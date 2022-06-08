Best Online Blackjack Casinos 2022

The US has plenty of online Blackjack sites available, but picking the best ones can be challenging. This guide will help you join and play at the best online Blackjack casinos in the country and will even provide you with top bonus codes and sign-up offers.

Keep reading to learn all about the different types of online Blackjack available on the top sites in the US. We will also explain the additional features offered in live Blackjack and how to play this popular table game on mobile.

Our List of the Best Online Blackjack Casinos 2022

Below is our experts’ list of the top online Blackjack casinos in the country. Apart from being fair, these sites offer a great choice of games and player bonuses.

Wild Casino – Overall Best Online Blackjack Casino. BetOnline – The Best Blackjack Site for Tournaments. Bovada – Provides a Superb Mobile Platform for Online Blackjack. Ignition – The Best Blackjack Casino for Free Games. MyBookie – Play Online Blackjack and Access Ongoing Offers. XBet – A Top Blackjack Site for Newbies. BigSpin – One of the Best Live Blackjack Online Casinos. Cafe Casino – Play Online Blackjack and Collect Loyalty Rewards. Las Atlantis – One of the Top Online Blackjack Sites for Fast Payouts. MyB Casino – Access a Wide Variety of Online Blackjack Variants.

Reviews of the Best Online Blackjack Casinos

Get to know the top five online Blackjack sites better through these brief reviews:

1. Wild Casino – Overall Best Online Blackjack Casino

Our team of experts has found that Wild Casino is currently the best Blackjack site in the US. There are several factors that contributed to this achievement, including the fact that this casino offers a wide variety of virtual and live Blackjack tables.

In fact, through partnerships with Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Fresh Deck Studios, and other providers, it offers over 20 different tables where you can play 21.

Beyond its game selection, Wild Casino is an ideal online Blackjack site for crypto payments. It accepts 15 coins and tokens and supports deposits of up to $500k and withdrawals of up to $100k at a time. This also makes it one of the best high roller casinos in the country.

Joining the best online Blackjack site today will provide you with a choice of welcome offers worth up to $9,000. Enter the Wild Casino promo code CRYPTO300 to claim your first Bitcoin deposit bonus and get a 300% match of up to $3,000. This offer has a wagering requirement of 45x.

Pros

20+ Blackjack tables available Join live Blackjack tables with high limits

Join live Blackjack tables with high limits Pay in USD or cryptocurrency

Pay in USD or cryptocurrency A generous crypto welcome package Cons No Face Up 21 variant

2. BetOnline – The Best Blackjack Site for Tournaments

BetOnline is a highly successful online gambling site that offers both casino gaming and sports betting. One of the reasons behind its continued success is its monthly online casino Blackjack tournaments.

You can participate in these tournaments anytime and win valuable cash prizes daily. Each month, a combined $1 million are shared among the players on the leaderboard.

This casino is also one of the best online Blackjack sites for high rollers, supporting Bitcoin deposits of up to $500k and withdrawals of up to $100k at a time. In addition, you can access a variety of high-limit tables, including ones with limits of up to or over $10k.

As a new BetOnline player, you can claim a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 with your first deposit. To receive this offer, enter promo code BOLCASINO whilst entering your payment details. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 30x, and you can reuse the same bonus a further two times.

Pros

Monthly Blackjack tournaments with $1 million prize pools Virtual and live Blackjack games available

Virtual and live Blackjack games available High limit live tables available

High limit live tables available Bitcoin deposits have a $500k max limit Cons Fees on certain USD payment methods

3. Bovada – Provides a Superb Mobile Platform for Online Blackjack

Bovada offers a variety of virtual and live casino Blackjack online along with free Android and iOS mobile apps. This means that you can play one of the country’s favorite card games from anywhere, directly from your smartphone or tablet. You can also access the full range of Bovada games from the main, mobile-optimized website if you’d rather not download the app.

This operator provides one of the best online Blackjack sites for virtual variants. In addition to the classic version of the game, you’ll be able to enjoy several variations, such as Perfect Pairs, Zappit Blackjack, and Single Deck Blackjack. These feature different rules, optional side bets, or overall better odds.

