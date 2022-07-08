Rhode Island Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best RI Sportsbooks
If you want to learn more about Rhode Island sports betting, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we take an in-depth look at everything you need to know about sports betting in The Ocean State, from laws and taxes to how to wager a bet online.
We also rank and review the top offshore sportsbooks in RI to help you find the one that best suits your needs. So, keep reading to find out which betting sites top our list and where to find the most exciting promos.
Rhode Island Sportsbooks
List of the Best Sportsbooks in Rhode Island
When looking for the ten best Rhode Island sports betting sites, our experts recommend those listed below:
- BetOnline – Best Rhode Island Sports Betting Site Overall
- XBet – An Excellent Sports Betting Site for New Players
- MyBookie – Top Sportsbook for Prop Bets
- BetUS – Most Generous Welcome Bonuses in RI
- Bovada – Best Betting Site for Live Streaming of Games
- Sportsbetting.ag – A Leading Sportsbook for MLB Fans
- BUSR – Most Impressive Off-Track Betting Site
- Everygame – Best RI Sports Book for Betting Odds
- BetAnySports – A Top Site with Various Sports Markets
- JazzSports – Best Betting Site for Live Betting
Timeline: Legal Rhode Island Sports Betting Developments
Sports betting in Rhode Island dates back to 1934 when the state introduced greyhound and horse racing betting. While this was the only legal form of gambling in the state for the next 40 years, establishing the RI lottery in 1973 changed that. Since then, sports betting in Rhode Island has expanded, and residents can now wager online or in-person at the state’s two retail sportsbooks. So, let’s take a closer look at the fascinating timeline of sports betting in RI:
- 1973: Rhode Island introduces a State Lottery.
- 2012: Two of Rhode Island’s land-based casinos, Twin River Casino and Newport Grand Casino, begin offering legal table games following a referendum.
- 2018: Following the repeal of PASPA, RI Governor Raimondo approves sports betting in Rhode Island, signing bill S 2045 into law. Later that year, Twin Rivers Casino opened its sportsbook and accepted the first sports wager.
- 2019: Governor Raimondo includes mobile sportsbooks in Rhode Island’s regulated sports gaming market. Following this, Sportsbook Rhode Island (SRI) launched a mobile sports betting app.
- 2020: RI lawmakers sign bill H 8097. As a result, bettors no longer have to sign up for mobile sports betting in person.
Reviews of the Best Betting Sites in Rhode Island
Although having a list of the best Rhode Island online sports betting sites is handy, understanding what makes them so great is even better. So, take a look below for our reviews of these top ten sports betting sites:
1. BetOnline – Best Rhode Island Sports Betting Site Overall
Although there are many offshore Rhode Island sports betting sites, BetOnline is one of the best. Since it launched over 20 years ago, the site has expanded to become one of America’s best online sportsbooks with an outstanding reputation and an extensive selection of sports markets.
When visiting BetOnline, bettors will find a selection of sports to wager on, including the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL. Further, the sportsbook ranks as one of the best UFC betting sites.
Besides these extensive markets, BetOnline provides players with several betting markets, including props, Moneyline, and parlays.
If these features leave you impressed and you want to sign up, you’ll find the site provides a range of banking options that make funding your account simple. For example, bettors can use Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin, Visa, and eWallets. Further, BetOnline ranks as one of the best Bitcoin betting sites since it imposes no fees on Bitcoin withdrawals.
Lastly, bettors with BetOnline promo codes can take advantage of several sports promotions, including free bets, referrals, and welcome bonuses.
2. XBet – An Excellent Sports Betting Site for New Players
Occasionally, a new RI sports betting site arrives on the scene and catches our attention. XBet did that precisely with its well-designed website that is easy to navigate and very user-friendly. As a result, it lands the spot of being the best Rhode Island sports betting site for new players who want to focus on wagering instead of how to navigate an online sportsbook.
Additionally, XBet offers a few other features we enjoy, including fast payouts, a simple sign-up process, and a friendly customer support team.
While XBet doesn’t offer an extensive selection of banking options, it does provide the most popular ones, including Visa, Bitcoin, and MasterCard. Further, it ensures that the minimum for deposits and withdrawals is low, making funding your account simple.
Although XBet may have a limited selection of banking options, the same cannot be said for its sports markets. Instead, players can wager on an assortment of sports, including horse racing, the NFL, NHL, MMA, and the Olympics. Further, many players regard XBet as one of the best NBA betting sites. XBet offers players the option to engage in live betting, even after a game has begun.
