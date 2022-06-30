Pennsylvania Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money Online Casinos in PA
Pennsylvania is one of the more liberal states when it comes to online casino gambling. There are several PA online casinos that are licensed in the State as well as many more than are based offshore. This guide will provide you with the top sites to play on and on which you can claim generous bonuses.
Keep reading to learn about the characteristics of the best Pennsylvania online casinos and how you can deposit and withdraw funds easily. We’ll also go through the main games that you can play and explain the difference between virtual and live tables.
Timeline of Casino Legislation in Pennsylvania
It only took a few short years for the State to go from banning most forms of gambling to allowing them. Here is an overview of important steps that led to the legalization of online casinos in PA:
- 2019 – The State’s first online casinos and sportsbooks open. PokerStars is the first site to be granted a Poker site license by the State.
- 2017 – HB 271 is signed by Governor Wolf, transforming Pennysylvania’s gambling laws overnight. Online casinos and the State Lottery are introduced and work towards legalizing sports betting begins.
- 2013 – HB 1235 is the first bill that discusses the possibility of introducing online casinos in PA. Presented by Rep. Davis, this bill failed to pass the House Committee on Gaming Oversight.
List of the Best Pennsylvania Online Casinos
With PA online casinos now legal, there are numerous licensed and offshore sites to choose from. The following is a list of the top 10 best online casinos in PA, all of which are located offshore. By avoiding the high license fees, these operators are able to offer superior features and higher-value bonuses.
- Wild Casino – The Best PA Online Casino Overall.
- BetOnline – One of the Best Blackjack Sites in PA.
- Bovada – Play Your Favorite Online Casino Games on Mobile.
- Ignition – One of the Best PA Online Casinos for Fast Payouts.
- MyBookie – A Top Provider of No Deposit Referral Bonuses.
- XBet – A Top PA Online Casino for Table Games.
- BigSpin – One of the Best Roulette Sites in PA.
- Cafe Casino – The Best Online Casino in PA for Jackpot Slots.
- Las Atlantis – A Casino Online in PA with Numerous Poker Variants.
- MyB Casino – Play Live Dealer Games in PA.
Reviews of the Best Pennsylvania Online Casinos
The PA online casinos listed throughout this guide offer an awesome variety of features and bonuses. Get to know them a little better through these brief overviews:
1. Wild Casino – The Best PA Online Casino Overall
Wild Casino is the single best PA online casino for the majority of players. It offers hundreds of great games provided by top developers, including Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming. Games include slots, table games, and two live casinos featuring a selection of Blackjack, Roulette, and other games.
You can fund your casino account using a variety of banking options, including 15 cryptocurrencies. The site supports a wide range of payment limits, including up to $500k with Bitcoin. With every deposit, you’ll be able to use Wild Casino bonus codes to receive match bonuses and other rewards.
Pros
- Hundreds of virtual games by Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming
- Supports 15 cryptocurrencies
- Two live casinos from ViG and FreshDeck Studios
- 24/7 live chat support available
Cons
- No live Keno
2. BetOnline – One of the Best Blackjack Sites in PA
BetOnline is often voted as one of the best Blackjack sites in the country as it offers a variety of virtual and live tables along with frequent tournaments. By taking part in Blackjack tournaments, you’ll be able to compete with other players for prizes that form part of monthly pools worth $1 million. Entry into most of these tournaments is free.
Just like Wild Casino, BetOnline supports a wide range of payment methods that include an extensive variety of cryptocurrencies. Maximum payment limits are also high, with maximum single payouts of $100k with Bitcoin. Moreover, you can claim BetOnline Casino bonus codes to boost the value of each deposit to make.
Pros
- Monthly Blackjack tournaments with $1 million pool
- Live chat support available 24/7
- Weekly races with prizes of up to $10k
- Deposit up to $500k with Bitcoin
Cons
- No live bingo
3. Bovada – Play Your Favorite Online Casino Games on Mobile
If you’re looking for PA online casino apps to download onto your phone, you needn’t look further than Bovada. Ranked among the best online casino apps in the country, this casino offers dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices as well as a mobile-friendly website that is accessible across operating systems and web browsers.
No matter which option you choose to connect to the platform, you’ll have access to hundreds of thrilling games, including a great choice of slots. Moreover, you can make use of the latest Bovada bonus codes to boost the value of your deposits and play real payout games for free.
