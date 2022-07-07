Massachusetts Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best MA Sportsbooks
The process of bringing legal Massachusetts online sports betting has been hectic, to say the least. To date, sports betting in Massachusetts isn’t technically legal, but bettors still have the option to enjoy offshore sports betting. On this page, we will delve deeper into the topic of MA sports betting, including the best online sportsbooks, the timeline of legalization and where you can find the most generous sign-up offers.
List of the Best Sports Betting Sites in Massachusetts
Picking the best offshore Massachusetts sports betting can be difficult. So we’ve created a top 10 list that you can browse to see which best fits your needs.
Timeline: Legal Massachusetts Sports Betting Developments
Before the pandemic, the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts seemed to be getting closer. Since then, the state has actively worked to bring legal Massachusetts sportsbooks to the state.
However, Massachusetts bettors can use offshore sportsbooks to enjoy sports betting or travel to nearby New Hampshire or Connecticut to engage in a spot of sports betting.
Below is a timeline of more recent events in 2022 related to legalizing online Massachusetts sports gambling.
- March 28: There is around 60% support to legalize sports betting in MA, per State House News Service.
- April 28: Senate passed its own version of the Massachusetts sports betting legislation. Some changes have been applied which differ from the bill passed by the House passed a year prior.
- May 17: The House rejects changes to H 3993.
- May 26: Massachusetts sports betting negotiations are underway as both chambers appoint committee reps.
- June 1: There is speculation that Massachusetts sports betting could come down to whichever side is willing to compromise on college sports betting.
- June 13: MA residents are actively traveling to other states to bet on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
- June 20: Massachusetts sports betting conference committee continues to “negotiate differences,” though Rep. Jerry Parisella remains positive about getting a bill to the floor before July 3.
Reviews of the Best Betting Sites in Massachusetts
Everyone has different preferences when it comes to sports betting sites so we’ve constructed a top 10 list taking into account multiple attributes. Use this as a guide to finding your next favorite online sportsbook.
1. BetOnline – The Best Online Sportsbook in Massachusetts
When it comes to online gaming at offshore sportsbooks, BetOnline is going to be tough to beat. Not only is this a world-class online sportsbook, but you can also have access to other gaming products such as its online casino games, Racebook, Poker, eSports, contests, and more.
This online sportsbook gives you access to all sports, all wager types including props, cash outs, and live betting. In fact it is one of the best cash out sportsbooks. The customer service at BetOnline is top-tier, and you’ll have numerous ways of banking here. Casino fans can also claim BetOnline Casino bonus codes to boost their bankroll.
Pros
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- Dedicated live betting interface
- Offers Poker, Horse Racing, Casino, and eSports
- Crypto-only promotions
Cons
- The welcome bonus is on the smaller side
- A small fee applies on credit card deposits
2. XBet – Modern User Interface For Desktop and Mobile
XBet and MyBookie are two offshore sportsbooks with similar user interfaces. They are both of excellent quality and are easy to navigate. The text on the page is quite large, making it easy for all players to read the text on any device.
Here, you have access to exciting new contests, online casino games, including live casino games, and the racebook. Players can also place wagers on their favorite sports.
When it comes to player support, there is a comprehensive Help Center. If you need to get in touch with the XBet customer support team directly, you’ll need to scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the “Contact Us” button. You can either fill out the contact form or get in touch via live chat.
Pros
- Similar layout to MyBookie, the third online sportsbook on the list
- A wide array of offers for new and existing players
- Fun contests to win money
- Also offers online casino games and a racebook
Cons
- Limited international betting options
- No VIP Program
3. MyBookie – Best Promotions for Existing Players
We’ve drawn comparisons both to XBet and MyBookie. Here, you get most of the same offerings, including customer support and banking methods.
MyBookie does have a handy search bar option in which you can find whatever team or sport you want to wager on. Live Betting is available, but there is not yet a dedicated interface like with BetOnline. Still, it’s a section that resembles the other sports betting pages. It has a wide range of sports to bet on and is among the top UFC casinos.
One fun aspect of this offshore sportsbook is the “News” section on the right side of the page, where you can get the latest updates on all sports.
