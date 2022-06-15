The Best Real Money Casino Apps 2022

Finding the best casino app with real money rewards can be a little tricky, especially if you’re not sure exactly what to look out for to ensure you get only the best. This is why we’ve made life a little easier by putting together a list of the best casino apps in the USA as well as all of the information you need to start gambling on the go in style!

Real Money Casino Apps

Wild Casino – Our Top Rated Real Money Casino App for USA Players BetOnline – Claim a Variety of Bonuses & Win Real Money With This Casino App Bovada – An Exciting Casino App Bonus That Allows Players to Win Real Money Ignition – Dozens of Real Money Casino Games Await Players on This Mobile App MyBookie – Refer a Friend and Receive Real Money on this Casino App XBet – Take Part in Mobile Casino Contests and Win Real Money Prizes BigSpin – Over 1,800 Exciting Real Money Games to be Enjoyed on Mobiles Cafe Casino – Mobile Keno Games Could Reward You With 100,000x Your Bet Las Atlantis – Choose From 7 Rewarding Welcome Bonuses for Mobile Gamblers MYB – Make Quick & Easy Transactions Using Popular US Payment Methods

Top 5 Real Money Casino Apps

After working our way through the top ten real money casino apps on our list we’ve decided to show you exactly what makes these sites so much better than the rest. Below you’ll find a few details about the top 5 recommended casino apps for US players.

1. Wild Casino – Our Top Rated Real Money Casino App for USA Players

There are a number of reasons why we decided to crown Wild Casino as the best casino app for real money. For example, there are 25 excellent payment methods to choose from, over 12 ways to get rewarded and, best of all, you’ll be able to access any of their thrilling casino games using the web-based app! This allows you to take part in mobile gambling no matter the time or place.

As soon as you decide to win real money using this casino app, you’ll get to claim an exciting welcome offer of 100% up to $5,000! Keep in mind that you will need to use the promo code WILD250 when you make your very first deposit and WILD100 for the next four.

We understand that this bonus may seem too good to be true at first, after all, most welcome bonuses with rewards this great usually have some pretty hefty wagering requirements. But at Wild casino, you’ll only need to wager the deposit plus bonus amount 35x! And what makes it even better is that you have loads of time to do it as the offer only expires in 30 days.

Pros: Reasonable Wagering Requirements

Reasonable Wagering Requirements Designed to Suit Numerous Devices

Designed to Suit Numerous Devices Dozens of Excellent Mobile Games

Dozens of Excellent Mobile Games A Welcome Bonus of up to $5,000 Cons: Mobile App Not Available on the App Store

2. BetOnline – Claim a Variety of Bonuses & Win Real Money With This Casino App

If you’re looking for the best real money rewards that can be enjoyed on a mobile casino app then you’ll love the selection of bonus offers available for mobile gamblers who register at BetOnline. If you’re a sports fan then get ready to add even more thrill to upcoming matches with this app’s 50% sports welcome bonus! Simply use the code BOL100 when you make your very first deposit and you’ll receive up to $1,000 free!

Not that into yelling at the screen while sports players make their way to victory? That’s okay! You’ll also get to claim one of the best real money welcome rewards when you gamble using this casino app.

Once you’ve used your mobile device to create your account, head on over to the Banking page, make a deposit of between $25-$1,000 using the BetOnline Bonus code BOLCASINO and there you have it! Doing this three times means you could receive free bonus funds of up to $3,000 in total. You should note that wagering requirements will need to be met before you’ll be able to withdraw. However, because you have 30 days to meet the requirements of 30x the deposit plus bonus amount, you should have no issue getting your hands on your big win.

Pros: Low Wagering Requirements

Low Wagering Requirements Excellent Mobile Casino App

Excellent Mobile Casino App Helpful Customer Support

Helpful Customer Support Generous Welcome Bonus Cons: The Bonus Must be Used on Betsoft Games

3. Bovada – An Exciting Casino App Bonus That Allows Players to Win Real Money

Next on our list of the best real money casino apps is the popular Bovada casino! The one thing we loved most about this casino is that players will be able to enjoy real money wins whether they use the web-based app for iPhone or Android devices. All of the games that can be found when using your desktop can also be enjoyed on the mobile version. And when it comes to real money wins online you’ll be pleased to know that loads of people have walked away with impressive sums of cash while using this casino app.