While XBet has some impressive sports, its promos aren’t bad either, and bettors with XBet promo codes can unlock matched deposits, welcome bonuses, and horse rebates.
3. MyBookie – Top Sportsbook for Prop Bets
Another leading Rhode Island sports betting site is MyBookie. Although the sportsbook doesn’t feature a downloadable app, developers have optimized the site to function seamlessly on mobile devices, so you can wager on your favorite sports wherever you are.
When you sign up with MyBookie, the site features an extensive assortment of sports to wager on and several ways to place a bet, from Moneylines to parlays, over/under, and props. Additionally, you’ll find an assortment of props for sports like the NBA and NFL. Further, you can wager on collegiate teams and various leagues like the NCAA, NHL, MLB, and MMA, with MyBookie being one of RI’s best NFL betting sites.
Besides placing traditional bets on MyBookie, RI bettors can also explore the site’s live betting suite for a nail-biting betting experience.
Lastly, players with MyBookie promo codes can use several of the site’s generous bonuses to boost their bankroll.
4. BetUS – Most Generous Welcome Bonuses in RI
While most sites offering online betting in Rhode Island have impressive promotions, BetUS takes it to the next level. As a result, bettors with BetUS promo codes can take advantage of several bonuses that make it easy to wager on several exciting sports events.
So, what sports can you wager on at BetUS? In addition to sports like the NFL, NBA, NHL, UFC, and MLB, bettors can visit the site’s extensive racebook and wager on the horses.
Besides extensive sports markets, BetUS provides various betting options. So, whether you wish to add a little extra excitement with a prop bet, build parlays, or try your luck with Moneylines, you can. Further, those who want in-game action can visit BetUS’s live betting suite.
Lastly, BetUS prides itself on offering RI bettors the most up-to-date odds, results, and scores, so you can keep ahead of the game.
5. Bovada – Best Betting Site for Live Streaming of Games
When looking for a Rhode Island sports betting site that offers a few unique features, head to Bovada.
Firstly, Bovada complements its mobile-optimized website with a downloadable app. As a result, bettors with iOS or Android devices can quickly download the app and install it for betting on the go. In addition to offering seamless functionality, the app comes with a few unique promos, making it RI’s best betting app.
Then, bettors who enjoy placing live bets will find that Bovada provides more than live betting; it live-streams all major sporting events, so bettors can catch the game as it plays out. Further, the site streams these matches in HD.
Bovada supplies bettors with a fantastic assortment of sports to bet on, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, Tennis, NHL, and water polo.
Finally, when signing up and making a deposit for the first time, RI bettors will find Bovada offers various banking options, including cryptocurrencies and eWallets like PayPal. Once ready to make a deposit, players with Bovada bonus codes can unlock several generous promos.
6. Sportsbetting.ag – A Leading Sportsbook for MLB Fans
Undoubtedly the best Rhode Island sports betting site for MLB fans, Sportsbetting.ag puts baseball at the top of its sports markets. However, players have a host of other sports to wager on when visiting the site, including basketball, boxing, martial arts, soccer, tennis, golf, and hockey.
When wagering on these leagues, teams, and individual athletes, RI bettors can use various wagering options, from prop bets to futures. Additionally, Sportsbetting.ag provides live betting, making it simple to place a wager after the first whistle has blown. However, fans may be disappointed that the sportsbook doesn’t live-stream sports games. But, the site features an interesting section covering the latest in sports news, making it easy to track how teams have done in recent games.
When banking with Sportsbetting.ag, bettors will have several options to select from, including Bitcoin, Apecoin, Avalanche, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Money Order, Person to Person, Visa, MasterCard, and bank wire transfer.
Lastly, bettors using Sportsbetting.ag promo codes when funding their accounts can access several exciting bonuses and promotions.
7. BUSR – Most Impressive Off Track Betting Site
When looking for the top Rhode Island sports book for horse racing betting, BUSR is your best bet. Besides horse racing betting, the sportsbook provides excellent odds on the races and detailed horse racing schedules that will keep you updated on all upcoming racing events.
In addition to wagering on the horses, RI bettors can wager on other sports markets, including collegiate sports matches, the NBA, NFL, MLB, motorsports, CFL, and MMA. When betting on these sports, RI players can use prop bets, futures, and parlays. In addition, while BUSR doesn’t live-stream sports matches, it does offer a live betting suite for in-play betting on live sports events.
