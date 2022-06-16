Best Cash Out Sportsbooks 2022 – Claim Up To $5,000 Free Bonus

If you're looking for the best cash out sportsbooks in the United States, then this is the page for you. We rank the top ten operators offering cash out and go into even greater detail to the best five with our mini-reviews. We will also explain the benefits of cashing out bets and reveal where to find the most generous welcome bonuses.

We’ve looked at numerous US sites and, after careful consideration, our panel of experts have produced the following list of the top 10 cash out sportsbooks. As you can see, they’ve made BetOnline number one overall.

Betonline – Number One Of US Cash Out Sportsbooks. XBet – Excellent In-Play Betting Platform. MyBookie – Transparent And Achievable Welcome Bonus. BetUS – Top Betting Site For Payment Options. Bovada – Effective Customer Support Measures. Sportsbetting.ag – One Of The Best NHL Betting Sites. BUSR – Good Site For NFL Cash Out. Everygame – Major Bookie For Soccer Betting. BetAnySports – Top Live Tennis Betting Site. Jazz Sports – Excellent For Parlay Cash Out.

1. BetOnline – Number One Of US Cash Out Sportsbooks

BetOnline is the number one sportsbook with players who register from the United States for cash out betting. The facility is available on selected sports and markets and allows bettors to take control of their bets. Cash out is most useful at BetOnline during a live game as it allows players to close a bet before it expires, to guarantee a win or limit the loss.

Soccer is one of the best sports for cashing out bets and is one of about 20 betting categories at BetOnline. The most bet on soccer competitions include the major domestic leagues in Europe, the UEFA Champions League and Copa America. Tennis is also hugely popular at BetOnline and the four main North America leagues (NFL, NHL, MBL and NBA) generate plenty of betting interest.

New customers with BetOnline can claim the welcome offer of up to $1,000 in the form of a 50% matched bonus. This sign-up offer sits alongside a raft of loyalty bonuses, related to football, hockey, baseball, basketball, UFC and live and mobile betting. So, BetOnline scores highly for bonuses as well as cash out betting. It is also one of the best NFL betting sites.

Excellent cash out sportsbook service.

Live betting platform. Easy to claim welcome bonus.

2. XBet – Excellent In-Play Betting Platform

XBet deserves its ranking as the second best cash out sportsbook on the list for several reasons. There is an easy process to request a cash out value, which XBet calculates using the original stake, original odds and current odds. The objective is to know the total win or any loss before the end of the game.

The cash out option enhances the experience of betting on the biggest sports in North America: football, hockey, baseball and basketball. Cash out is also a good feature when betting on MLS in soccer. Players at XBet can select from many soccer leagues around the world, such as the Premier League in England, the top division in Mexico and La Liga in Spain.

Before placing any bets, new customers can opt-in to a first deposit 100% bonus up to $500. The offer has wagering requirements of 7x the bonus. It complements a generous portfolio of loyalty benefits, such a casino bonus and reload bonuses and sports reload bonuses. However, one the main positives is the option to cash out and another is free bets for which it is one of the best sites.

Selection of sports and markets with cash out.

Live betting interface. Excellent portfolio of loyalty benefits.

3. MyBookie – Transparent And Achievable Welcome Bonus

MyBookie is absolutely one of the best betting sites with cash out. Customers can close bets before the final outcome across many sports, leagues, fixtures and markets. If a bet is going the way of the customer, cash out provides some insurance against the score and betting changing. Even if the selected outcome does not win, the cash out sportsbook bet will provide a return.

The most popular betting sports at MyBookie are soccer, tennis and basketball. The sportsbook provides a good range of odds in pre-game, live and Futures markets. In addition to cash out, you can enjoy excellent value in betting on the outright winner of the Superbowl, Stanley Cup, World Series and NBA Championships, Copa America and World Cup Finals.

The betting product is complemented by a 50% welcome bonus up to $1,000, subject to wagering requirements of 10x the bonus. The desktop and mobile website also feature ongoing promotions for existing customers, including a reload and referral bonus and 8% rebate on horse racing. There is also a sign up casino deposit bonus of 50% up to $750. MyBookie is one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites.

Platform for in-play betting with cash out.

Good range of Futures markets. Welcome bonus up to $1,000.

4. BetUS – Top Betting Site For Payment Options

BetUS fully deserves its status as a leading sportsbook amongst the best betting sites for cash out. Players have the security of closing a bet while the odds are in their favour. The cash out does reduce the maximum potential win but there is a profit that is not dependent on the selection winning the bet.