Visit the casino’s official website using your mobile device of choice and choose any of the 5 welcome bonuses available to new players! Poker players will be able to claim 100% up to $500 using the code PWB500, sports bettors depositing with crypto will be able to use the code BTCSWB750 to claim 75% up to $750 and those who love to wager and win playing thrilling slots and other exciting casino classics can do so with a boosted balance of up to $3,000!

The casino welcome offer will be spread out over your first three deposits and you’ll need to use the Bovada promo code CAWELCOME100 when making your first deposit and the code BV2NDCWB when making your second and third deposits in order to trigger each. Even though it may be tempting to rush ahead and claim this exciting bonus, make sure you’ll be able to wager your bonus plus deposit amount at least 25x within six months.

Pros: Special Crypto Bonuses

Special Crypto Bonuses 5 Different Mobile Welcome Offers

5 Different Mobile Welcome Offers Low Wagering Requirements of 25x

Low Wagering Requirements of 25x Optimized for Mobiles Cons: Live Games Don’t Count Towards Wagering Requirements

4. Ignition – Dozens of Real Money Casino Games Await Players on This Mobile App

Reignite your love of gambling when you get your next real money win using this online casino app! Not only will players be able to use a range of mobile devices to enjoy dozens of games wherever they may be, but also over 8 different rewards. When looking at the other real money apps available to players in the US, we noticed something slightly more unique when it comes to the welcome offer at Ignition casino.

The offer combines a classic casino bonus of 100% up to $1,000 with a poker welcome bonus of up 100% up to $1,000. However, you will need to make your first deposit using a credit card in order to qualify for this offer and the amount you deposit plus the bonus funds you receive will need to be wagered 25x within 6 months before you’ll get to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

If you’re not too keen on sharing credit card details with an online site there’s no need to fret! Crypto gamblers will benefit even more when making their first deposit on this casino’s app. The wagering requirements remain the same, however, you’ll get 150% up to $1,500 in casino bonus funds and 150% up to $1,500 that can be used to enjoy even more poker time.

Pros: Combined Welcome Bonus

Combined Welcome Bonus 6 Months to Meet Requirements

6 Months to Meet Requirements Designed to Suit Numerous Devices

Designed to Suit Numerous Devices Get Rewarded for Using Crypto Cons: Must Use a Credit Card to Claim Certain Offers

5. MyBookie – Refer a Friend and Receive Real Money on this Casino App

There’s nothing better than enjoying all of your favorite games using a stack of free cash. And when you decide to check out this real money casino app you’ll find numerous ways to enjoy real dealer games, slots, and more wherever you choose, no matter the time! The excitement at MyBookie casino is endless and when you choose to gamble using your mobile, you’ll find that all games can be accessed 24/7.

To add to the excitement, you’ll even have the chance to claim a bonus of 100% up to $200 simply for spreading the word. This offer is easy to receive, especially when you tell loved ones about the thrilling welcome bonus of 150% up to $750 that’s up for grabs. Just remember to mention the fact that this bonus comes with a wagering requirement of 40x and the bonus code MYB150 must be used when making the first deposit.

Pros: Exciting Referral Bonus

Exciting Referral Bonus Generous Bonus Offers

Generous Bonus Offers Accepts Popular Cryptocurrencies

Accepts Popular Cryptocurrencies Mobile Games Available 24/7 Cons: 40x Wagering Requirement

Comparing the Best Real Money Casino Apps Online

Each person is different and as a result, what may seem outstanding to one player may not be as exciting to another. This is why we recommend taking the time to look at the different features of each site you’re considering including the welcome bonus, payout methods, and payout times you can expect. Doing this will help you determine which real money casino app is the best for playing your favorite online games. To help you get started, we’ve put together a few details about each casino we recommend to players in the US.