Pros
- Download the Android or iOS apps
- Play hundreds of games by Betsoft
- Pay in USD or crypto
- Benefit from generous offers and promos
Cons
- No eWallets accepted
4. Ignition – One of the Best PA Online Casinos for Fast Payouts
Ignition is a feature-rich PA casino online that is renowned for a variety of reasons. It supports payments in both USD and crypto and provides some of the fastest payouts in the country. Once an account is verified, withdrawal requests are normally processed within 15 minutes. In addition, you can benefit from a variety of Ignition Casino bonus codes with every deposit.
Another powerful feature available at this casino is a dedicated poker platform. As soon as you join this site, you’ll be able to play a great variety of games and participate in frequent tournaments. You can learn more in our Ignition Poker review.
Pros
- A top choice for online poker
- Fastest payouts with cryptocurrency
- Offers hourly and daily jackpots
- Great variety of online bingo
Cons
- A limited choice of online Keno
5. MyBookie – A Top Provider of No Deposit Referral Bonuses
Just like the other Pennsylvania online casinos featured on this guide, MyBookie offers an enticing collection of welcome and ongoing player promotions. One of its most successful rewards is its referral bonus. By successfully inviting your friends, you’ll receive a match bonus based on the value of their first deposits without needing to place a payment yourself.
You can use this or any other MyBookie Casino bonus codes to play hundreds of online slots provided by Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and other top providers. In some cases, the bonus is also eligible for table games, including Blackjack and Baccarat.
Pros
- Get rewarded for inviting your friends
- Pay using USD or cryptocurrencies
- Hundreds of online slots by Betsoft
- A very good selection of virtual table games
Cons
- No French Roulette tables
6. XBet – A Top PA Online Casino for Table Games
XBet is an online casino in PA that offers over 35 table games that include both classics and variants. Once you register an account, you’ll be able to play a variety of Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, and Baccarat games as well as Craps, Rummy, and others. In most cases, you’ll be able to play these games for free in demo mode before switching to real money mode.
You can fund your casino account using a variety of USD and cryptocurrency payment methods. No matter which currency you prefer, you’ll be able to use XBet Casino bonus codes to unlock special offers and rewards, including match bonuses and free spins.
Pros
- Offers a user-friendly interface
- A great variety of table game variants
- Games are also available on Android and iOS apps
- Hundreds of top slots available
Cons
- No online bingo available
7. BigSpin – One of the Best Roulette Sites in PA
BigSpin has partnered with Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, and other top providers to offer a great choice of virtual and live Roulette tables. With a registered account, you’ll be able to play at a variety of European and American Roulette tables as well as try out one of several variants, such as VIP Roulette.
Beyond wheel and table games, BigSpin offers an extensive variety of other casino games, including many of the best Bitcoin slots. All of these games are accessible on mobile thanks to a mobile-friendly and responsive website.
Pros
- A very good selection of virtual and live Roulette
- Hundreds of Betsoft Bitcoin slots
- Accepts USD and cryptocurrency
- 24/7 live chat support available to players
Cons
- No mobile app
8. Cafe Casino – The Best Online Casino in PA for Jackpot Slots
Cafe Casino is a top online PA casino for jackpot slots, including ones with prizes of $100k and more. The site is also participating in the Hot Drop Jackpots promotion that awards random hourly, daily, and super jackpots to lucky players. To win any of these lucrative prizes, all you need to do is play eligible slots with real money.
As soon as you join this casino, you’ll be able to choose your favorite welcome bonus by choosing one of the available Cafe Casino bonus codes. You can also get additional rewards by collecting loyalty points every time you wager real money on eligible games.
Pros
- Offers Cafe Casino Perks to all players
- Part of the Hot Drop Jackpots promo
- Jackpot slots with mega prizes
- Access generous bonuses and offers
Cons
- A limited selection of live tables
9. Las Atlantis – A Casino Online in PA with Numerous Poker Variants
Las Atlantis is one of the best PA online casinos for virtual and video poker and gives you an opportunity to try a variety of popular variants. Some of the site’s most popular titles include Carribean Stud, Let’em Ride, and Tri Card, and you can try these and other games for free before switching to real money mode.
