Online Gambling in Georgia – Is it Legal? Get $3000 at GA Gambling Sites
Georgia online gambling is a lot better than it may first appear. The strict laws don’t allow any local operators in the Peach State, but players definitely have some great options. Offshore online gambling operators help make Georgia a perfect destination for sports betting, casino gaming, and poker action.
If you’re an aspiring Georgian gamer curious about gambling dynamics in your state, this guide is for you. We let you in on the most current gambling laws in Georgia and direct you to the best offshore gambling sites. Think of this as your trusted gambling handbook detailing how to register with reputable bookies, providing handy betting tips, and doing everything in between.
List of the Best Online Gambling Georgia Sites
To kick off our guide, we start by listing our top 10 GA gambling sites. None of these offshore-based operators made the list by default. We benchmark each gambling platform against critical factors we feel make or break a gambling site. We’re talking bonuses, promotions, payment methods, games, and so on.
- BetOnline – Overall best Georgia online gambling site.
- XBet – Best up-and-coming online gambling site in Georgia.
- MyBookie – Top mobile gambling website with sports and games.
- BetUS – Best gambling site for crypto payments with fast payouts.
- Bovada – Highly secure gambling website with premium products.
- SportsBetting.ag – One-stop-shop with sports, casino, and poker.
- BUSR – Excellent platform for horse racing betting for GA residents.
- Everygame – Trustworthy gambling site with high ratings and bonuses.
- Betanysports – Top bookie for quick payouts and a wide range of sports.
- Jazz – World-class customer support and more than 400 casino games.
Reviews of the Best Georgia Online Gambling Sites
Let’s further explore our top 10 offshore GA gambling by unpacking bonuses, security, legitimacy, usability, payments, and more.
1. BetOnline – Overall Best Online Gambling Site in Georgia
BetOnline proves time and again why it deserves a seat at the table when lining up top Georgia online gambling operators. Launched in 1991, it has stood the test of time with its inclusive gambling service that accommodates bettors and gamers.
It’s home to a quality sportsbook, racebook, poker section, and intriguing casino. It helps that the BetOnline promo code packages is among the best in the business, with high limits and good terms. You can’t fault its comprehensive banking section or betting options. However, the customer service may need a minor spruce-up.
Pros:
- Established Georgia gambling site
- Traditional and crypto banking options
- Has sports, casino games, and poker
- Fast payouts done within 1-2 days
Cons:
- No loyalty program
2. XBet – Best Up-and-Coming Online Gambling Site in Georgia
XBet wears many hats, including that of a casino, sportsbook, and racebook. From top-notch sports betting to state-of-the-art casino games, you can see why it made our list. The Georgia online gambling operator seals the deal with its catchy promo codes that are good enough to attract new players.
Throw in fast payouts and convenient deposit options, and we have a strong brand on our hands. Despite processing transactions quickly, we removed a few points for the limited payment options. Also, XBet is a less recognized brand compared to other more established GA gambling sites.
Pros:
- Multiple online gambling bonuses
- Competent customer support team
- Variety of sports and casino games
- Good odds for major sporting events
Cons:
- Only a few payment methods
3. MyBookie – Top Mobile Gambling Website for GA Residents
Launched in 2014, MyBookie manages to position itself as a worthy contender in the mobile gambling space. It’s not hard to tell why. The Georgia online gambling site makes an impression with its massive sports selection, live dealer casino games, and mobile-friendly interface.
Though the site ticks most boxes, it’s not perfect and falls short in the payment section. The operator may process bank transfers and card payouts in two days or more. However, you can always go around this by going crypto because it offers fast Bitcoin payouts. Other than that, the intuitive mobile interface steals the show, providing easy access to all sections of the gambling site.
Pros:
- Multiple promotions available
- Easy-to-navigate online interface
- Readily available live chat support
- Excellent mobile layout for iPhone
Cons:
- 2-day pending payout timeframe
4. BetUS – Top GA Online Gambling Site for Crypto Payments
BetUS is a veteran Georgia online gambling platform boasting over 25 years of experience. It’s licensed by Curacao, a prominent gambling licensing regulator known for its unmatched oversight ethics. Apart from a sportsbook and casino, the operator also throws in esports to appeal to video gaming fans. The site has a reputation for regularly providing high-percentage promos.
