Gov. Abigail Spanberger is jumping into the fray in the proposed Dominion Energy-NextEra Energy merger.
UVA Football head coach Tony Elliott said last week that he thinks his roster on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2026 season is “probably the deepest … we’ve had.”
“Soulless” came to mind first, when considering the latest action by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.
Coal miners are suffering from black lung at the highest rate dating back to the 1970s, which, so much for the existence of clean coal.
UVA Football head coach Tony Elliott said last week that he thinks his roster on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2026 season is “probably the deepest … we’ve had.”
The Wildlife Center of Virginia is in the midst of its biggest annual fundraiser, an annual online auction that helps provide the food, medication, medical supplies, and specialized equipment the center’s staff needs to care for thousands of wild animals each year.
The National Park Service released a report on Thursday that tells us the proposed 250-foot-high Arc de Trump that the Dear Leader wants to go up near Arlington National Cemetery would adversely affect the cemetery.
Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge is seeking homes for more cats from a property in Rockbridge County that is the site of one of the more aggressive animal hoarding cases we’ve seen in these parts in a while.
Recent rainfall has led the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force to recommended de-escalating drought warning advisories in 15 counties and 10 cities in the New River, Middle James, and York-James drought evaluation regions.
The National Park Service released a report on Thursday that tells us the proposed 250-foot-high Arc de Trump that the Dear Leader wants to go up near Arlington National Cemetery would adversely affect the cemetery.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission last week moved to issue an order that will require data center operators to cover the cost of transmission infrastructure built exclusively for their use.
WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA world heavyweight champion Dory Funk Jr. passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.
Brock Lesnar, who announced his retirement from pro wrestling this week, is on the record, per data from Cagematch, for 445 career matches dating back to his rookie year, in 2000.
Coal miners are suffering from black lung at the highest rate dating back to the 1970s, which, so much for the existence of clean coal.
UVA Football head coach Tony Elliott said last week that he thinks his roster on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2026 season is “probably the deepest … we’ve had.”
Scaling a small business online can be a chaotic task that feels like building a plane while it is in the air. This online growth of a small business is possible with the right tools.
Churn is a silent killer to a business’s bottom line. As a customer is acquired, that customer brings momentum to a business’s growth goals.
As one of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan regions, Charlotte has a powerful, energetic vibe. Of course, with so much growth and change happening so fast in our rapidly developing cities, there is often a sense of tension.
Moving is supposed to feel hopeful. A new home, a new neighborhood, maybe a better job or finally enough space for everyone. But that same process creates the perfect opening for dishonest movers.
Updating your resume to get more results from your job search can take hours; however, with a little practice, most of the required changes can be completed in less than one hour.
Local news is in “serious jeopardy,” according to experts. Pitch in and help AFP continue to deliver news to the Valley, Virginia and beyond.