When you first join this online PA casino, you’ll be greeted by a selection of varied and exciting bonuses. View the latest list of Las Atlantis bonus codes and use either USD or cryptocurrency to fund your account today.
Pros
- Great choice of poker variants
- Accepts payment vouchers, including Neosurf
- Recently introduce live games by ViG
- No extra fees for USD payments
Cons
- A limited selection of non-poker table games
10. MyB Casino – Play Live Dealer Games in PA
MyB Casino invites you to play one of its immersive and ultra-realistic live table games. Choose between Blackjack, Roulette, Super 6 Poker, and Baccarat, and play alongside other real players and a professionally-trained dealer. Pick the most appropriate table limits to match your bankroll and look out for bonuses and offers to use on these games.
If you’d rather play virtual games, MyB Casino offers plenty of choice here too. Play hundreds of exciting slots by Betsoft and other providers and play virtual table games for free or with real money. You can play all of these games both with USD or cryptocurrency.
Pros
- A great selection of live table games
- Pay in USD or crypto
- Ongoing offers and promotions for existing users
- 24/7 customer support available
Cons
- Does not accept Tether
Comparing Pennsylvania Online Casinos
Use the following table to quickly compare key features and bonuses available at the best PA online casinos:
|Pennsylvania Casinos
|Welcome Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Number of Games
|Software Providers
|Live Casino
|Bitcoin
|Wild Casino
|250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit
|WILD250
|250+
|Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming
|✅
|✅
|BetOnline
|100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|BOLCASINO
|491
|Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|125% deposit match up to $1,250
|BTCCWB1250
|200+
|Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming
|✅
|✅
|Ignition
|150% Deposit match up to $1,500
|No code needed
|200+
|Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming
|✅
|✅
|MyBookie
|150% deposit match up to $750
|MYB150
|200+
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming
|✅
|✅
|XBet
|200% deposit match up to $500
|XBC200
|200+
|Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming
|✅
|✅
|Big Spin
|200% deposit match up to $1,000
|BIGSPIN200
|213
|BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma
|✅
|✅
|Cafe Casino
|250% deposit match up to $1,500
|No code needed
|300+
|RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming
|✅
|✅
|Las Atlantis
|220% up to $22,000 + 55 free spins
|SYNERGY
|250+
|RealTime Gaming
|✅
|❌
|MyB Casino
|200% deposit bonus up to $1,000
|MYBC200
|200+
|BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma
|✅
|✅
Is it Legal to Play at Pennsylvania Online Casinos?
Yes, as of 2017, it’s legal to play at online casinos in Pennsylvania. Land-based casinos are also legal, giving residents a superb choice of faciltiies to play slots and table games.
Whilst there are several online casinos that are licensed in the State, many residents still prefer to use offshore casinos, such as Wild Casino or BetOnline. Since these operators don’t need to pay the high licensing fees, they’re able to provide a superior experience with higher-value bonuses.
Who Can Legally Play at Online Casino in Pennsylvania?
The rules to join and play on PA online casinos are pretty straightforward. All you need is a stable Internet connection and to be 21 years or over. This is the State’s online casino gambling age.
How to Play at Online Casinos from Pennsylvania Legally
To prevent any underage players from signing-up, all our featured online casinos require users to register an account and verify their identity. In the following step-by-step tutorial, we’ll show you how you can complete this process in just a couple of minutes.
We’re using Wild Casino in this example, though the process is very similar across all the online PA casinos listed in this guide.
Step 1: Start Registration
Visit Wild Casino and click on ‘Join Now’ to begin the sign-up process. Enter your personal details, including your name, email, and mobile number.
Step 2: Verify Your Email Address
You should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Simply click on the link found within the email to complete this step.
Step 3: Make Your First Payment
Visit the ‘Cashier’ casino page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the appropriate logo. Wild Casino accepts both USD and cryptocurrency payments.
Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.
Step 4: Start Playing Games Online
Browse through the collection of casino game genres and click on your favorite one. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to play the game.
Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Pennsylvania
Whenever you win any payouts from PA online casinos, you’ll need to pay both state and federal taxes. Fortunately, Pennsylvania imposes one of the lowest tax rates in the country, with all winnings subject to the same 3.07% levy. The federal tax, meanwhile, is 24%, but this is only due on winnings that surpass a certain threshold.