The BetUS website is mobile-friendly, although we didn’t find a standalone app. New players won’t have a hard time performing various functions on the site, like creating an account or cashing out. However, we’d like to see more withdrawal payment options. BetUS proves its commitment to improving its service by adapting to ever-changing gaming trends and accommodating crypto players.
Pros:
- Innovative gambling tools
- Deposit bonuses up to $5,000
- Long-standing gambling site
- Casino, sports, and esports gambling
Cons:
- Relatively few payout methods
5. Bovada – Highly Secure Georgia Gambling Website with Everything
When discussing trustworthy online gambling Georgia sites, the name Bovada is bound to pop up several times. It holds its own with quality casino games and live betting. Though Bovada impresses with a rich game selection, the quantity is a bit lacking. It offers a promo code for the sportsbook, casino, and poker section, with the first two having both crypto and traditional welcome bonuses.
We have no concerns regarding the operator’s reputation in general. It’s among the Georgia online gambling platforms that operate under the guidance of Curacao and has the license to prove it. Moreover, it’s an SSL-encrypted website, so it’s safe too. It also excels in the customer service area, but not so much with some of its transaction fee structures.
Pros:
- High-quality online casino games
- $3,000 casino welcome package
- Reputable online gambling brand
- Decent selection of payment methods
Cons:
- High card deposit fees
6. SportsBetting.ag – One-Stop-Shop with Sports, Casino, and Poker in Georgia
SportsBetting.ag is a Georgia online gambling platform that offers one account for all products. Players can choose from a sportsbook, casino, poker, and esports. Each section has generous promos with high maximum deposit matches or free bets. Not to mention the various promotions players can explore long after the welcome offer is gone.
A wide range of secure payment methods is accepted by SportsBetting.ag. It’s one of the Georgia online gambling platforms that accommodate crypto players. Payout timeframes vary, with crypto payment methods offering the fastest turnaround times. Though it appears to be an all-rounder, the site doesn’t attract much attention from poker fans.
Pros:
- $1,000 welcome bonuses
- More than 15 crypto methods
- Seamless mobile experience
- 24/7 online customer support
Cons:
- Outdated sportsbook interface
7. BUSR – Excellent Platform for Georgia Horse Racing Gambling
BUSR was launched in 2014 and caters to sportsbook, casino, and racebook betting fans. It has pretty rewarding bonuses, characterized by high percentages and flexible terms and conditions. It does well in certain areas of sports betting but impresses more in horse racing, judging from the 30+ racetracks covered. The operator takes care of casino fans by providing exciting games and a live dealer section.
BUSR could consider adding some flair to the plain user interface. Also, the unconventional website structure doesn’t exactly help bettors navigate better. Overall, the pros outweigh the cons, and it’s a great Georgia online gambling site for players looking for a new place to play.
Pros:
- Generous welcome offer
- Attractive promotions
- Doesn’t have deposit limits
- Excellent customer service
Cons:
- Unconventional user interface
8. Everygame – Trustworthy GA Gambling Site with High Ratings
Everygame is a Georgia online gambling platform that shows up for casino, sportsbook, and poker fans. Aside from the diverse gambling options, the site allows traditional and crypto transactions. It has a highly responsive mobile gambling service on all platforms for convenient on-the-go betting. Players will also find a decent selection of promotions to claim.
Having 20 years of experience does well for its reputation considering not many significant concerns about the operator have been raised. The Georgia online gambling operator appears to have its house in order but has some shortcomings in the payouts area. The platform takes relatively long to process payouts, although it deserves high marks for the comprehensive payment methods.
Pros:
- User-friendly gambling site
- Generous bonus packages
- Crypto banking is supported
- Two casinos, sports, and poker
Cons:
- Occasionally slow payouts
9. Betanysports – Renowned Bookie for Quick Payouts and Sharp Odds
Betanysports has been around since 2002, although it seems to operate in the shadows of its fellow veteran peers. It piqued our attention with its full-featured gambling service, as it has a sportsbook, casino, racebook, and lottery. We also love the fast payouts in less than 24 hours, but it could use more banking methods.
