Missing person alert: Richmond Police seek information on missing woman

The Richmond Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old female.

Cameron Lacey was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in the area of Robinson Street and West Main Street in Richmond.

Lacey is known to frequent Arthur Ashe Boulevard, the VCU area, and the Fan District in Richmond. She has four to five tattoos on her arms that have been partially removed.

According to her family, it is believed Lacey is suffering from a mental illness and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Richmond Police Department Major Crimes Division at 804-646-6764.