Online Casino Total Number of Games Mobile Games Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Payout Methods Payout Times Wild Casino 400+ Roulette, Blackjack, Slots, Video Poker, Live Dealer Games Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming 100% up to $5,000 Cryptocurrencies, Bank Transfer, Check by Courier, Echeck, Credit Cards 1 Hour to 15 Days BetOnline 150+ Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker, Slots, Live Dealer Games Fresh Deck Studios, Magma, Betsoft, Visionary iGaming 100% up to $3,000 Wire Transfer, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Cryptocurrencies, Check by Courier 24 Hours to 7 Days Bovada 300+ Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Live Dealer Games Real Time Gaming, Visionary iGaming, Revolver Gaming, Makitone Gaming 100% up to $3,000 Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies, Check by Courier 1 Hour to 15 Days Ignition 100+ Blackjack, Roulette, Slots, Live Dealer Games, Bingo Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming 100% up to $2,000 Cryptocurrencies, Match Pay, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Check by Courier 24-48 Hours MyBookie 200+ Live Dealer Games, Roulette, Blackjack, Slots, Bingo, Video Poker Concept Gaming, Betsoft 150% up to $750 Cryptocurrencies, Debit Card, Credit Card 1-7 Days XBet 250+ Slots, Live Dealer Games, Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma 200% up to $500 Cryptocurrencies, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Wire Transfer, Person to Person 24 Hours to 2 Days BigSpin 1,800+ Blackjack, Roulette, Slots, Live Dealer Games, Video Poker, Keno Concept Gaming, Betsoft, Magma, Visionary iGaming, Fresh Deck Studios 200% up to $1,000 Cryptocurrencies, Debit cards, Credit Cards, Person to Person 24 Hours to 5 Days Café Casino 150+ Slots, Live Dealer Games, Blackjack, Video Poker, Bingo, Roulette, Arcade Games Makitone Gaming, Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming 350% up to $2,500 Check by Courier, Bank Transfer, Cryptocurrencies MatchPay, Player Transfer 4-10 Days Las Atlantis 150+ Video Poker, Live Dealer Games, Slots. Blackjack, Roulette, Real Time Gaming 260% + 40 Free Spins Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Cryptocurrencies, Bank Transfer 1-5 Days MYB 100+ Slots, Video Poker, Live Dealer games, Roulette, Blackjack, Keno, Board Games, Scratch Cards Nucleus Gaming, Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Fresh Deck Studios 200% up to $1,000 Person to Person, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Cryptocurrencies 24 Hours to 5 Days

Are Casino Mobile Apps Legal in the US?

Although gambling as a whole is becoming extremely popular within the US gambling community because only a few states allow residents to enjoy games on a casino app that pays real money, you may find yourself restricted from certain sites you’d like to register at.

Those who live in any of the six states that have legalized online gambling, namely Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania will be able to wager and win at a number of online casinos without restriction.

However, if you don’t live in any of these regions this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have to miss out on enjoying a range of the best real money table games using a casino app as there are loads of offshore casinos that openly welcome all USA players.

Are Offshore Casino Apps Legal?

The good news is that although only a handful of states allow online gambling, there is no federal law that prohibits players in the USA from registering at offshore casinos. This means that no matter where in the US you stay, you’ll get to enjoy casino app games for real money without fear of breaking the law.

How we Select the Best Real Money Casino Apps

In order to present you with the best sites that allow players to enjoy casino app games that pay real money, we make sure that every online casino meets our high standards. To give you an idea about the points we take into consideration we’ve provided a few below.

Real Money Casino Games

All of our sites offer players the chance to enjoy a variety of casino games that pay real money through an app that allows deposits and withdrawals to be made using real cash. Take a look at Wild casino, for example, this reputable site boasts a selection of over 400 games powered by some of the best providers so that you know when you decide to register, you’ll have access to loads of rewarding games that can be enjoyed on the move.

Mobile Casino Software

Those who register at the sites we recommend will instantly have access to their favorite real money casino slots, table games and more using an app. This is because we’ve ensured that the providers that have stocked these lobbies are known for providing excellent titles that can be enjoyed on both desktops and mobile devices. When you take a look at the BetOnline casino lobby you’ll find that its games are powered by software providers such as Betsoft and Visionary iGaming, both of which are known for producing quality app games

Mobile Bonus Offers & Promotions

One of the first things we check out when reviewing casinos is whether or not our readers will be able to claim rewards that are truly worth it. This is one of the main reasons why Bovada casino has managed to work its way up to third place on our list. This site has built an impeccable reputation for providing the best online real money bonuses for players who’ve decided to gamble using their mobile app.

Mobile App Experience

Wild Casino is a perfect example of a site that caters to both players who are able to spend time on a desktop and those who’d prefer to win real money on the best casino app instead. When you visit this casino’s mobile version you’ll find that it’s been designed to fit a number of devices. This means that you’ll have no trouble getting the most exciting casino experience whether you’re using an iPad or Android phone.

Range of Payment Methods

Another important factor to consider before creating a casino account is whether or not you will be able to use the payment methods you prefer most. This is why casinos such as

BetOnline accepts a variety of different payment methods that can be used to make real money casino transactions on either the iPhone or Android app.