The Georgia online gambling platform has an unconventional web layout that some players may struggle with when navigating the platform. Pinpointing things like the promo code, ongoing promotions, or games can be a tall order on the desktop platform. You’ll have better luck with the streamlined mobile interface that’s responsive and has fast loading speeds.
Pros:
- Wide range of payment methods
- Responsive mobile interface
- Fast payouts when using BTC
- Round-the-clock support
Cons:
- Not the best desktop website design
10. Jazz – Over 400+ Casino Games for Georgia Online Gambling
Jazz is another site that opens its virtual doors to casino, sportsbook, and horse-racing bettors. It has been around for a long time and reliably pays out winnings. The site looks nice and players will find it easy to scan through the well-designed interface. Moreover, Jazz does well on the customer service front with responsive support staff that is always polite.
The platform is SSL-encrypted, so player funds and sensitive data are kept under wraps. The gambling Georgia site, however, loses marks in the payments arena, where card deposits may be held for some hours. But overall, the fantastic customer support, rapid live chat responses, and helpful staff should satisfy players.
Pros:
- Massive welcome offer
- Quality customer support
- Secure gambling site
- Intuitive web design
Cons:
- Up to 24-hour hold on deposits
Comparing the Best Georgia Online Gambling Sites
Comparing the best online gambling Georgia platforms is much easier when they’re side by side. The table below groups all the main characteristics that make up a gambling site in one table for easier comparison.
|Site
|Sportsbook
|Racebook
|Esports
|Online Casino
|Poker
|Lottery
|BetOnline
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|XBet
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|MyBookie
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|BetUS
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|SportsBetting.ag
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|BUSR
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Everygame
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Betanysports
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Jazz
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
Is Online Gambling Legal in Georgia?
Is gambling illegal in Georgia? That has to be a burning question every aspiring Georgian bettor wants to know. Despite several attempts to legalize online gambling, none have yielded fruit. As a result, online gambling is not currently legal and regulated in Georgia.
The same restrictive laws extend to retail gambling sites. Your best bet to enjoy online gambling is to join any of the offshore gambling Georgia platforms listed here. They are licensed in their home jurisdictions and gladly welcome players from the Peach State.
Who can Gamble Online in Georgia?
Since online gambling in Georgia isn’t legal, lawmakers don’t have a list of requirements for players looking to bet real money. However, it’s a different ballgame if you wager at offshore Georgia online gambling platforms.
Here, you must comply with their gambling requirements. For starters, interested Georgian players must be at least 18 years and older. Also, you may need to provide the Georgia online gambling site with your ID to be eligible to play and withdraw your winnings.
Types of Online Gambling Sites
Online gambling in Georgia is multi-faceted, covering varying interests and preferences. Here are six common types of Georgia online gambling sites you can explore.
Sports Gambling Sites
Sports gambling sites target bettors who want to put their money on different sports teams. Online sports gambling Georgia sites that cater to this niche cover a wide range of sports, from football and basketball to futsal and polo. Players can place different bets, including Win, Scoreline, Over/Under, and Props.
Horse Gambling Sites
Though horse racing is legal in the state, there aren’t any Georgia horse racing online gambling laws that legalize it. Avid horse racing betting enthusiasts can join Georgia online gambling sites that focus on the sport. Several sites dedicate a large portion of their entire betting service to horses in a complete racebook. You’ll find top sportsbooks like XBet that cover all sports and also have a dedicated racebook on the same site.
Esports Gambling Sites
The esports market is much bigger than what many bettors assume. Numerous online gambling Georgia sites are cashing in on the growing demand by focusing on esports betting. To attract video game betting fans, sites like BetUS cover major events for games like Dota 2, League of Legends, and CS:GO gambling.
Casino Gambling Sites
Casino gambling sites favor gamers who love wagering on entertaining casino games. You can play slots, tables, and specialty games when you join such sites. Most add live games for players to enjoy the thrill of live casino gaming from the comfort of their homes.