Pros
- News update
- Existing player promotions
- Online casino and racebook
- A wide array of banking options
Cons
- Slightly higher minimum deposit for the sign-up offer
- No VIP Program
4. BetUS – Crypto-Based Offers and Banking Methods
When playing at offshore sportsbooks, peace of mind is something that will put any player at ease. Well, at BetUS, you’ll have the luxury of knowing the site you’re playing at has been online for over 25 years.
On top of that, BetUS offers pretty much every form of online gaming you can imagine, including a Racebook and an Online Casino. Indeed, it is one of the best real money online casinos around. You’ll have access to most banking methods you can think of, as well as customer support well-versed in all things BetUS.
Additionally, BetUS has its own integrated television platform where analysts discuss each sport, with individual shows dedicated to each sport.
Pros
- Live betting interface
- Bonus and promos cover both sports and casino products
- BetUS TV
- Online for over 25 years
Cons
- Must be logged in to see the Live Betting platform
- No live chat customer support seems to be offered
5. Bovada – Best MA Sportsbook for the Deepest Markets
Bovada has been online for a respectable decade-plus. When it comes to offshore sportsbooks, Bovada is one of the more popular options and was often cited as the source for sports betting odds.
The interface at Bovada is simple and easy to use. This also applies to its online Casino, Poker and Horse Racing. If you would like to test the casino out a Bovada Bonus Code can grant you a boost such as a no deposit bonus.
Here, you’ll have access to a myriad of crypto options, as well as more traditional methods. For withdrawals, you can receive a voucher which you can then give to a friend to help them fund their account.
Customer support is also top of the line with email, live chat, and FAQ pages available.
Pros
- Withdraw with a voucher
- Online poker, horse racing, and casino
- Easy to use site
Cons
- No dedicated live betting page
- Fewer banking methods compared to competitors
6. SportsBetting.ag – Easily Accessible User Interface
While the interface may look dated to some, to others, it could be viewed a bit more nostalgically. SportsBetting.ag feels like an offshore sportsbook time capsule that takes you back to the mid-2000s. If you can work with that, you’ll find an online gaming platform that has an online Sportsbook, Casino, Poker, Horse Racing, and eSports.
On top of that, you’ll have most sports and bet types available to you, as well as 25 different deposit methods, with instant access to live chat.
Pros
- Offers an online casino, racebook, poker, and esports
- The interface is dated but has a nostalgic feel
- Numerous bonuses and promotions
Cons
- The interface is a bit dated
- No VIP Program
7. BUSR – Great Sportsbook and Racebook Combo
BUSR is an offshore sportsbook that does an excellent job of providing value to players. It brings to the table different offers, sports markets, and bet markets. Some key elements such as banking and live chat are locked behind creating an account.
While all of these features are excellent to have, these can be vital to helping players decide whether to create an account or not. If BUSR would unlock these for all players, it would be better for potential punters.
Pros
- Bitcoin heavily promoted
- Online casino and racebook products
- 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000
Cons
- Must be logged in to see banking methods and live chat
- The interface is a bit bland
8. Everygame – Excellent Interface and Customer Service
When you first land at the Everygame site, you’re immediately greeted by all of the different gaming platforms available and the signup bonuses associated with each. This is a small detail, but having this information instantly accessible can help players decide on whether to play or not.
Once inside this offshore sportsbook, you’ll find a fine interface—nothing spectacular, but solid. When you make your way to the deposit page, you’ll find that there are fairly limited crypto options, but customer support is always available to answer any questions.
Pros
- Streamlined interface
- Online poker and casino
- Separate signup bonuses for all platforms
- Hottest bets tab
Cons
- Very few crypto options are available
9. Betanysports – Only Massachusetts Sportsbook With Lottery
Betanysports is one of the more interesting offshore online sportsbooks on this list. There are incredible tools at your disposal, including the props builder, which allows you to customize prop bets.
There is also an online lottery tool, which is the first we’ve seen at an online sportsbook, as well as a live chat function.
However, where Betanysports lacks is in making information accessible. Relevant information such as banking methods are kept everything locked behind an account. The information provided is excellent, but the presentation is lackluster. Users will want to see all essential information before registering.