Rewards Programs

If you’re going to play your casino games on a specific real money app you might as well get rewarded for it, right? The list of apps we recommend to US players offers numerous rewards that can be claimed for simply doing what you love best. Although the process may differ from site to site, usually, special bonuses can be unlocked by placing bets and earning points. These points will also help you climb the rewards ladder which helps you access a range of perks each time you hit a specific milestone.

Excellent Mobile Security

It’s normal to wonder whether or not the site you’d like to register at will actually protect your personal details and banking information. Well, we’re here to tell you that whether you decide to enjoy real money gambling using one of our recommended sites’ iPhone app or have an Android and would prefer to make real money wagers on a casino app suited to your device, your information is in good hands.

Wild Casino, for example, offers both Android and iOS users the chance to gamble wherever they want without having to worry about whether or not their information could fall into the wrong hands. This is because the site uses excellent SSL encryption and state-of-the-art security technology to make sure that all of the information you share is undecipherable and completely inaccessible to potential hackers.

Benefits and Differences of Mobile Apps vs Desktop Casino Sites

Although the game experience on both a desktop casino and a real money app is pretty similar, when it comes to real money casino apps it’s easy to see why players prefer it. Although the screen is bigger using a desktop, which is a definite plus, when you gamble on an app you’ll have access to all of your games no matter where the day takes you. Not only that, but you’ll find that there are apps out there that offer exclusive real money bonuses for free simply for choosing to gamble on the go such as no deposit bonuses, for example.

Mobile Casino Apps Desktop Sites Access Your Casino Anywhere Restricted to Wherever Your Desktop Is Restricted to Games That Have Been Optimized for Mobiles Able to Play a Wider Variety of Games Benefit From Exclusive Mobile Casino Bonuses No Unique Offers Available

Best Real Money Casino Apps for iPhone

iOS devices are extremely popular in the USA and it’s because of this that sites have made sure that players are able to take part in real money gambling using apps. Bovada is one of the best apps to enjoy using an iPad or iPhone as the graphics are crisp, clear and you’ll also get to enjoy Apple-only features that will only serve to enhance your experience even more.

Best Real Money Casino Apps for Android

Casinos such as Wild Casino and BetOnline offer the ultimate experience for players who prefer mobile gambling. The sites make finding your way from one exciting game to the next extremely easy thanks to the layout and because of the excellent providers that have partnered up with these casinos, you’ll get to enjoy thrilling real money games using a casino app designed for your Android device.

Real Money Games on Mobile Casino Apps

Whether you decide to play real money games using an Android or iOS casino app, you’ll be treated to a variety of online games. Below we’ve covered a few of the options you’ll get to enjoy the next time you decide to gamble using your favorite app.

Slots

These games can be found on almost all of the best online casino apps for real money, and because they’re so popular within the gambling community in the US, you’ll have a range of different bet limits, styles, and bonus rounds to enjoy wherever you are.

Blackjack

We all love a good round of blackjack every now and again, and when it comes to using your mobile device to rake in those wins you’ll be pleased to know that each of the sites on our list gives their players access to thrilling blackjack apps with a range of rewards that can be used to amplify the experience even more.

Roulette

One of the oldest casino games around, roulette games continue to grow in popularity to this day. This is why when you decide to enjoy mobile gambling you’ll get to enjoy numerous variations, all of which have added their own unique twist to this casino classic.

Live Dealer Games

Although many of us are able to visit local land-based casinos if we’d like to enjoy a quick game of live blackjack or roulette, when it comes to online gambling with mobile devices you’ll be treated to a variety of unique live dealer options. Many live games are exclusive to online casinos and thanks to apps like the one offered by Wild casino the video quality and streaming speed are just as excellent as what you’d experience if you were gambling on a desktop computer.

Best Real Money Bonuses on Casino Apps

Exclusive offers are probably one of the biggest reasons players decide to gamble using mobile devices. After all, each real money casino app allows players to win big for free thanks to generous offers.

Keep in mind that many of these bonuses can only be claimed by using your mobile to enjoy the web-based app and before you go ahead and claim the first one that seems appealing, consider the games that contribute to wagering requirements and how much time you have to meet these. Below you’ll find all of this information for the top ten recommended casino apps.