Poker Gambling Sites
Poker fans can join online gambling Georgia sites that focus on the card game. These operators organize exciting poker tournaments and games. There you can play a variety of poker styles, including Omaha, Texas Hold’em, and Five Card Draw.
Lottery Gambling Sites
Though playing the lottery is allowed in Georgia, bettors who want to bet on other things on the same platform don’t have any local bookies to turn to. Fortunately, some offshore Georgia online gambling sites have lottery-type games, such as keno, casino bingo, and even scratch cards.
None of our recommended sites offer lottery tickets for the big draws, but you can find exclusive lottery games at Betanysports. Bovada also has a fun numbers game that runs 24/7.
How to Register with Gambling Sites in Georgia
Georgia online gambling platforms keep the signup process quick and painless. We’ll walk you through the steps of opening an account with BetOnline, one of our top Georgia online gambling sites.
1. Visit the BetOnline Mobile Website
Start by visiting the BetOnline official website. Here, look for the green “Join” and “Join Now” buttons on the homepage. Click one of them to get started.
2. Create an Account
A registration form is displayed on the screen. Enter the required details by following the intuitive prompts. Once that’s done, click on the “Create Account” button.
3. Go to the Cashier
After successfully creating an account, you can proceed to fund your account. Choose your preferred banking method from the available options.
4. Claim Your Bonus
While funding your account, you’ll find an option to enter a promo code and claim your bonus. Choose the offer for the online gambling section you prefer. Then, complete the deposit.
5. Start Placing Wagers
Your account is all set, and your bankroll is brimming. All that’s left now is to place your first wager and hope for the best.
Payment Methods available at Georgia Gambling Sites
While you wager real money at Georgia online gambling sites, you need to deposit and withdraw funds on the platform. Most players want to know more about banking options and security. Here’s a quick run-through of the state’s best payment methods for gambling platforms.
Crypto Betting Options
The offshore Georgia online gambling industry is keeping up with the times as the world embraces cryptocurrency. Several Georgia online gambling sites accept crypto betting options, known for their anonymity, security, and fast payouts.
These platforms run on encrypted platforms, making them impossible to tamper with. You don’t need to provide personal information, so no one can monitor your gambling activities. Plus, they’re globally accepted. Examples include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum online casinos.
eWallet Betting Options
eWallet payment methods will remain a favorite for online gambling platforms. They’re safe, reliable, and easy to use. Opening an eWallet account is quick and easy, and so is linking it to your bank account. Also, eWallet payment platforms are very secure and process transactions relatively quickly.
Deposits usually reflect right away, while withdrawals typically take 24 hours. Examples of popular eWallet payment processors include Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal. The downside is that most Georgia online gambling sites have been steering away from eWallets due to the regulations imposed.
Traditional Payment Methods
Good old traditional payment methods will never go out of style, and most online gambling Georgia country sites know this. That’s why you’ll find most of them accepting cards, online banking, or eChecks to cater to gamers who like to keep it conventional.
Traditional payment methods will remain popular for their familiarity and safety. Take, for instance, credit card casinos that use advanced encryption technology to reduce security breaches. Also, they are universally accepted.
Gambling Bonuses Available at Georgia Gambling Sites
Exclusive online casino bonuses are some of the perks of wagering at Georgia online gambling sites. They serve as incentives to welcome new players and, when utilized correctly, can take your gambling experience to another level. Below are some popular bonuses available to Georgian bettors on offshore betting websites.
Match Deposit Bonuses
Match deposit bonuses are the most popular reward on Georgia online gambling sites. This is a monetary bonus offered to players after funding their gambling accounts. In this case, the operator matches the amount you deposit by a specified percentage.
For example, BetOnline rewards new Georgian players with a 100% casino bonus of up to $1,000. If you deposit $500, the operator will give you an extra $500 to wager with.
No Deposit Bonuses
No deposit bonuses are some of the most sought-after welcome offers by players. Georgia online gambling sites with this bonus essentially allow players to gamble for free. The exciting part is if you win after placing wagers with the no deposit bonus, you can walk away with real cash.