Pros
- First online sportsbook which also offers lottery services
- Online casino, racebook, and mobile casino
- Props builder tool
- Great customer support
Cons
- Limited banking options
- Cannot access information without registering for an account
10. Jazz – Fantastic Range of Futures Markets
Jazz Sports Sportsbook is the only offshore sportsbook on this list that doesn’t appear to offer Live Betting. While that is a definite negative, Jazz does have some exciting features, such as more crypto options than competitors and various customer support communication channels.
Outside of Live Betting, Jazz Sports has numerous markets available, including politics, and excellent futures betting markets, especially on the NFL.
The barebones interface could be a detriment for some people, but if Jazz Sports could spruce that up and also add live betting, this would be higher on the list as the contests are also a key selling point.
Pros
- More crypto banking methods than others on this list
- Fantastic contests for both sports and horse racing
- Welcome bonuses and promos for all platforms
- Online casino and racebook
Cons
- Barebones interface
- No live betting
Sportsbooks in Massachusetts Compared
With 10 offshore sportsbooks in our rankings, keeping track of what has what features can be hard to do. We know that everyone has different goals and interests regarding online sports betting, so below is a table that will show you what every online sportsbook on our list has.
|Sportsbook
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Sports to bet on
|Live Betting
|Live Streaming
|BetOnline
|50% up to $1,000
|BOL1000
|20+
|✅
|❌
|XBet
|50% up to $500
|XBET50
|20+
|✅
|❌
|MyBookie
|50% up to $1000
|MYB50
|20+
|✅
|❌
|BetUS
|125% up to $3,125
|JOIN125
|20+
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|50% up to $250
|N/A
|30+
|✅
|❌
|Sportsbetting.Ag
|50% up to $1,000
|SB1000
|20+
|✅
|❌
|BUSR
|100% up to $1,000
|SPORTS100FP
|20+
|✅
|❌
|Everygame
|100% up to $750
|3XBOOST250
|17
|✅
|❌
|Betanysports
|35% up to $700
|N/A
|18
|✅
|❌
|Jazz
|50% up to $1,000
|JAZZ50
|13
|❌
|❌
Is Sports Betting Legal in Massachusetts?
As of June 2022, legal sports betting in Massachusetts is non-existent. However, you can still enjoy sports betting in Massachusetts by wagering at any of our top-10 recommended online sportsbooks.
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Massachusetts?
To wager at legal offshore sportsbooks, you must be 18 years of age or older to create an account.
How to Bet on Sports Online in Massachusetts?
If you’ve never wagered before, below is a step-by-step guide for getting started at a Massachusetts legal sports betting offshore site.
1. Pick Your Online Sportsbook
For this example, we went with the top online sportsbook on our list, BetOnline. However, you can check out any sportsbook on our list.
2. Create An Account
After landing on the homepage, click on the “Join” button in the upper right-hand corner. Input all relevant information. You can also take advantage of a BetOnline casino bonus code and input it in the appropriate section.
3. Deposit Funds Into Your Account
After you’ve created your account, you may be prompted to go to the deposit page. Select the desired method and complete the process.
4. Start Betting
With your account locked and loaded with funds, head back to the homepage. Find the sport and the team you want to bet on, and complete your first betslip. Good luck!
When Will Betting be Legal in Massachusetts?
At the moment, it’s unclear when sports betting will become legal in Massachusetts. On June 20, 2022, it was reported that the sports betting conference committee is negotiating differences and have until July 31 to iron it out.
It’s quite possible sports betting could be on its way to legalization in 2022, but we’ll have to await the results of these negotiations.
Previous Sports Betting Bills in Massachusetts
Since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act judgment was changed in May 2018, there have been a plethora of sports betting bills introduced in Massachusetts, dating back to 2019.
2019
- HB S.200 – Eventually turned into HB 4559.
- HB 201 – Another bill repurposed into HB 4559.
- SB 224 – Yet another bill, this time a Senate Bill, reconfigured into HB 4559.
- HB 68 – Created with the purpose of adding more parameters for organized sports betting.
- HB 379 – Addresses regulation for DFS and other online gaming.
