choose Your Method & Make a Deposit
To make a deposit and claim your welcome offer, go to the site’s banking page, take note of the deposit limits that come with each method, and click the button labeled Deposit Now at the bottom of the screen. Enter the relevant payment details, claim your welcome offer and confirm the deposit.
Step 4: Start Playing Rewarding Online Games
Your deposit amount will reflect immediately and you’ll be ready to head on over to the casino’s lobby where you’ll find dozens of ways to stay entertained.
When Will Online Casinos be Legal in Indiana?
Despite Jon Ford’s effort to legalize online gambling in Indiana, there seems to be doubt about whether Senate Bill 417 will be any different from the two previous bills, HB1356 and HB1337, that recently failed to pass. The two bills mentioned would have allowed licensed gambling establishments in the state to offer online gambling opportunities to residents of Indiana and would also have imposed an adjusted gross receipts tax on iGaming operations of 18%.
Jon Ford’s previous attempts in 2020 and 2021 both failed due to a lack of support from other legislators which is why we don’t see any hope for the legalization of online gambling in Indiana any time soon. However, all hope is not lost! Just because gambling at online casinos based in this state is currently considered illegal doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to legally gamble at offshore casinos.
Because there is no federal law that prohibits players from registering at online casinos based out of state you can rest easy knowing that when you decide to wager and win at any of the casinos we recommend for players in Indiana you won’t be breaking any laws.
Previous Online Casino Bills in Indiana
Here we take a look at a few of the previous online casino bills in Indiana that impacted the legality of gambling in this state.
2007
- House Bill 1835: This bill allows horse racing establishments to stock up to 2,000 slot machines each.
2019
- HB 1015 – Offline and online sports betting are made legal.
- Senate Bill 267 – This allows players to legally place bets on video gaming.
2022
- Senate Bill 417 – If signed into law, this bill would allow casinos in Indiana to offer internet
Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Indiana
If you win money either online or offline while living in Indiana, you will need to pay tax. Because gambling winnings are seen as taxable income, whatever amount you win will be subject to 24% federal tax and 3.23% state tax. You’ll find that when you gamble at any of the casinos or online sportsbooks based in this state, many will withhold a portion for tax whereas if you choose to gamble at any of the offshore casinos we recommend, there will be no tax withheld from your winnings.
Payment Methods Available at Indiana Casino Sites
Those who try to find the best online casinos for Indiana players will consider a number of things, one of them being the selection of payment methods available. The casinos we’ve recommended all accept a range of payment methods so that you’re able to use the one that you feel most comfortable with. Below we’ve provided a few examples of the different methods available to players who decide to register at the sites on our list.
Crypto at Casinos
When you come across what’s known as the best Bitcoin casino sites most of the time they’ll allow players who use other popular cryptos to also claim the same rewards on offer to Bitcoin players. Methods like Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash are used by many Americans each day thanks to the speedy transactions, zero fees, exclusive crypto bonuses, and higher limits.
E-Wallets at Casinos
Indiana online casinos know that certain players prefer to keep their gambling budgets separate from their personal accounts and because E-Wallets like MiFinity, Neteller, and Skrill, for example, all allow players to make deposits and withdrawals without having to enter details like card numbers or bank account numbers it’s also considered safe. You’ll be able to make online payments with ease using an E-Wallet and when you compare the processing times to other methods such as wire transfers you’ll find that E-Wallets allow for much quicker withdrawals.
Traditional Payment Methods
If you’ve gambled online before you’ve probably noticed that most online casinos in Indiana will allow players to make transactions using traditional payment methods such as bank transfers, credit cards, or debit cards. This is because many of us are familiar with these payment methods, how they work, and how safe they are. And because these are popular all over the world many of us probably already have access to a traditional casino payment method.
Bonuses Available at Indiana Online Casinos
When you decide to take a sneak peek at the promotions pages at any of the Indiana online casinos we’ve listed then you’ll find that players in this state will have the opportunity to amplify their experience by claiming a range of rewards. Here we’ve provided a few examples of the bonus offers you might come across at these sites.
Match Deposit Bonuses
You’ll find match deposit bonuses at the majority of online casinos in Indiana. This is because it can be made available to both new and returning players. It allows you to double or even triple your deposit, giving you even more to spend on your favorite casino games. As an example, let’s say that you come across an offer of 100% up to $3,000 and you make a deposit of $1,000. You will be rewarded with a deposit match bonus of $1,000, giving you a total of $2,000 which then allows you to enjoy $1,000 worth of extended gameplay.