Get started with Bovada today to claim your own casino crypto welcome bonus. This three-part new player reward has a maximum value of $3,750 and begins with a 125% match bonus of up to $1,250. Enter promo code BTCCWB1250 to activate this offer. The applicable wagering requirement is 50x.

Pros

A variety of Blackjack variants to choose from Play online Blackjack on your phone or tablet

Play online Blackjack on your phone or tablet A generous crypto welcome bonus

A generous crypto welcome bonus A reputable online casino and sportsbook Cons A small welcome bonus for USD payments

4. Ignition – The Best Blackjack Casino for Free Games

Before you start playing real money Blackjack on top sites, you might wish to practice for free. Whilst all our featured casinos give you this opportunity, Ignition allows you to test its games without needing to register an account first. This means that by clicking the link below, you can browse through the available Blackjack games and begin playing virtual ones in demo mode instantly.

Once you’re ready to switch to real money mode, Ignition remains one of the best online Blackjack sites for a number of other reasons. It offers a selection of virtual variants as well as several live dealer tables. In addition, you can pay using both USD and cryptocurrency and enjoy some of the fastest payouts in the country.

The current Ignition crypto welcome bonus provides you with a 150% match bonus worth up to $3,000. This offer is split equally between casino games, including Blackjack, and Poker chips. There is a wagering requirement of 25x applicable to this offer, but no promo code is required to activate it.

Pros

Play Blackjack games for free Offers plenty of virtual variants

Offers plenty of virtual variants Play live Blackjack on your phone

Play live Blackjack on your phone Incldues a dedicated Poker platform Cons Part of your welcome bonus must be used on Poker

5. MyBookie – Play Online Blackjack and Access Ongoing Offers

MyBookie is one of the best sites for Blackjack if you’re looking for rewards and prizes. Whilst all our featured sites provide these to some extent, this platform is constantly launching tournaments, contests, reload offers, and other exciting promotions.

You’ll be able to take advantage of all of these offers just as soon as you register your MyBookie account. If you do this today, you’ll be instantly eligible for a 150% match bonus on your first deposit. This offer has a maximum value of $1,000 and can be activated with promo code MYB100.

As with all other promotions, this offer is subject to a variety of terms and conditions. The wagering requirement, for example, is 40x, and you can find the updated list directly on the MyBookie website.

Once your MyBookie has funds, you can enjoy playing at this Blackjack online casino for real money, choosing between virtual and live games.

Pros

25 virtual Blackjack tables Ongoing Blackjack contests and tournaments

Ongoing Blackjack contests and tournaments A generous first deposit bonus

A generous first deposit bonus Live Blackjack tables with varying betting limits Cons No mobile app available

Comparing the Top Online Blackjack Casinos

Blackjack Casinos Virtual Blackjack Games Live Blackjack Games Software Providers Max Bet Limit Wild Casino 11 50 Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming $12k+ BetOnline 17 40 Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma $10k+ Bovada 14 30 Visionary iGaming, Rival, RealTime Gaming, Revolver Gaming and Makitone Gaming $10k+ Ignition 14 30 Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming $10k+ MyBookie 25 20 Betsoft $3k+ XBet 25 20 Betsoft $3k+ Big Spin 15 20 Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming $2.5k+ Cafe Casino 8 4 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming $5k+ Las Atlantis 3 0 RealTime Gaming $250+ MYB Casino 15 20 Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming $3k+

Is Online Blackjack Legal in the US?

Unfortunately, most US states either ban or heavily restrict online Blackjack casinos. If you live in a state that allows Blackjack at online casinos, these must be licensed in that state. As a result, the choice of permitted Blackjack online casinos is fairly limited.

One of the best alternatives to US-based online Blackjack sites is using offshore casinos. These are sites that are based and oftentimes regulated in a foreign country, such as Curacao, Panama, or Costa Rica.

All the best online Blackjack sites featured in this guide are located offshore. As you will see later on in this guide, they have all passed our experts’ strict criteria for safety and fairness.