BetUS focuses on the four main college and professional sports in North America. The site features an extensive range of markets and numerous Player and Team Props for the major fixtures. For example, there is a player Prop for just about every aspect of the Superbowl and the other major play-off championship games.

In registering with BetUS, new players are eligible for the welcome bonuses. The sports 100% matched deposit bonus is for a maximum of £2,000 with wagering requirements of 10x the bonus. There is also a crypto deposit only bonus which with the sports and casino elements amounting to a 200% match deposit bonus up to $2,500, in addition to reload bonuses. These benefits make BetUS one of the best betting sites in Texas.

Pre-game betting on over 20 mainstream sports.

Total sports welcome bonus up to $2,000.
Crypto deposit bonus.

Cons: No games live streamed.

5. Bovada – Effective Customer Support Measures

There is no doubt that the cash out sportsbook service with Bovada warrants the brand’s position in the standings. Players can cash out bets during a live game to ensure a profit or limit any loss. Bets placed before the game or earlier during the live coverage are eligible for the cash out option. Parlays can also be cashed out before the final leg has ended.

Bovada offers odds on over 20 sports, including the most popular and the more niche and obscure. Soccer and basketball figure in pre-game and live matches. Tennis is also very popular and players with Bovada can bet on matches from the ATP and WTA tours, Challenger events and International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments.

New account holders with Bovada can claim the 50% matched deposit bonus up to $250. This offer is subject to wagering requirements of 5x the bonus on sports. There is also reload and Refer a Friend bonuses and a generous Rewards Program. In fact, the full range of promos provide a good reason to register and enjoy the benefits of cash out betting on a leading offshore betting sporstbook.

Numerous events in 20 sports.

Calendar of live games. Low welcome bonus wagering requirements.

Online Cash Out Sportsbook Comparison

We now compare the top 10 cash out sportsbooks, based on the number of sports, live streaming, cash out and the welcome bonus:

Sportsbook Number of Sports Live Streaming Cash Out Welcome Bonus BetOnline 21 No Yes 50% match up to $1,000 XBet 23 No Yes 100% match up to $500 MyBookie 23 No Yes 50% match up to $1,000 BetUS 19 No Yes 100% match up to $2,000 Bovada 22 No Yes 50% match up to $250 Sportsbetting.ag 26 No Yes 50% match up to $1,000 BUSR 22 No Yes 100% match up to $1,000 Everygame 18 No Yes 100% match up to $750 BetAnySports 20 No Yes 35% match up to $700 Jazz Sports 18 No Yes 50% match up to $1,000

Best Cash Out Sportsbook For Main Betting Sports

We now list the best cash out sportsbooks across the most popular sports for betting:

Sport Sportsbook Football BetOnline Basketball XBet Baseball MyBookie Hockey BetOnline Soccer BetOnline Golf BetUS Tennis BUSR Motorsport Bovada UFC Sportsbetting.ag

Cash Out in Betting Explained

Cash out betting is the process by which bettors close a bet before expiry. The bet does not run until the end of the game or parlay. The purpose of cashing out a bet is to guarantee a known profit or restrict any loss. In effect, players take some control of a bet which they decide to close while it could still be running. Cash out is insurance against a winning bet becoming a losing bet.

Some bookmakers allow you to partially cash out a bet and let the remainder of the stake run until the final outcome. Bettors are not limited to one partial cash out and can repeat the process. However, when bookmakers suspend the betting after a key event, such as a goal in soccer or break of serve in tennis, the cash out option is removed until the latest odds appear.

Cashing Out Sports Bets Benefits

The benefits of cash out sportsbook betting are mainly financial but a cashed out bet can take out the uncertainty of a bet based on an opinion. It allows you not to be 100% right but still win money on a bet. Here are the main advantages of using the cash out option when you bet on sports:

Secure Profit

The main benefit of cashing out a bet is to secure a profit before the end of the game. In effect, you are closing a bet before expiry which reduces the maximum win at the fixed odds at which the original bet was placed. However, the profit is safe even it transpires to be a losing bet.

The cash out value never exceeds the maximum return and will only be close towards the end of the game and the selection is quoted at very short odds. When you cash out a winning bet, some profit is guaranteed even if it becomes a losing bet at the end of the game.

Reduce Loss

The second most significant benefit is that the cash out restricts the loss based the odds at the time of the cash out and the stake and odds of the original bet. Whatever transpires during game, the loss will not increase.