RI bettors making their first deposit or withdrawal on BUSR will find that the sportsbook offers minimal banking options. However, those features are the most commonly used, including Bitcoin, Visa, MasterCard, Litecoin, and direct deposit.
Once players sign up and make their first deposit, they can claim several of BUSR’s exciting promotions. However, bettors will need BUSR promo codes to unlock these rewards.
8. Everygame – Best RI Sportsbook for Betting Odds
Although most Rhode Island betting sites offer excellent odds, Everygame takes first place, providing players with unbeatable odds on various sports. In addition to great odds, the site highlights which options are top bets and how long you have until the match begins. But, if you’re late to the party, don’t worry, as Everygame offers live betting, so you can place a wager even though a match has begun.
Besides live betting, players can place prop bets, futures, and parlays.
So, what sports markets do Everygame offer? RI bettors can find extensive options, including soccer, baseball, Aussie Rules, darts, cricket, cycling, rugby, motorsports, and eSports.
In addition to varied sports markets, the site offers RI players with Everygame bonus codes several promotions, including some of the best free bets, matched deposits, and odds hunts.
Another area where Everygame offers an assortment of options is in its banking section. As a result, bettors can deposit funds into their Everygame accounts using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Neteller, Skrill, EcoPayz, Paysafe Card, eZeeWallet, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express.
9. BetAnySports – A Top Site with Various Sports Markets
BetAnySports lives up to its name, offering RI bettors an extensive selection of sports to wager on. When visiting the Rhode Island sports betting site, bettors can place bets on hockey, golf, tennis, horse racing, baseball, basketball, football, motorsports, soccer, and MMA.
However, the site also provides players with varied and impressive betting lines, including moneylines, prop bets, parlays, exactas, trifectas, and superfectas. Further, if you’re a horse racing fan, visit BetAnySport’s dedicated racebook to wager on races in the States, Sweden, South Africa, Canada, the UK, and Thailand.
While BetAnySports offers an assortment of sports, its banking options are limited. As a result, bettors can use options like Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, MoneyGram, and checks when making a deposit. However, to withdraw funds, you can only use Bitcoin or checks.
When looking at promotions, BetAnySports runs a few concurrently, which means players can take advantage of several bonuses to boost their bankrolls.
10. Jazz – Best Betting Site for Live Betting
Besides Bovada, Jazz is the only other Rhode Island online betting site that live-streams sports matches. However, to catch the game, you need to wager on it first. But, placing bets on Jazz is simple, and the site provides several betting markets and the option to place live bets.
Further, to make it easier to wager on various sports, Jazz provides players with Jazz promo codes that enable them to unlock exciting and generous bonuses so that you can wager on more.
Bettors can claim these bonuses when depositing funds into their Jazz betting accounts. Further, to fund their sportsbook accounts, RI players can use several payment methods, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum, Person to Person, Visa, and MasterCard.
When bettors have made their deposit, they can explore the site’s extensive sports markets. Some of the sports Jazz offers include horse racing, tennis, baseball, UFC, NASCAR, football, hockey, soccer, basketball, fighting, golf, motor racing, and collegiate sports.
Comparing Sportsbooks in Rhode Island
In addition to in-depth reviews of each Rhode Island online sports betting site, we have summarized the features of each in the table below, making it simple to find the right sportsbook for you.