Online Casino Welcome Bonus Eligible Games Wagering Requirement Expiry Date Wild Casino 100% up to $5,000 Slots, Rummy, Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Pai Gow Red Dog, Pontoon, Casino War, Some Video Poker Games, Some Table Games 35x 30 Days BetOnline 100% up to $3,000 All Betsoft Games Except Baccarat, Craps and Roulette 30x 30 Days Bovada 100% up to $3,000 All Games Except Craps and Live Dealer 25x 6 Months Ignition 100% up to $2,000 Some Slots, Some Specialty Games, Some Table Games, All Video Poker Games 25x 6 Months MyBookie 150% up to $750 Scratcherz, Predictor, Slots, 3D Slots, Draw High-Low, 3 Card Rummy, Virtual Racebook, Baccarat, Most Blackjack Games, Most Poker Games, All Keno Games and More 40x 2 Weeks XBet 200% up to $500 Baccarat, Most Blackjack Games, Most Poker Games, All Keno Games, Scratcherz, Predictor, Slots, 3D Slots, Draw High-Low, 3 Card Rummy, Virtual Racebook and More 40x 2 Weeks BigSpin 200% up to $1,000 All Except Craps, Live Casino Games and Jackpot Games 40x 15 Days Café Casino 350% up to $2,500 Some Slots, Some Specialty Games, Some Table Games, All Video Poker Games, All Virtual Blackjack Games, All Virtual Roulette Games, All Virtual Baccarat Games 40x N/A Las Atlantis 260% + 40 Free Spins Slots, Real Series Video Slots. Keno, Scratch Cards, Board Games 35x N/A MYB 200% up to $1,000 Scratch Cards, Some Table Games, Card Games, Video Poker, Some Slots and More. 40x Bonus Funds 1x Deposit Amount 15 Days

Payment Methods Available at the Best Online Casino Apps

The sites on our list have made a great effort to provide players with the chance to use whatever method they feel more comfortable using. However, not every casino offers exactly the same payment methods which is why we’ve provided a breakdown below.

Online Casino Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Payout Times Wild Casino Cryptocurrencies, Bank Transfer, Check by Courier, Echeck, Credit Cards $20 1 Hour to 15 Days BetOnline Wire Transfer, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Cryptocurrencies, Check by Courier $20 24 Hours to 7 Days Bovada Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies, Check by Courier $20 1 Hour to 15 Days Ignition Cryptocurrencies, Match Pay, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Check by Courier $20 24-48 Hours MyBookie Cryptocurrencies, Debit Card, Credit Card $20 1-7 Days XBet Cryptocurrencies, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Wire Transfer, Person to Person $45 24 Hours to 2 Days BigSpin Cryptocurrencies, Debit cards, Credit Cards, Person to Person $20 24 Hours to 5 Days Café Casino Check by Courier, Bank Transfer, Cryptocurrencies, MatchPay, Player Transfer $10 4-10 Days Las Atlantis Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Cryptocurrencies, Bank Transfer $10 1-5 Days MYB Person to Person, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Cryptocurrencies $20 24 Hours to 5 Days

Secure Casino Apps Gambling

There’s no need to worry about whether or not the mobile version of the casino you enjoy most is truly safe and secure. This is because the casinos use the same security technology they use on the desktop version to protect any and all information you share while using the mobile app.

How To Get Started With a Real Money Casino App

Now that you know about the exciting rewards, games, and payment methods that you’ll have access to when you gamble using your mobile device it’s time to take a closer look at how to get started. To help you out, we’ve provided four easy steps on how to register at our number one real money app Wild Casino.

Step 1: Create Your Wild Casino Account

Use your mobile device to make your way to the casino’s official website and click the Login button.

Step 2: Enter Your Personal Details

Next, you’ll need to go through the registration process and make sure that all of the information you provide in this step is 100% accurate. Now, log into your account using your email address and password.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

After logging in, go to the Banking page, select Deposit, choose the method you’d prefer to use, and enter the relevant details along with the amount you’d like to deposit. Keep in mind that if you’d like to claim the first deposit bonus, this is your chance!

Step 4: Start Placing Bets and Winning Big

After your deposit has been made it’s time to have some fun! Head on over to the casino’s lobby and enjoy any of the thrilling casino games available to players at Wild casino.

Summary

Players who decide to register at Wild Casino are certainly in for a real treat! This site’s mobile app offers hundreds of games, all of which can be enjoyed using a generous welcome bonus of 100% up to $5,000!

The wagering requirements are very reasonable and when the time comes to withdraw your big win you’ll be able to do so using numerous payment methods including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. So, the next time you decide to gamble on the go, we recommend signing up to Wild Casino.

FAQs