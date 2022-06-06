Best Texas Sports Betting Sites 2022 – TX Online Sportsbooks

Anyone in the Lone Star State can wager on NFL, NBA, MLB, and other popular leagues by visiting the best Texas sports betting sites. Sports wagering is still yet to be legalized at a local level, however, so, in the meantime, you will need to sign up with a trustworthy bookie based overseas.

This Texas sports betting guide highlights legit sites that offer quick, dependable payouts, sharp odds, and large bonuses. You will discover how to bet on your favorite sports, why it is important to claim promotions, and the wagering options available.

Top 10 Texas Sports Betting Sites

State law does not currently permit local companies to offer sports betting in Texas. That means you need to visit an offshore sportsbook. It is important to find reputable, high-quality sites, so we have rounded up the top 10:

BetOnline – Best overall Texas sports betting site Xbet – The most user-friendly Texas sportsbook for beginners Bovada –Texas sportsbook with the widest choice of betting options MyBookie – Best Texas betting site for novelty and entertainment markets BetUS – Top Texas sports betting site for bonuses BUSR – Leading Texas betting site for horse racing Sportsbetting.ag – Texas sportsbook with a strong esports section Everygame – The most improved Texas online sportsbook GT Bets – Quick and easy-to-use mobile betting site for Texans Betanysports – The best odds for Texas sports bettors

Timeline: Legal Texas Sports Betting Developments

Several attempts to legalize sports betting at a local level in Texas have fallen short in recent years. Conservative lawmakers have regularly resisted attempts to pass legislation that would permit famous brands like FanDuel and DraftKings to launch sportsbooks in the state.

This timeline shows some of the most recent developments:

April 2022 : Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat candidate running for Texas, backs legal sports betting, claiming the state is missing out on billions of dollars in revenue.

: Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat candidate running for Texas, backs legal sports betting, claiming the state is missing out on billions of dollars in revenue. March 2022 : Austin FC president Andy Loughnane tells a press conference he advocates legal sports betting, and he says the Dallas Cowboys are strong behind it too.

: Austin FC president Andy Loughnane tells a press conference he advocates legal sports betting, and he says the Dallas Cowboys are strong behind it too. February 2022 : Sports Betting Alliance spokesperson Cara Gustafson tells NBC that “we believe that the voting threshold is there to pass this law in 2023” in Texas.

: Sports Betting Alliance spokesperson Cara Gustafson tells NBC that “we believe that the voting threshold is there to pass this law in 2023” in Texas. January 2022 : Sports betting attorney Daniel Wallach asserts that voters in Texas would approve sports wagering. “If you present it to the voters in the right way, it’s going to pass,” he said.

: Sports betting attorney Daniel Wallach asserts that voters in Texas would approve sports wagering. “If you present it to the voters in the right way, it’s going to pass,” he said. November 2021 : The Las Vegas Sands Corporation hires lobbyists to push for legal sports betting in Texas.

: The Las Vegas Sands Corporation hires lobbyists to push for legal sports betting in Texas. July 2021 : A consortium of lawmakers led by Lieutenant General Dan Patrick quashes efforts to legalize sports betting during the legislative session, ensuring the matter is tabled until 2023 at the earliest

: A consortium of lawmakers led by Lieutenant General Dan Patrick quashes efforts to legalize sports betting during the legislative session, ensuring the matter is tabled until 2023 at the earliest February 2021 : The Sports Betting Alliance of Texas is formed by BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.

: The Sports Betting Alliance of Texas is formed by BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel. January 2021: Rep Harold Dutton introduces HB 1121 in a bid to legalize sports betting.

Texas Sportsbook Reviews

The top online sportsbooks in Texas have different strengths and weaknesses. We have highlighted them below, as that will help you find the right sports betting site for your personal preferences.

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Texas Sports Betting Site

BetOnline is the best all-round online sportsbook for Texas bettors. It has the most sophisticated software, which results in a very impressive user experience for desktop and mobile bettors. This online sportsbook also offers some of the most appealing odds, it has very high betting limits and it publishes betting lines quicker than most competitors.

The sign-up bonus is an appealing 100% deposit match of up to $1,000. However, it does come with a tough 14x rollover requirement, and it is only offered to crypto users. You will get a 50% bonus of up to $1,000 if you do not use crypto. BetOnline also charges credit card deposit fees, so crypto would be a better option. It is not perfect, but it is strong in all departments, and BetOnline also pays out very quickly.

2. XBet – A User-Friendly TX Online Sports Betting Site

XBet is another popular sportsbook among Texans. It is leaner and simpler than BetOnline, with fewer betting options and a narrower choice of sports. Yet it is very good for beginners, as it allows you to quickly bet on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, NASCAR, tennis, MMA, soccer, and boxing with ease.

The customer service at XBet is excellent too. You can claim a 50% welcome bonus of up to $500 if you sign up with this online sportsbook. That is smaller than the BetOnline bonus mentioned above, but it has only a 7x rollover requirement.

3. Bovada – Deepest Markets in TX

Bovada is the best online sportsbook in Texas for prop bets. It offers more than 100 betting markets on big games, and you can customize your own props too. There are lots of alternative spreads and totals, and the in-play betting section is also comprehensive.

This online sportsbook takes bets on more leagues than BetOnline, so it is the best option for anyone seeking variety. It has the best online poker room for Texans, along with an online casino and racebook. The odds are not always as sharp as those at BetOnline, but it is just as quick to pay out. The 75% welcome bonus up to $750 has just a 5x rollover too, which is generous, although it does not offer as many recurring bonuses as BetOnline.