How to Play Online Blackjack

The game of 21 has fairly simple rules and you can start playing Blackjack on reputable sites for real money in no time. However, if you’re completely new to this card game, we recommend you spend some time learning how to play using the demo mode option.

The main rules of Blackjack can be summed up in the following list:

Blackjack is played using the typical 52-card deck, though, in most versions of the game, six packs are joined together.

To win a Blackjack game you need to get a hand with a value of 21 or less, as long as the value is more than that held by the dealer.

Cards with a number of 2 to 10 retain their value. The Ace can have a value of 1 or 11, depending on your preference. Face cards, such as the King and Queen, all have a value of 10.

When the game begins, you are dealt two cards. You can choose to “Stand” to end your turn, or “Hit” to receive one additional card at a time.

Whilst these are the basic rules featured on all online Blackjack sites, different rules may apply for variants.

Exploring Blackjack Variants

Here are some of the most popular variants available on the best online Blackjack sites:

Pontoon

Sometimes referred to as British Blackjack, Pontoon has a number of different rules to the classic version of 21. The dealer’s cards, for example, are both dealt face down, whereas, in the classic version, one of the cards is dealt face up.

Getting a draw in Pontoon means a loss for the player. In the classic version, this would normally lead to a push. On the flip side, in Pontoon, you can double down before hitting, and you can win the game once you reach five cards in your hand.

One of the biggest highlights of Pontoon is the fact that players have better payouts. The payout for a natural 21, meaning getting a Blackjack with your first two cards, is 2:1 instead of 3:2.

Blackjack Switch

Blackjack Switch is a relatively recent addition to the variants list and is still hard to find on most online Blackjack sites. One of the key differences of this game is that instead of one bet, you must place two identical bets for separate hands.

Once the cards are dealt, the player has the option to switch the top cards between his/her two hands. After that, they can choose to “Hit”, “Stand”, or “Double Down”. Hands with a value exceeding 21 are “Bust”.

In Blackjack Switch, a dealer’s hand with a value of 22 is not a “Bust”, however. Instead. It’s a tie, with one exception. If the player has a Blackjack that was not formed through switching or splitting, he/she wins the game every time.

European Blackjack

European Blackjack is another popular variant featured on many of the best online Blackjack sites in the US. The apparent difference in this version is deceptively small. The dealer can initially only see one card, with the second one available only after the player makes his/her moves.

Due to this difference, the odds of European Blackjack are significantly different from the classic version. Since the dealer cannot peek, the player has a bigger risk of hitting or doubling down and then losing to the dealer’s natural hand.

Notwithstanding the rules of this version, there are several strategies and tips that can help you take advantage of the seemingly unfair gameplay. Moreover, you can play European Blackjack for free at many of our featured best Blackjack sites to put these strategies to the test.

Playing Live Dealer Blackjack

When joining most of our recommended online Blackjack sites, you’ll be able to play both virtual and live games. Live dealer games are ones where you play with a professional dealer on a real table and with real cards. This real game includes virtual elements, such as your wagers, allowing you to play from anywhere.

The best live Blackjack sites partner with one or more top-rated developers, including Visionary iGaming and FreshDeck Studios. These software providers broadcast their games in real-time in high definition from professional studios located around the globe. These studios are designed to look, feel, and sound like real casinos, providing a superb immersive and realistic experience.

Differences Between Free and Real Money Online Blackjack

Blackjack is a fun table game that is easy to learn but requires extensive practice to master. Before you start to play Blackjack at online casinos for real money, it’s a good idea to try a few rounds of free Blackjack by switching to demo mode. All our online Blackjack sites offer this option, though you may need to register an account before being able to play for free.

When you play the free version of the classic or any variants, you’ll experience the same rules, payouts, and optional side bets. The only difference is that since you’re not playing with real money, you cannot win any real money.

Unfortunately, you cannot practice playing live dealer games. These can only be played with real money. However, by joining the best live Blackjack site, Wild Casino, you can start with free virtual games and then move on to play at live dealer tables with real money.

Online Blackjack Casino Bonuses and Offers

One of the many benefits of joining the best online Blackjack casinos is being able to take advantage of numerous rewards and promotions.