Sportsbook
Sign-Up Bonus
Bonus Code
Sports to bet on
Live Betting
Live Streaming
BetOnline
50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 on your first-ever deposit
BOL1000
Horse racing, Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Boxing, Martial Arts, Hockey, Football, Tennis
✅
❌
Xbet
100% Sports Sign-up Bonus up to $500
XB100
NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, College football, soccer, horse racing
✅
❌
MyBookie
100% matched deposit up to $1,000
MYB100
NFL, NBA, MAA, NHL, Golf, NCAAB, Soccer, Boxing, F1, Tennis, MLB
✅
❌
BetUS
125% sign-up bonus up to $2,500
JOIN125
NHL, NBA, Golf, Tennis, Soccer, NASCAR, Horse Racing, Cricket,, Motor Sport, Cycling, Olympics, Entertainment
✅
❌
Bovada
100% Bitcoin Match bonus of up to $1000
BVD1000
NHL, NBA, Golf, Soccer, UFC, MMA, Baseball, Hockey, F1
✅
✅
Sportsbetting.ag
50% Deposit Match up to $1000
SB1000
Baseball, NHL, Hockey, NBA, Soccer, NFL, NCAA, Golf, Horse Racing, Martial Arts, Tennis, Esports, UFC, MLB
✅
❌
BUSR
100% Crypto Bonus up to $1000
100CRYPTO
NFL, CFP, NBA, NCAA, NHL, MMA, Horse Racing, Boxing, Soccer, Golf, MLB, Tennis, Cricket, MotorSports, Wrestling, Cycling
✅
❌
Everygame
100% First Deposit Match
ROOKIE100
Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Golf, Aussie Rules, Baseball, UFC, Handball, Motorsports, Rugby, Snooker, Volleyball
✅
❌
BetAnySports
35% Free Play Bonus up to $700
No Code Needed
Hockey, golf, tennis, horse racing, baseball, basketball, football, motorsports, soccer, and MMA
✅
❌
Jazz
50% Sports Welcome Bonus up to $1,000
JAZZ50
Horse racing, tennis, baseball, UFC, NASCAR, football, hockey, soccer, basketball, fighting, golf, motor racing, and collegiate sports.
✅
✅
Is Sports Betting Legal in Rhode Island?
When Governor Gina Raimondo signed bill S 2045 in June 2018, she introduced sports betting to Rhode Island. Five months later, the Twin Rivers Casino in Lincoln accepted Rhode Island’s first sports wager.
One year later, the state amended its legislation to include Rhode Island mobile sports betting, and the year following that saw the abolishment of the law requiring sports bettors to sign up in person before they could wager online.
However, while in-person and online sports betting is legal in Rhode Island, state-regulated sportsbooks don’t always provide the most extensive selection of sports, prohibit wagering on collegiate-level events, and provide meager bonuses.
But, there is a way around this by using the best offshore online sportsbooks highlighted in this guide. Since these sports betting sites base themselves outside the US, federal and state gambling laws have no jurisdiction over them. As a result, these sports betting sites are legal for use.
Who Can Legally Bet on Sports in Rhode Island?
Although anyone can browse online sites offering sports betting to Rhode Island residents, those wanting to sign up and play must meet a few requirements.
Firstly, players must be of legal gambling age, whether they visit a state-regulated or offshore site. Since the legal age for wagering in RI is 21 or older, players must meet this stipulation before signing up. Further, if you’re betting using a state-regulated Rhode Island sportsbook app, you must be within state lines.
How to Bet on Sports Online in Rhode Island
While Rhode Island sports betting apps and sites are relatively simple to use, navigating them at first can be challenging. However, by following the quick steps below, bettors can easily learn to operate these sites.
1. Sign Up for a BetOnline Account
Firstly, open the BetOnline website, and click the green “Join” button. Then, create your BetOnline account by filling in your details on the page that opens before clicking “Create Account.”
2. Verify Your Account
Once you have created your BetOnline account, you’ll need to verify it. As a result, BetOnline emails a link to your provided address. So, open this mail and click the link to verify your account before signing in to your account.
3. Make Your First Deposit
Following verification, you can deposit funds for the first time by clicking the “Banking” button on the top right of the home page. Then, choose your payment method from the options provided on the drop-down menu before clicking “Deposit Now.” Finally, follow the prompts to complete the payment process.
4. Choose and Place Your Bet
Finally, you can place your bet with BetOnline. First, click the “Sports” button on the top left of the home page. Then, browse the sports markets available, select the match and click on it to open the betting slip (this slip will automatically populate with the details of your chosen match.) Lastly, type in your wager value onto the slip before clicking “Place Bet.”
Previous Sports Betting Bills in Rhode Island
Since Rhode Island is a relatively progressive state, it has a few sports betting bills lawmakers have passed. So, let’s take a look:
2018
- SB 2045 – Signed by Governor Gina Raimondo, legalizing Rhode Island sports betting.
2019
- SB 0037– Enables state land-based casinos like Twin Rivers Casino and Twin River Lincoln Casino to accept mobile wagers from within state lines.
2020
- HB 8097– Permits bettors to set up sports betting accounts online.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Rhode Island
When sports betting in Rhode Island, players must pay a 5.99% gambling tax on all winnings. Further, the IRS requires the state to impose an additional 24% federal tax on gambling earnings.