No Deposit Bonuses
A no deposit bonus is usually used by new online casinos and can be considered a pretty rare find. These bonuses will reward you for simply completing a task. For example, if you register at an online casino you might be rewarded with a set of no deposit free spins, or if you refer a friend, you might receive free cash when they make their first deposit.
Free Spins
Although free spins will have to be used to spin and win on certain slots, these slots are usually some of the most rewarding out there. Free spins are one of the most commonly found bonuses at online casinos in Indiana and can be included as part of a welcome bonus, loyalty program rewards, or offered as a gift on special occasions like your birthday.
Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Indiana
Indiana online casinos have done their best to ensure that they offer exciting games to suit every type of gambler. This is why you’ll see that each casino’s lobby is stocked full of the most popular games in Indiana, examples of which can be found below.
Online Slots at Indiana Casino Sites
We know that slots are extremely popular at land-based casinos, and when it comes to online Indiana casinos it’s no different. Slots make use of RNG (Random Number Generators) to ensure that the outcome of each spin is completely random and unpredictable. These types of casino games are great because the developers that create them are always looking for ways to make their slots unique which is why you’ll find there are hundreds of different themes and storylines as well as rewarding bonus rounds, mini-games, and jackpot prizes. Popular games include Fruit Frenzy, Diamond Dragon, Demi Gods, and Starburst.
Table Games at Indiana Casino Sites
Next, we’ll take a look at the various virtual table games players will get to enjoy when they register at the best Indiana online casinos on our list.
- Roulette – When you play virtual online casino roulette, you’ll find that although there are different variations they all share the same basic rules. You will place a bet on where you think the ball will land as well as if you think it will land on red or black. When the ball drops into the spinning wheel it will eventually fall into one of the pockets and if that pocket holds the results you predicted you win!
- Blackjack – Because online blackjack casino games are some of the most popular table games at online casinos in Indiana, it probably comes as no surprise that there are also numerous variations of this as well. However, the objective of the game remains the same and in order to win, you will need to get closest to 21 without going over.
- Baccarat – Virtual baccarat games also use RNGs to determine each result. Baccarat can be enjoyed for free in demo mode and unlike live baccarat isn’t social as it’s just you and the computer. Another difference between virtual baccarat and live baccarat is that virtual baccarat allows lower wagers and because there are so many of these games out there you won’t battle to find the one that suits your budget. Simply guess whom you think will win, the player or the dealer, and if you’re correct you win.
- Poker – Because this type of casino game is one of the most popular options in Indiana, players will be able to find numerous poker games at the majority of Indiana online casinos. Variations include 5-card poker and Texas Hold’em. If you’re interested in trying out live dealer poker, we recommend starting off with the virtual options first so that you get to understand how the game progresses, what terms are used, and what the winning hands are.
- Craps – Whenever we come across new online gamblers looking for exciting table games to play we always recommend trying out craps first. This is because the rules are simple and the payouts rewarding. You’ll start by clicking rolling the dice by clicking the button on the screen. You will now be faced with one of three possible outcomes. The first is ‘Natural’, the second is ‘Craps’ or ‘Snake Eyes’ and the third is ‘Point’. A ‘Point’ will allow you to roll again and the outcome of that roll will determine whether or not you win.
Online Live Dealer Casino Games in Indiana
Once you’ve mastered the virtual table game sections at your chosen Indiana online casinos it’s time to level up and enjoy live casino games. Below we’ve provided a few examples of the live online casino games Indiana gamblers just can’t get enough of.
- Live Blackjack – These exciting table games are hosted by stunning dealers using real equipment at state-of-the-art studios based around the world. There are loads of different variants such as European blackjack, perfect pairs blackjack and face-up 21. Although each of these games will come with slightly altered rules, you will still need to receive a total card value closest to 21 without going over.
- Live Roulette – During rounds of live casino roulette, you’ll see that real roulette wheels and equipment are used to bring you the ultimate experience. These games are streamed in real-time using the latest HD cameras that have been set at multiple angles in order to provide you with that luxury casino atmosphere. The rules are simple and you will need to predict which number the ball will land on and if you’re correct you’ll receive a great payout.
