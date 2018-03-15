augusta free press news

Jennifer Lewis

The Sixth hasn’t changed for the better in the past 30 years; Lewis: ‘Give me that chance’

- Ben Cline, following in the footsteps of Bob Goodlatte, barely makes a noise in Congress. But because Democrats in Richmond and D.C. have given up on the Interstate 81 corridor, people here have no alternative.

waynesboro

Waynesboro mayor backtracks on re-election bid: Insight as to reasons why

- Bobby Henderson had announced his intention to run for a second term on May 12. A day later, he posted a response on his Facebook page to a criticism from a city resident over City Council’s vote in April to approve the $2 million Sunset Park.

vcu health

VCU Health program allows low-income, uninsured women to get free cancer screenings

- VCU Health is now offering free breast and cervical cancer screening services to low-income and uninsured women in Virginia through a federally funded program.

gun control

Mom at House gun violence hearing to other moms: You could be next

- Lexi Rubio would have attended St. Mary’s University in San Antonio on a softball scholarship, majored in math, then graduated from law school.

money college sports

Carla Williams addresses NIL approach at Virginia: ‘Wait and see’

- You’d have to assume at least some overlap between those who are donors to Virginia Athletics, which foots the bill for coach and staff salaries and scholarships, and those who might be interested in participating in NIL opportunities.

Richmond International Film Festival

Richmond film festival to screen 171 films over six days

- The 11th annual Richmond International Film Festival brings six days of award-winning film premieres to various venues across Richmond June 7-12.

computer presentation

10 secrets to improve your business text readability

- A business that is clear and concise with its message, is a business that will likely see better results