Payment Methods available at Rhode Island Betting Sites
When online betting in Rhode Island for real money, players must first deposit funds into their accounts before they can play. As a result, RI sportsbooks offer various payment methods that players can use. So, let’s review the most popular banking options:
Crypto Betting Options
Despite being a relatively new payment method, cryptocurrency has gained popularity with RI bettors funding their online accounts as it offers security and anonymity and has few fees. As a result, sites offering online sports betting in Rhode Island accept various cryptocurrencies, including Ripple, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. So, for the best Ethereum sites, visit BetUS or BetOnline.
E-Wallet Betting Options
Another banking method that provides excellent protection against fraud is eWallet services. Because eWallets act as a middleman between the online sportsbook and the bettor’s bank account, they offer additional security.
As a result, Rhode Island sports betting sites work with several eWallet providers, including EcoPayz, PayPal, PayForIt, Skrill, and Neteller. So, if you want to pay with PayPal, head to Bovada.
Traditional Payment Methods
Besides crypto and eWallets, many sites offering online betting in Rhode Island accept traditional payment methods, like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, bank wire transfers, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks. So, while most of the offshore sportsbooks in this guide accept Visa, visit BetUS to pay using a bank wire.
Bonuses Available at Rhode Island Betting Sites
Because so many sites offer online betting in Rhode Island, they compete to sign up new players by offering generous promotions. So, let’s review the best bonuses available:
Matched Deposit Bonuses
Unquestionably, the Matched Deposit is the most common promo offered by Rhode Island sports betting sites, especially as welcome promotions. In this case, the sportsbook rewards players for funding their accounts by matching their deposits up to a specific amount. For instance, a sports betting site offering a 100% matched deposit of up to $1,500 will give a player depositing $1,200 an additional $1,200 to spend.
No Deposit Bonuses
While a Matched Deposit asks players to fun their account first, a No Deposit Bonus rewards players for merely signing up. In this case, the Rhode Island sports betting site gives a player free credits to wager risk-free. However, the player often deposits funds to continue betting once the credits run out, securing a new player for the sportsbook.
Free Bets
Occasionally, a sports book in Rhode Island will give regular players vouchers, coupons, or credits that enable them to place risk-free bets. If the player loses the bet, they lose nothing. However, if they win, they can keep their earnings.
Popular Sports to Bet on in Rhode Island
When visiting Rhode Island sports betting sites, bettors will find a wide range of sports on which to wager. So, let’s look at the most popular options:
NFL and NCAA – Rhode Island Football Betting
Since sports betting became legal in RI in 2018, residents of the state can wager on football. While state-regulated sportsbooks allow bettors to wager on professional football games and the NFL, they prohibit wagering on collegiate-level football. However, bettors can wager on both by using an offshore Rhode Island sports betting site. While Rhode Island doesn’t have a professional football team of its own, bettors can always back neighboring Massachusett’s team, the New England Patriots.
But, The Ocean State has several college football teams to wager on. Using sites like BetOnline, RI bettors can place in-bets, props, and futures. So, let’s look at RI’s college football teams:
- Brown University: The Brown Bears are the four-time winners of the Ivy League titles.
- Rhode Island University: The Rams are the winners of seven conference championships.
- Bryant University: The Bulldogs are a reputable college football team in Smithfield.
Basketball Betting in RI – The NBA & NCAA
Another popular sport residents of RI enjoy wagering on is basketball. While the state doesn’t have a professional NBA team of its own, bettors can always back the Boston Celtics of neighboring Massachusetts.
When wagering on basketball, bettors can place various bets, including teasers, live bets, parlays, and futures bets. We suggest visiting a site like BetUS for the best NBA odds.
Since RI state-regulated betting sites don’t allow wagering on college sports, bettors can also head to BetUS to place bets on Rhode Island’s college basketball teams, which include:
- Brown University: The Brown Bears compete annually in the Ivy League.
- Providence College: Support the Providence Friars when betting on the Big East Conference
- Bryant University: Back the Bryant Bulldogs in the Northeast Conference.
- University of Rhode Island: The Rams have ten NCAA tournament appearances under their belts.
MLB – Betting on Baseball at Rhode Island Sportsbooks
Since Rhode Island legalized sports betting, the state has allowed bettors to wager on their favorite Major League Baseball teams. So, while you can use state-regulated sites, we suggest trying BetOnline, which offers various MLB betting options, including spread bets and moneylines. Unfortunately, Rhode Island doesn’t have an MLB team of its own, but bettors can still wager on other MLB teams, like the Boston Red Sox.