2020
- HB 4559 – This sports betting bill went to the Economic Development and Emerging Technologies Committee, was sent to the House Ways and Means appropriate committee, but died in early 2021.
2021
- HB 3993 – House rejected changes to this earlier this year.
- HB 3974 – A simple act to regulate sports wagering
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Massachusetts
In Massachusetts, the state income tax brackets have remained the same since 2001. In fact, there is just one flat rate of 5.05%, and changes are due to inflation and the cost of living.
However, if you gross less than $8,000, you will not need to file a state income tax return.
Payment Methods Available at Massachusetts Betting Sites
Without being able to deposit and withdraw funds at an online sportsbook, you will not be able to play. However, at these legal offshore sportsbooks, there are so many banking methods available that it’s almost impossible to not find a method that suits your gaming needs.
Here, we will cover the most common methods—crypto, eWallets, and traditional bank cards.
Crypto Betting Options
At offshore online sportsbook, crypto is a popular method of deposit and you will also find bonuses and promotions for crypto only.
Here are the more popular crypto methods you can use at the top Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum casinos.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Dogecoin
- Binance
- Avalanche
- Cardano
- Tether
- Litecoin
- Stellar
- Bitcoin Cash
- Shiba Inu
eWallet Betting Options
EWallets act as an intermediary between you and your bank account. A popular example of this is PayPal, but below are other acceptable eWallet options.
- PayPal
- Neteller
- Skrill
Traditional Payment Methods
If you’re not inclined to using cryptocurrencies or eWallets, there are other viable methods. These are definitely encouraged by online sportsbooks and are widely available. These include:
- Credit card
- Debit card
- ACH transfer
- Wire transfer
- PayNearMe
- Check by mail
Bonuses Available at Massachusetts Sportsbooks
When playing at online sportsbooks, you’ll be able to receive bonuses and promotions. These are designed to not only enhance your experience, but also as marketing tactics to attract players away from competitors.
With that in mind, this can only set you up for even more value as you can create an account at as many online sportsbooks as you want.
Below are the more popular bonuses you’ll find.
Match Deposit Bonuses
Deposit match offers are typically offered as a welcome offer. These can be worth $1,000s in value.
For example, at BetOnline, you are offered a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000. To get the full $1,000, you will need to deposit $2,000.
There are wagering requirements to consider, though. This is all listed under the terms and conditions which you would need to fulfill in order to withdraw any bonus funds you receive.
BetOnline’s deposit bonus comes with a 10x playthrough on the bonus received, so, if you deposit $2,000 and get $1,000, you must wager $10,000 before you can cash out your winnings.
No Deposit Bonuses
No deposit bonuses are also often referred to as signup offers. These are offers that you get just for creating an account. The bonus you’ll get from this offer isn’t super lucrative ($10 to $25), but it’s something to get your account going.
These like most promotions come with wagering requirements.
Free Bets
Free bets allow you to make a wager on an event. The main benefit for this bet is that, even if you lose, you’ll receive it back as either a free bet or site credit.
With free bets, if the bet is won, you will keep the winnings from the bet, but not the free bet amount.
For example, if you have a $10 free bet and wager that on something with betting odds of +200, you would typically get $30 back ($20 winnings; $10 from the bet), but with a free bet, you’ll get just the $20.
Popular Sports to Bet on in Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be one of the many states that make up New England, but it is the epicenter for both professional and college athletics in this area. As a result, there are numerous professional franchises and teams New England residents are fans of.
Here, we will look at those teams and some bet types for each.
NFL at Massachusetts Sportsbooks
Thanks to quarterback Tom Brady, everyone knows (and probably hates) the New England Patriots.
With NFL betting sites, you can engage in moneyline, spread, totals, props, futures, and more. The NFL is the most wagered on sport, so really, any sportsbook is best.
Here is a list of NFL teams in Massachusetts:
- New England Patriots – Won 6 Super Bowls between 2002 and 2019
NBA at Massachusetts Sportsbooks
Betting on the NBA is similar to the NFL. All the same bet types are available. BetOnline is the best online sportsbook for NBA betting as basketball odds are usually released earlier than anywhere else.
Here is a list of NBA teams in Massachusetts:
- Boston Celtics – Lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors this past 2021-2022 NBA season.