To qualify for a no deposit, you simply need to successfully create an account with the respective operator, and that’s it. Depending on the Georgia online gambling site, it can be in the form of cash, free spins, or site credits. Even though it’s a tempting offer, it generally is availed in low amounts.
Free Bets
Free bets are exclusive to sports betting sites. Some bookies offer free bets on specific sports. They can also be part of a welcome offer, or you can earn them as rewards from certain betting activities. Some sportsbooks offer them as risk-free bets, a consolation prize when you lose wagers.
For example, you can get a risk-free bet of $50 when you first check out the mobile gambling platform at SportsBetting.ag. So, if you lose your first-ever bet on the mobile site, you receive the stake back for free.
Free Spins
Some Georgia online gambling sites offer free spins to sweeten the welcome package. Other sites offer free spins to promote new slots games recently launched or to highlight existing titles. Depending on the casino, you’ll receive the free spins upon activating the bonus, or you may need to contact customer support to activate them for you.
Loyalty Programs
Some Georgia online gambling sites structure loyalty programs to encourage players to stick around and wager more. These programs typically have different levels that players must work through to earn exciting awards. A point system usually works, where players wager or play to accumulate points and rise through the ranks.
Who Regulates Online Gambling in Georgia?
Laws surrounding online gambling in Georgia leave no room for interpretation. Where some gambling laws have grey areas and loopholes, Georgian lawmakers don’t mince their words on the matter. As it stands, all forms of Georgia online gambling are prohibited. Curious players may want to know who exactly is responsible for this status quo.
The Commercial Gambling Unit (CGU) is tasked with enforcing commercial Georgia gambling laws. Also, the Georgia Lottery has the authority to handle all forms of gambling in the state. These regulatory bodies impose things like the minimum gambling age, which currently stands at 18. In addition, these gambling boards structure other regulatory frameworks outlining the parameters within which Georgia online gambling sites must operate.
Tax on Online Gambling Winnings in Georgia
After asking questions like “Is online gambling legal in Georgia?”, players are curious about how tax on gambling winnings work. As a Georgian resident wagering at an offshore Georgia online gambling site, are your winnings subject to taxation?
In most US states, players don’t have to report winnings of $600 or less to the IRS. That said, Georgia lawmakers require players to report all gambling winnings to authorities when filing their tax returns. In other words, if you’re a Georgian and win money wagering in another state, prepare to pay tax on those winnings. Gambling winnings are taxable income on your tax return. This means a 24% federal tax and a state income tax that can range from 1% to 5.75%.
Georgia Gambling Apps & Mobile Sites
Mobile gambling online is a trend embraced by most gamers and is preferred when gambling in Georgia. Any operator worth its salt allows its customers to wager on the move. While none of our recommended offshore design native apps, they have great mobile-optimized sites. You simply access your preferred online gambling platform through your mobile browser and continue betting.
Most online gambling sites support major mobile operating systems like Android and iOS. The layouts are designed to fit on different devices and screen sizes. They keep the same security measures however and even allow users to deposit and withdraw funds on the go.
Online Gambling Sites vs Land-Based Gambling Facilities in Georgia
For the longest time, players could only gamble at brick-and-mortar casinos and physical sportsbooks. That’s until the game transitioned onto the online space. While old-school gambling still has a place in the grand scheme of things, the benefits of online gaming really stack up.
Pros:
- The convenience of gambling from anywhere
- More diversity of games and sports to explore
- Variety of banking methods, including crypto
- Generous welcome bonuses for all players
Cons:
- Not the same enticing casino environment
- Sites are not regulated within the USA
Best Gambling Sites Software Providers
Casino software developers are a big deal, and each operator’s choice of studios plays a massive role in the overall gaming experience. If one or more of the following software providers feature at a gambling site you’re considering, that’s a good sign to go on and register.
Betsoft
Betsoft is the most popular software developer for casino gambling sites in Georgia. The provider has a large portfolio of games that features tens of 3D slots. These have impressive graphics that bring the themes to life. Players can also enjoy bonus features, such as free spins, wilds, and bonus games.