4. MyBookie – A Texas Sportsbook with Fun Novelty Markets

MyBookie and XBet are sister sites, so they provide a similar user experience. The main difference is the bonus structure. MyBookie offers the same 50% up to $1,000 bonus, but it comes with a tougher 10x rollover.

However, it offers a larger reload bonus than XBet, plus a larger referral bonus and a better racebook rebate. There is also the option to claim a 20% cash bonus up to $200 with just a 1x rollover at MyBookie, which we recommend.

5. BetUS – Best of the Texas Sports Betting Sites for Welcome Bonuses

BetUS offers the largest bonuses in Texas. You can claim a 200% crypto sign-up bonus worth up to $2,500. That includes a 150% sports bonus up to $1,875 (15x rollover) along with a 50% casino bonus up to $625 (30x rollover).

If you do not want to use crypto, you can claim a 125% welcome bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit. It includes up to $2,500 in bonus funds for the sportsbook (10x rollover) and up to $625 for the casino (30x rollover). There are lots of other options too. BetUS is not quite as slick as BetOnline, and it does not have as many bet types as Bovada, but it is a good all-rounder.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Texas?

Sports betting is not currently legal at a local level in Texas. That means brands like FanDuel, BetMGM, and DraftKings cannot accept customers from the state, and you cannot use mobile sportsbook apps when physically located in Texas.

Certain legislators have tried to usher in an era of regulated sports betting in the Lone Star State, but their efforts have always ended in disappointment. A poll conducted by the University of Texas found that 43% of people in Texas favor sports betting, while 31% are ambivalent and 26% outright oppose it.

In the meantime, you can bet at offshore online sportsbooks. There are no laws to prevent you from doing so. However, the sites are not regulated by the state or the federal government, so it is important to choose trusted brands that have been paying out on time and settling bets fairly for many years. The sportsbooks featured in this guide – BetOnline, XBet, Bovada, and so on – fit the bill.

Who can Bet on Sports in Texas?

Offshore sportsbooks welcome any adults based in Texas. You can sign up for an account in a couple of minutes and start betting on your favorite sports. The best sportsbooks will need to verify your account at some point, so you may need to provide documents such as a driver’s license or an ID card to pass a KYC test.

How to Bet on Sports in Texas

It is easy to bet on sports in Texas. Just follow these steps to place your first wager. We’ve detailed exactly how to sign up at BetUS, but the process is much the same for any of the TX betting sites featured in our top 10.

Choose one of the online sportsbooks we have reviewed above. Click the link to visit the site and hit the “Join Now” or “Register” button. Fill in your details on the sign-up form. They usually ask for your name, date of birth, email address, residential address, and phone number. Agree to the terms and conditions and submit the form. To verify your account, you may need to click a link sent to your email address and/or upload scans of documents to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using a credit card, eWallet, eCheck, online bank transfer, or crypto transfer. This will ensure you qualify for the sign-up bonus. Head to the main menu and click on a sport. Choose a league and a game. Browse the betting options. Click on one to add it to the bet slip. Type in the amount you would like to bet. The slip will tell you how much you will win if the bet succeeds. Click to confirm, and you will be paid out after the game if it wins.

When will Texas Sports Betting be Legal?

The failure to legalize sports betting in 2021 means that the issue cannot come under consideration again until 2023 at the earliest. Some advocates are bullish, but they will face fierce opposition. Dan Patrick is running for Texas Lieutenant General again, and he is vehemently against it.

Sports Betting Taxes in TX

In theory, all Americans should report any net winnings over $600 during a financial year to the IRS. It considers gambling profits to be taxable income. However, it gets murkier when using offshore sites, as they do not fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government and they will not report your winnings to any authorities.

Texas Sports Betting Bonuses

Texas online sportsbooks offer a variety of betting bonuses. That includes welcome bonuses to stand out from their rivals and additional bonuses to reward your loyalty. These are the main offers you will find:

Match Deposit Welcome Bonus

This is the most common bonus available at Texas online sports betting sites. They match a percentage of your first deposit with site credit. For example, BetOnline will give you 100% up to $1,000, XBet offers 50% up to $1,000 and Bovada offers 75% up to $750. The site credit comes with rollover requirements. That tells you how many times you need to use it on sports bets before any profit left over becomes eligible for withdrawal.

No Deposit Bonus

Some sports betting sites occasionally give you bonus funds for free when you sign up. You will not need to risk your own money if you get a no deposit bonus. However, you will have to roll the bonus funds over many times before you can cash out a profit. In that time, the Texas sports betting site hopes to turn you into a long-term customer by impressing you.

Reload Bonus

A reload bonus is offered from your second deposit onwards. It is just like a deposit match welcome bonus, but smaller and with slightly easier rollover requirements. For example, MyBookie offers a 50% sign-up bonus up to $1,000 (10x rollover) and a 25% reload bonus up to $500 (5x rollover).

Free Bets

Some sites give out free bets. For example, BetOnline gives you a free bet token for your first in-play wager, your first mobile wager, and so on. Winnings are paid in site credit, and rollover requirements apply.

Additional promos for all customers include rebates, odds boosts, profit boosts, and loyalty programs.

Betting on Sports in Texas

You can bet on any of the professional teams in Texas at an online sportsbook. That includes the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Dallas Stars, plus MLS teams Austin FC, FC Dallas, and Houston Dynamo.

You can also bet on college teams like the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Baylor. These sites also take bets on politics, entertainment, financials, horse racing, and esports, and they offer casino games, poker tournaments, and poker cash games too.