Missing person alert: Richmond Police seek information on missing woman
Public Safety, Virginia

Missing person alert: Richmond Police seek information on missing woman

Chris Graham
Published date:

The Richmond Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old female.

Cameron Lacey was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in the area of Robinson Street and West Main Street in Richmond.

Lacey is known to frequent Arthur Ashe Boulevard, the VCU area, and the Fan District in Richmond. She has four to five tattoos on her arms that have been partially removed.

According to her family, it is believed Lacey is suffering from a mental illness and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Richmond Police Department Major Crimes Division at 804-646-6764.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