- Live Poker – The best high payout casinos in Indiana will always offer a variety of live poker games. This game has remained popular over the years and today can be found at almost every Indiana online casino. For you to win you must have the highest hand which could be either royal flush, straight flush, four of a kind, full house, straight, three of a kind, two pair, jacks or better or pair.
- Live Baccarat – Known for being simple yet exciting, this game offers both new and seasoned gamblers the chance to walk away with excellent wins. All you have to do is guess whose hand you think will have the value closest to 9 and if you’re correct, you win.
- Live Keno – We all know how rewarding lottery games can be which is why online Indiana casinos will stock a range of live keno games. You must first choose your lucky numbers, watch as random numbers are selected by the dealer and if any of them match your predictions you’ll receive an exciting win.
- Live Craps – When playing this game you will be faced with one of three results with each roll. Rolling a ‘Natural’ means your total value was either a 7 or 11. If you land a ‘Craps’ you lose as your total value is either 2, 3, or 12. The last possible result is ‘Point’ which is achieved by rolling a value of 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, or 10. This means you’ll be able to roll again and if you manage to receive the same total value as what you landed with your previous roll you’ll win.
How Playing Online Casinos in Indiana Compares to Playing in Neighboring States
We know that online casino games are illegal if played at an online site based in Indiana, but are the laws similar in neighboring states? When we take a look at the online gambling laws in Michigan we see that gamblers living in this state are legally allowed to gamble at both land-based and online casinos.
However, when you look at Illinois’ laws regarding gambling online you’ll find that online gambling is prohibited. These states are vastly different in a number of ways. But one thing they have in common when it comes to gambling is that, although certain states prohibit online gambling at state-based sites, it is not illegal to gamble online at the best offshore casinos like the ones we’ve recommended.
Land-Based Casinos in Indiana
Although you won’t find any Indiana online casinos based in this state, you will find a number of exciting land-based casinos. Here we take a look at these casinos.
Blue Chip Casino Hotel
- Address: 777 Blue Chip Dr, Michigan City, IN 46360
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
When you visit this casino hotel in Indiana you’ll be able to play a range of exciting slots and table games. Out-of-town visitors will enjoy their stay in any of this casino’s hotel rooms and when you aren’t spinning the reels or beating the dealer you’ll be able to enjoy relaxing spa treatments and try out exquisite meals.
Bally’s Evansville
- Address: 421 NW Riverside Dr, Evansville, IN 47708
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
This casino resort allows players to enjoy over 1,000 slot machines and a variety of exciting table games. The accommodation is top-class and when it comes to promotions players will have loads to look forward to at this Indiana casino. For example, there are Wednesday $20,000 jackpot parties, payday Mondays and $37,000 summer sizzler events.
Caesars Southern Indiana
- Address: 11999 Casino Center DR SE, Elizabeth, IN 47117
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
When you visit this casino in Indiana you’ll know straight away that you’re in for a real treat. There are loads of promotions, over 1,100 casino slots, and table games like baccarat, blackjack and roulette. This casino also offers you the chance to enjoy caesars rewards when you take part in the gambling opportunities available on their sportsbook app.
Rising Star Casino Resort
- Address: 777 Rising Star Dr, Rising Sun, IN 47040
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
Besides the exciting monthly promotions that could see you walk away with life-changing sums of money, there’s a lot for players in Indiana to look forward to at this casino. There are hundreds of excellent slots, video poker, and table games. However, you should note that although the casino resort is open 24 hours a day, table games are only open at 5 pm from Monday to Wednesday, 11 am on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 am on Saturdays and Sundays.
Horseshoe Indianapolis
- Address: 4300 N Michigan Rd, Shelbyville, IN 46176
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
This casino claims to be a heart-pounding destination, and when you take a look at all of the gambling opportunities and winning potential to be found it’s easy to understand why. Apart from the exciting nightlife and restaurants that can be enjoyed at this casino, you’ll have access to 1,600 slots, table games and will be able to place bets while watching the latest horse races.
The Best Online Casino in Indiana
After comparing each of the Indiana online casinos on our list we certainly think that players in this state will enjoy the ultimate gambling experience at Wild Casino.
This online casino site offers players the chance to win big while playing the best casino slots, virtual games and live dealer games. The promotions page is filled with exciting offers and thanks to the quick and easy registration process you’ll be on your way to playing the latest and greatest games in no time.