Nucleus Gaming
Although not as well-known, Nucleus definitely has the gaming library to rival Betsoft. It is also widely available when looking at the top gambling sites in Georgia. In addition to eye-catching slots, Nucleus Gaming also has plenty of table games with premium visuals. Top titles include The Haunted Carnival, Bandits and Bounties, and Winter Champs.
Realtime Gaming
As one of the oldest software developers for US online casinos, Realtime Gaming has plenty of popular games in its arsenal. It was established in 1998 and now offers a complete suite of casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and specialty games. You can find selected RTG slots at Bovada Casino.
Dragon Gaming
Dragon Gaming is an up-and-coming software developer that is already impressing players with its creations. The developer focuses mostly on slots with intricate themes and matching bonus features. Top options, like Sea Treasures, Play with Cleo, and The Bank Heist, are available at some of the best GA gambling sites.
Visionary iGaming
Unlike the other software developers on our list, Visionary iGaming doesn’t develop online slots. Instead, it is the leading software provider for live dealer games in Georgia. Players can join tables for live blackjack, live roulette, and live baccarat at any time. The interface is easy to use and the video quality ensures that all the details are clearly visible.
Tips for How to Stay Safe When Gambling Online in Georgia
Online gambling in Georgia is thrilling, but it’s not without shortcomings. The following tips should help you stay on top of the situation and enjoy a safe gambling experience.
1. Stick to Our Recommended Gambling Sites
Instead of joining the first betting site you come across, take your cue from our recommendations. We have vetted these Georgia online gambling platforms where security and legitimacy are concerned. Also, since Georgia doesn’t have any locally-regulated gambling sites, our recommended operators offer the best alternatives.
2. Use a Secure Internet Connection
No matter how secure the site is, you must take appropriate measures from your end to protect yourself online. Using a secure internet connection is an excellent place to start. Where possible, avoid using public internet connections for online gambling in Georgia.
3. Use a Strong and Unique Password
All Georgia online gambling sites require you to create a username and password. Always use a strong and unique password comprising of letters, characters, and numbers. You can use a password manager and set up two-factor authentication for that added security layer.
4. Use Secure Payment Methods
Different banking methods have their strengths and weaknesses and offer different levels of protection. eWallet transactions are pretty safe, as you don’t have to share your banking details. Bitcoin gambling sites are also worth considering, as they score well in both security and anonymity.
5. Set a Gambling Budget
Going about a gambling session without a financial plan is a recipe for disaster. Foster healthy gambling habits by intentionally setting a budget before you start. Outline the amount you’re willing to spend and stick to it.
How Georgia Online Gambling Compares to its Neighboring States
Though several proposals were brought forward to make online gambling legal in Georgia, lawmakers shut them down. Let’s take a closer look at how surrounding states view the matter.
Tennessee, a state to the north of Georgia, is yet to give online gambling the go-ahead. It has not authorized gambling but doesn’t stop players from playing elsewhere. That’s provided they use legal gambling sites.
Online gambling is also illegal in South Carolina, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. Lawmakers have displayed little interest in changing the status quo. The closest thing to online gaming in the state is playing Daily Fantasy Sports.
Florida is among the list of pro-gambling states in the US and has legalized gambling in the state. Residents can wager on sports, casino games, or poker as they see fit without fear of prosecution.
Just like gambling in Georgia, casino or sports gambling it’s also not allowed in Alabama. Whether that’ll change anytime soon remains to be seen. After the last ruling in March 2021 forbidding the activity, players will have to wait for the next debate to see if things change.
The Best Online Gambling Site for Georgia
We evaluated each gambling platform listed here where security, licensing, bonuses, and payment methods are concerned. From the lineup, BetOnline came out tops. The all-inclusive platform offers a gambling haven for sports betting, casino games, poker, and even has a racebook. New players can claim large welcome bonuses and benefit from various other promotions after that.
It helps that BetOnline has been around for decades with great customer feedback, which tells you a lot about its credibility. Even though it has a few quirks, like the lack of a loyalty program, it’s undoubtedly a gambling site worth exploring. You can enjoy the options on desktop and on mobile devices from anywhere in Georgia.