The loss at the time of the cash out will always be lower than the loss at the end of a losing bet. In single-line bets, the stake is lost but if there is a cash out before the end of the game, the bet could still win.

Partial Cash Out

When you partially cash out a bet, you are cashing out some of the stake but letting the rest run. It’s a way of taking some profit and leaving some of the stake in the bet. There is often a pointer on a scale that you can use to set the partial cash out. You can cash out any value on the scale.

The cash out value is based on the partial stake, the odds of the original bet and the betting at the time of the partial cash out. The play could be going your way and in line with the bet but you can maintain some interest in the game by not fully cashing out the bet.

Re-Invest Winnings

When you cash out a bet, the funds appear immediately in your account. You don’t have to wait until the end of the game to have access to your cash. This means if you have identified another good betting opportunity, you could cash out an existing bet to invest in a bet in another game.

Cashing out a bet provides some flexibility and the opportunity to reassess the original bet. You have to give up some of the potential profit as a trade-off of being able to use the funds form a cashed out bet. You can use those funds to re-invest in another fixture and market.

Hedge Against Late Scores

In a soccer match, your backed team could be winning by one goal. If you are watching the match or looking at the match facts, you can get a good idea of the progress of play. The play will indicate the team that seem most likely to score the next goal.

Even though your team are winning and may have had more possession and shots, only one goal for the opponents changes the current outcome to a draw. When you cash out a bet, you insure or hedge against a late goal changing the result at the end of the match.

These benefits of cashing out can be enjoyed on the best New York sports betting sites.

How is Cash Out Calculated?

The cash out is calculated using the following information: stake and odds of the original bet and the betting in the market that is being cashed out. The sportsbook works out the calculation so that the return is the same for an eventual winning or losing bet.

Betting companies do not reveal the actual calculation but it is to their benefit that the bet is cashed out. They may look at their position and lay off some of the bet. So, using this option has benefits for both parties.

So, for example, Rory McIlroy could have been backed at +500 ahead of the final round of the Canadian Open. He went three shots clear on the back nine and was then quoted at -1000. A $100 bet at +500 returns $500 but the cash out value at -1000 was about $450.

With two holes to go McIlroy looked shaky and Justin Thomas was level. At that time, the cash out bet was justified and you would have felt pleased with yourself. In fact, McIlroy eventually did win the tournament but, if he hadn’t, your profit still was secure.

Can You Cash Out Live In-Play Bets?

Yes, most cashed out bets are processed during an in-play game. You can cash out a multiple after a number of games in the bet have finished. So, in a four team parlay in the NFL you could have three winners over the weekend. You can then cash out your selection in the Monday game to guarantee a profit whatever the outcome.

However, cash out betting is more suited to in-play bets. The score and odds are constantly changing so there is real-time effect on the cash out value. You can cash out pre-game bets or bets placed earlier in the live match. The beauty of cashing out bets in-play is that you have access to betting funds for more bets on the game.

What is the Best Time to Cash Out?

This is a difficult question to answer and the best time to cash out a bet is if the outcome goes your way. In NFL, you can watch the match and get some idea of the momentum. If you’re backed team are leading and in possession the odds will be reduced.

Conversely, if the opponents have the ball, they are more likely to make the next scoring play which impacts on the odds. However, there is no definitive answer because something significant could happen just before or just after you cash out the bet. You can cash out in-play UFC bets on the best UFC betting sites.

Cash Out Betting Tips

Here is an example of a cash out scenario. You could have backed the Marlins at +120 before the game to beat the Phillies with BetOnline. The Marlins led 4-0 at the Bottom of the 2nd and were -455 for cash out.

By the Bottom of the 4th the match was tied and the Phillies were favorites at -149. However, unless you are a fan, the final result was irrelevant because by cashing out at the right time, you win whatever the outcome.

We can use this baseball match to illustrate the top 5 cash out tips:

1. Look at the pitcher’s for both team’s or key players who might be absent.

2. Examine the order of the scoring and when the runs were scored.

3. Check the league tables to see if the losing team are good enough to come back.

4. Consider the number of hits and records for reaching each base.

5. Refer to winning from behind or losing from the front team records.

The illustration is taken from an MLB game but the tips are relevant for sports that are suited to cash out betting. You can modify these tips for cashing out bets in football, hockey, basketball and soccer. You can cash out bets on these sports at BetOnline, one of the best legal betting sites in Florida.