Here are some of the most popular bonuses offered by our featured Blackjack online casinos:

Matched Deposits

The vast majority of the best online Blackjack sites on this guide will offer you a bonus based on the value of your deposit. This bonus is calculated as a percentage of your payment and has a maximum cap that can reach thousands of dollars.

Free Chips

You can use free chips in a similar way to online slot free spins. This popular reward is difficult to find, even at the best online Blackjack sites, but if you do get it, you’ll be able to play eligible games without risking your own funds.

No Deposit Bonuses

Some of the very best US online Blackjack sites will provide you with a reward that does not require you to place a deposit. In some cases, you may need to complete your account registration or refer a friend, but in any case, this bonus rewards you with no deposit conditions.

Playing on Blackjack Apps

All our featured best online Blackjack casinos let you play both virtual and live dealer games directly from your smartphone or tablet. Whilst some of the best Blackjack sites for US players provide dedicated mobile apps, all 10 of the top sites offer mobile-optimized websites.

This means that you can play your favorite games by accessing the online Blackjack sites using your mobile browser. No software download is required, allowing you to play across multiple devices even if you have a Windows or Huawei device.

Some of the best Blackjack online casino apps are provided by Bovada, Ignition, and XBet.

Choosing the Best Online Blackjack Casinos in the USA

Here is an overview of the criteria our experts analyze to determine which operators offer the best online Blackjack sites in the country:

Variety of Blackjack Games

Whilst the classic version of the game remains the most popular, it’s important that the best online Blackjack casinos are able to provide a good choice of variants. This is one of the reasons why MyBookie ranks among the best Blackjack online casinos.

Blackjack Bonuses & Promos

The best online casinos for Blackjack will reward you for choosing them right from the moment that you sign up. Wild Casino, for example, will match your first five crypto deposits with a bonus worth up to $9,000.

Free Blackjack Games

When you’re looking for US online casinos for Blackjack, it’s important that they offer the possibility of trying the games for free. Ignition is one of the best online Blackjack sites for free games and offers both classic and variant versions in virtual modes.

Live Dealer Blackjack Tables

The best live blackjack sites offer a great choice of tables with varying betting limits and optional side bets. By partnering with Visionary iGaming, Big Spin offers one of the best live dealer collections of any of the best online Blackjack casinos.

Betting Limits and Options

Both the best virtual and live Blackjack sites are able to accommodate a wide variety of players and bankrolls. These include high rollers and VIPs, which is why top online Blackjack sites, such as BetOnline, support tables with betting limits of $10k and over.

Mobile Experience

One of the main advantages of using the best online Blackjack casinos in the US is the ability to play on your mobile devices without needing to download any software. Whilst Bovada does offer Android and iOS apps, like all other featured sites, it provides a seamless mobile-friendly experience directly through its main website.

Security

The casinos listed in this guide are not only the best for their game and bonus selections, but they are also the safest online Blakcjack sites in the country. Las Atlantis, for example, is licensed by the Government of Curacao and undergoes ongoing checks and due diligence by all of its payment partners.

How to Join an Online Blackjack Casino

You can join a Blackjack online casino by completing four simple steps. In this tutorial, we’ll be using Wild Casino to show you how to register an account, claim a bonus, and start playing your favorite games.

Wild Casino is currently offering players who complete their first deposit using USD a five-part welcome package worth up to $5,000.

Step 1: Register

Visit Wild Casino and click on ‘Join Now’ to start registering your account. Provide the necessary details, including your name, mobile number, and email.

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

You should receive an automated email to verify your email address. Click on the link found within this email to complete this step.

Step 3: Place Your First Deposit

Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.

As you’re placing your deposit, enter WILD250 to receive your first USD welcome bonus or CRYPTO300 to claim your first Bitcoin bonus.

Step 4: Start Playing Online Blackjack

Click on the available menu options to view all virtual or live Blackjack tables and click on your favorite one to get started.

The Best Online Casino for Blackjack

Join Wild Casino today to enjoy the full benefits of playing at one of the best online Blackjack casinos in the country. Once you sign-up, choose your favorite welcome bonus based on your preferred currency. For example, enter WILD250 to receive a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000 with your first payment.