NHL – For the RI Hockey Fans
Although The Ocean State doesn’t have an NHL team of its own, bettors still enjoy wagering on this sport, with many backing teams like the Boston Bruins. When looking to sportsbet in Rhode Island on hockey, we suggest visiting BetUS, which offers wagering on the NHL, CHL, and various European hockey leagues.
Golf – Get on Par with Rhode Island Sports Betting
Golf is another popular sport in RI. As a result, bettors can visit sites like BetOnline, Sportsbetting.ag, and BetUS to wager on golf tournaments around America, internationally, and locally. So, take a look below at the two golf tournaments hosted by Rhode Island:
- Rhode Island Open: Tees off in early August.
- Newport Golf Invitational: The annual tournament takes place in June.
Horse Racing – Gallop to the RI Sportsbooks
While Rhode Island doesn’t feature a race track of its own, horse racing remains a hit among RI bettors. As a result, players can visit offshore Rhode Island betting sites like BUSR, BetOnline, or Bovada to place exactas. trifectas, places, and wins. Further, bettors can visit these sites to wager on races in the States like the Kentucky Derby, and internationally.
Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) in RI
When Governor Raimondo legalized sports betting in Rhode Island, Daily Fantasy Sports became legal in the state too. As a result, bettors can wager on DFS online or using an app. Some of the sites permitted to offer DFS in RI include:
- DraftKings: Offers daily contests
- Money Knife Fight: Extensive assortment of fantasy team lineups
- FanDuel: Popular among Rhode Island players
Live Betting with Rhode Island Sportsbooks
Besides offering traditional online betting in Rhode Island, the offshore sportsbooks in this guide offer live betting. In this case, the sports betting site allows bettors to place wagers on sporting matches even after it has begun. Further, many RI sportsbooks like Bovada and Jazz live-stream these sports events so you can catch your team in action. But, to access the streaming of these games, you must have bet on them.
Live betting introduces an entirely new way to wager, making it easier to place prop bets since offshore betting sites update the relevant stats and odds in real-time.
Bets that are Illegal in Rhode Island
Since Rhode Island legalized in-person and online sports betting in 2018, the state has few illegal bets. While bettors can wager on various sports, including the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, MMA, and horse racing, they are only permitted to wager on pro teams. However, The Ocean State prohibits wagering on college-level teams. But, bettors can get around this by using an offshore Rhode Island sports betting site like BetOnline.
How Rhode Island Sports Betting Compares to Its Neighboring States
Although Rhode Island offers legal sports betting, hopping over to neighboring states to see what they have to offer can be exciting. However, neighboring state Massachusetts is yet to legalize sports betting beyond horse racing. As a result, bettors can visit the best MA gambling sites based offshore.
But, RI’s other neighbor, Connecticut, recently legalized sports betting, so feel free to head over and try Connecticut’s best sports betting sites.
Casinos with Sports Betting in Rhode Island
Because Rhode Island is a relatively small state, it only has two casinos that legally offer retail sports betting. So, let’s review them in closer detail:
Bally’s Twin River Casino
- Address: 100 Twin River Rd, Lincoln, RI 02865
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
Bally’s Twin River Casino provides players in RI with an exceptional gambling experience. In addition to a hotel and two world-class restaurants, the establishment features an extensive casino with over 4,000 slots, nearly 100 table games, and a retail sports book.
Bally’s Tiverton Casino
- Address:777 Tiverton Casino Blvd, Tiverton, RI 02878-2497
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
Another outstanding casino in Rhode Island that features an in-person sportsbook is Bally’s Tiverton. In addition to sports betting, the casino offers over 1,000 slots and 32 table games. Additionally, the establishment features an 84-room hotel for a fun overnight stay.
The Best Betting Site for in Rhode Island
While The Ocean State made a progressive move in 2018, legalizing in-person and online sports betting, the state-regulated sites and retail sportsbooks don’t always provide an outstanding selection of sports, college team wagering, or generous promos.
However, by using the best Rhode Island sports betting sites in this guide, bettors can access all those features and more. While we recommend using any of the sites mentioned, our top pick goes to BetOnline for its impressive assortment of sports and betting options. So, don’t get left behind. Instead, sign up with BetOnline and claim your welcome bonus.