MLB at Massachusetts Sportsbooks
Once again, MLB betting will have the same bet types available as the NFL and NBA, though point spreads are represented as the “run line.”
Bovada is known to be a top MLB betting site as the odds are more favorable and release before other sites.
Here is a list of MLB teams in Massachusetts:
- Boston Red Sox – Won their first World Series since 1918 in 2004. Since then, the Red Sox won three more titles (2007, 2013, and 2018).
NHL at Massachusetts Sportsbooks
The same bet types as MLB, NBA, and NFL can be found with the NHL. However, like MLB, the points spread are represented as the “puck line.”
MyBookie is the Bovada for MLB or BetOnline for the NBA—odds are quickly released.
- Boston Bruins – Founded in 1924, the Bruins most recently won the Stanley Cup in 2011.
NCAA Football at Massachusetts Sportsbooks
The main college athletics program for football in Massachusetts is Boston College, and like the NFL, the bet types are similar.
There are some exciting props, however, including the NFL Draft, which will require NCAA Football knowledge.
- Boston College – Matt Ryan, current quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and long-time Atlanta Falcon, went to BC.
NCAA Basketball at Massachusetts Sportsbooks
When it comes to basketball, there are a few more programs to make note of. Again, the same bet types apply here as with the NBA, but March Madness is an event unlike any other when it comes to sports betting.
Here is a list of NCAA Basketball teams in Massachusetts:
- Harvard – Last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2015.
- Boston College– Have not made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2009, but made it seven times between 2000-2010.
Golf at Massachusetts Sportsbooks
With golf, the most popular bet type will be the outright winner. There are other ways to bet on golf too, including top-five, 10, and 15 finishes.
Bovada is also an excellent source for golf betting as you may find a bit more value for the more favored golfers.
Horse Racing at Massachusetts Sportsbooks
Horse racing is an industry of its own and there are multiple ways to wager, including win, place, show, exacta, daily double, picks 3-6, and more. Pari-mutuel wagering is also popular which is a bet where your wager gets put into a collective pot of money and if you win, everyone who made that wager is paid out.
Here is a list of Horse Racing tracks in Massachusetts:
- Northampton County Fair: Northampton, MA, USA
- Plainridge Racecourse: 301 Washington Street, Plainville, MA 02762
- Suffolk Downs: 525 McClellan Highway, East Boston, MA 02128
DFS in Massachusetts
With daily fantasy sports, you can wager on your favorite sports all year long while building lineups or, at more niche sites, based on prop bets.
For the lineups, you will have a salary cap and each player is given a salary.
- DraftKings – DK was founded in Massachusetts.
- FanDuel – Founded in 2009, FanDuel is the direct competitor to DraftKings, offering the same lineup-based DFS format.
- Monkey Knife Fight – Based solely on prop bets and is much different from DraftKings and FanDuel.
Live Betting with Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
Live betting allows players to wager on events that are actively in progress. While the odds and lines shift rapidly to reflect what’s happening in the game, plenty of value can be had with this betting style, especially if you think a team can make a comeback.
BetOnline offers a page and user interface solely dedicated to live to bet in which you will see the live bets available to you, in addition to a graphic in the middle of the page that represents the field synonymous with that sport.
Comparing MA Betting Sites with Those in Neighboring States
Located in New England, Massachusetts is surrounded by a cluster of small states. Below, we will look at each state that borders Massachusetts and see whether sports betting is offered there or not.
New Hampshire
Sports betting is legal, but DraftKings is the sole provider.
Vermont
Sports betting is not yet legal. A bill made it to the Senate committee in 2022 but did not go anywhere.
Rhode Island
Sports betting is legal, including online.
Connecticut
Mobile sports betting is legal and there are multiple options.
New York
Sports betting became legalized in early 2022 and is the most profitable sports betting state in the country.
The Best Sportsbook for Massachusetts
After looking through each of these offshore online sportsbooks, BetOnline ranks atop our list. This conclusion was based on the Massachusetts sports betting markets available, wager types, the dedicated live betting interface, and the sports betting bonuses and promotions.
With that said, we highly recommend checking out each online offshore sportsbook as these could have traits that are more valuable to you.