It may be possible to deduct itemized gambling losses before calculating your tax bill. We recommend you speak to a tax professional to find out more about this.
Payment Methods Available at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
All the PA online casinos listed in this guide will let you pay using USD and cryptocurrency. Supported payment methods in either case vary, as do fees and transfer times.
Crypto at Casinos
Many of the online casinos in PA listed in this guide rank among the best Bitcoin casinos in the country. All these sites let you pay using Bitcoin or Ethereum, but some go further, accepting payments in Tether, Litecoin, Stellar, and a host of other coins and tokens.
There are several advantages to paying with crypto, including accessing higher-value bonuses and lower charges. Bitcoin payments are normally also subject to higher limits, which is why so many of these casinos rank among the best high payout casinos in the US.
eWallets at Casinos
The Internet is full of renowned eWallets, such as ecoPayz, Skrill, and PayPal. These payment options provide an instant and quick way to deposit and withdraw funds and are also designed to be extremely mobile-friendly.
Unfortunately, due to the high costs of supporting these providers, many casino operators no longer accept eWallets. Players that want better control over their spending might instead want to look at using vouchers, such as the ones accepted by the best Vanilla Visa casinos.
Traditional Payment Methods
So-called traditional payment methods, including debit/credit cards, pre-paid cards, and wire transfers remain a popular choice amongst PA players. These options are familiar and easy to use, and their accepted by all the best credit card casinos in the country.
One of the limitations of some of these banking options is that they may not be available for both deposits and withdrawals. This means that you would need to pick an alternative, and sometimes slower method on occasion.
Bonuses Available at Pennsylvania Online Casinos
Take advantage of various casino offers and promotions available at the best PA online casinos. Have a look at some of the most popular rewards that you’re likely to come across:
Match Deposit Bonuses
Every deposit that you make can be matched by a certain percentage and up to a set cap. A 100% match bonus, for example, will double the value of your payment and provide you with a much larger bankroll to use on slots and other eligible games.
Matched deposits and similar reload casino bonuses are available from all our featured sites, but Wild Casino is the best online casino in PA for this type of bonus.
No Deposit Bonuses
You can get rewarded by some of the best PA online casinos even if you do not place a deposit. With this offer, you will get a gift, such as a bundle of free spins, after you complete a simple task, such as registering an account or referring your friends.
MyBookie is the best online casino in PA for referral no deposit bonuses, but other sites will also reward you for completing registration.
Free Spins
You can use free spin casino bonuses to play the latest or hottest slots for free whilst still being able to withdraw any resulting payouts. This type of bonus is popular as it does not cost the casino much, so it’s available as a welcome bonus, an ongoing offer, and a loyalty reward.
Las Atlantis is the best online casino in Pennsylvania for free spins and offers a selection of bonuses to new and existing players.
Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Pennsylvania
When you join a Pennsylvania online casino listed on this guide, you’ll get access to hundreds of entertaining and fair games. Here is an overview of the most popular games in the Keystone State:
Online Slots at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
You can play thousands of real money online slots across our list of online slot sites in Pennsylvania. Powered by Betsoft, RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, and other top providers, these games cover an amazing variety of themes, game engines, and potential payouts.
One of the hottest online slots in PA right now is Spinomenal’s Atlantic Treasures. Based on the legendary city of Atlantis, this entertaining slot features a collection of special symbols and features. These include expanding wild symbols that can substitute for any standard symbol and free spins with a special multiplier. Moreover, landing three bonus symbols will trigger the slot’s main bonus round that gives you the chance to win up to 50x your stake.
Table Roulette at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
Place your bets on some of the best Roulette sites in the US and benefit from creative side bets and realistic experiences. All our sites offer this game, but we think that the best online PA casino for Roulette is BigSpin.
Table Blackjack at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
Beat the dealer’s hand without going bust and win payouts of up to 3:2. Place optional side bets, such as Perfect Pairs, to stand a chance of winning even more. You can play this popular card game across online casinos in Pennsylvania, including the best Blackjack apps.
Table Baccarat at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
Fast-paced and featuring simple rules, online Baccarat is a fun table game that does not require you to play your hand. Instead, you can bet on either the Banker or the Player hands winning the game, or on a tie.
Table Poker at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
Online poker in PA offers a simpler version of this table game where you’re playing directly against the dealer, not other players. This allows you to focus entirely on your hand without worrying about what other players may be holding. The best Pennsylvania online casino for Poker is undoubtedly Ignition.
Video Poker at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
An alternative to online poker, video poker provides an electronic version of the world’s most popular card game. Play using familiar poker hands and find out instantly whether you’re won. In addition, look out for special jackpots offered by the best online casino in PA for video poker, Las Atlantis.
Table Craps at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
Experience the thrill of rolling the dice and winning your bet when playing online craps at the best PA online casinos. Look out for optional side bets and special rules on some of the variants available on top craps casinos, including XBet.
Online Keno at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
Playing instant lottery games has never been easier thanks to the extensive collection of online Keno titles offered by the top sites in PA. Buy your tickets and start playing immediately. If you win, prizes are paid out instantly.
Online Bingo at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
Just like Keno, online bingo provides an instant way to play a numbers game without having to wait to get the result. Just like real bingo, you can play online bingo whilst chatting with other players and the host. The Best Pennsylvania online casino for bingo is Bovada.
Other Table Games at Pennsylvania Casino Sites
In addition to the table games that we’ve already mentioned above, the best PA online casinos, including XBet and MyB Casino, offer an extensive range of other table games. These include:
- Andar Bahar
- Casino War
- Draw High Low
- Fish Games
- Rummy
- Sic Bo
- Teen Patti
- War
Live Casinos in Pennsylvania
Live dealer games are available across all our featured sites, including the best PA online casino apps. Hosted by professional dealers, these games feature real equipment and are broadcast in real-time from professionally-designed studios.
Some of the best live casinos in the country are available in PA. These include Wild Casino and BetOnline.
- Live Blackjack Casinos – Play against the dealer and try not to go bust.
- Live Roulette Casinos – Is European or American Roulette your favorite?
- Live Poker Casinos – Make the best use of your hands and community cards.
- Live Baccarat Casinos – Play James Bond’s favorite card game with a live dealer.
- Live Keno Casinos – Enhance your lottery entertainment with a real host
- Live Craps Casinos – Trigger a mechanical arm and rolls the dice.
How Pennsylvania Online Casinos Compare to Neighboring States
Whilst laws governing casinos online in PA are very welcoming to players and operators, the same is not the same throughout the US. Here are a few examples:
- Whilst land-based casinos are allowed, Maryland online casinos still lack the support of legislators.
- North Carolina online casinos also face a complete ban, with online gambling classified as a Class 2 misdemeanor.
- Virginia online casinos are also banned, and the state only has five licensed land-based casinos available.
Land-Based Casinos in Pennsylvania
In addition to a variety of PA online casinos, the State is home to 14 land-based establishments. Here are the top three best ones:
Harrah’s Philadelphia
- Address: 777 Harrah’s Blvd, Chester, PA 19013.
- Opening hours: All day.
Operated by Caeser’s Entertainment, Harrah’s Philadelphia has over 100,000 square feet of gaming space. Players can enjoy over 2,000 slot machines and video poker games as well as numerous table games and resort facilities.
The Meadows Racetrack and Casino
- Address: 210 Racetrack Rd, Washington, PA 15301.
- Opening hours: Sun – Thu: 8.00 am – 4.00 am, Fri – Sat: 8.00 am – 5.00 am.
The Meadows Racetrack and Casino offers over 350,000 square feet of gambling fun that includes both casino and sports wagering. There are over 3,300 slot and video poker machines to play at as well as 60+ tables, including 14 for poker.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
- Address: 777 Hollywood Blvd, Grantville, PA 17028.
- Opening hours: Mon – Thu: 8.00 am – 4.00 am, Fri: 8.00 am – 12.00 am, Sat – Sun: All day.
The Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course provides 100,000 square feet of gambling machines and tables that include 2,500 slots. Visitors can also enjoy a fully-stocked buffet and lots of nightlife events.
The Best Online Casino in Pennsylvania
After reading through this guide, you should have a much better understanding of which PA online casinos are best for your preferences. Wild Casino is the best one overall, and is ready to welcome you with a generous welcome package and plenty of ongoing promotions.
Wild Casino is the best online casino in Pennsylvania for live games, online slots, and payment varieties. It offers a safe and fun customer experience and you can join it in just four steps.