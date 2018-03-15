Augusta Free Press

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Local

Albemarle County Police Chief Sean Reeves, under fire over morale issues in PD, announces retirement

Chris Graham
abigail spanberger
Virginia Politics

Spanberger takes step to intervene in Dominion Energy-NextEra Energy merger

Chris Graham

Gov. Abigail Spanberger is jumping into the fray in the proposed Dominion Energy-NextEra Energy merger.

uva football defense
Football

UVA Football: John Rudzinski addresses potential of his 2026 defense

Chris Graham

UVA Football head coach Tony Elliott said last week that he thinks his roster on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2026 season is “probably the deepest … we’ve had.”

The Latest

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1
Tracy Pyles | Augusta County leaders making big mistake with Churchville Fire

Tracy Pyles

“Soulless” came to mind first, when considering the latest action by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

augusta county fire department emergency accident truck

2
Coal miners hit hard by black lung: What is Trump going to do about it?

Chris Graham

Coal miners are suffering from black lung at the highest rate dating back to the 1970s, which, so much for the existence of clean coal.

Coal miners black lung
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3
UVA Football: John Rudzinski addresses potential of his 2026 defense

Chris Graham

UVA Football head coach Tony Elliott said last week that he thinks his roster on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2026 season is “probably the deepest … we’ve had.”

uva football defense

4
Waynesboro: Wildlife Center of Virginia opens annual online auction

Chris Graham

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is in the midst of its biggest annual fundraiser, an annual online auction that helps provide the food, medication, medical supplies, and specialized equipment the center’s staff needs to care for thousands of wild animals each year.

Wildlife Center of Virginia
Trump's America

5
National Park Service report puts proposed massive Trump arch on blast

Chris Graham

The National Park Service released a report on Thursday that tells us the proposed 250-foot-high Arc de Trump that the Dear Leader wants to go up near Arlington National Cemetery would adversely affect the cemetery.

washington DC smithsonian national mall downtown metro spring cherry blossom

Marketplace

 

News View all

Nysoun Gardner Charlottesville
Local

Charlottesville: Three people wounded in early-morning shooting on 5th Street

Chris Graham
cats
Local

Rockbridge County: Group needs help placing five cats from animal hoarding case

Chris Graham

Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge is seeking homes for more cats from a property in Rockbridge County that is the site of one of the more aggressive animal hoarding cases we’ve seen in these parts in a while.

weather water drought temperature advisory
Region/State

Virginia: Rains helping to ease drought, but far from being out of the woods

Chris Graham

Recent rainfall has led the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force to recommended de-escalating drought warning advisories in 15 counties and 10 cities in the New River, Middle James, and York-James drought evaluation regions.  

prison jail
Region/State

VADOC launches new re-entry program for inmates at Red Onion State Prison

Chris Graham
closeup of microphone on stage
Local

Waynesboro: Touring comedian Adam Minnick set to perform on Aug. 14

Chris Graham
Chris Farina
Local

Charlottesville filmmaker, living with ALS, makes death the focus of final doc

Chris Graham
school bus arm
Local

Waynesboro School Board lays out its plan for a rush job superintendent search

Chris Graham

ICYMI

1 The deck was stacked against Christopher Lee Franklin, who died by suicide in a Virginia jail
2 Staunton: City to belatedly address stinky toilets at Montgomery Hall Park
3 Waynesboro: Satellite campus of natural history museum left out of state budget, again
4 Community group persuades Elkton Town Council to cut ties with Flock
5 Waynesboro: We’re going to get another DEQ hearing on Northrop Grumman request

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Government & Politics View all

Coal miners black lung
Trump's America

Coal miners hit hard by black lung: What is Trump going to do about it?

Chris Graham
washington DC smithsonian national mall downtown metro spring cherry blossom
Trump's America

National Park Service report puts proposed massive Trump arch on blast

Chris Graham

The National Park Service released a report on Thursday that tells us the proposed 250-foot-high Arc de Trump that the Dear Leader wants to go up near Arlington National Cemetery would adversely affect the cemetery.

data center technology networking
Virginia Politics

Spanberger administration touts SCC order forcing data centers to pay infrastructure costs

Chris Graham

The Virginia State Corporation Commission last week moved to issue an order that will require data center operators to cover the cost of transmission infrastructure built exclusively for their use.

hunger food insecurity
Trump's America

West Virginia pastor refuses donations to food bank because of the gays

Chris Graham
virginia election
Virginia Politics

No surprises in Virginia congressional primaries: Nov. 3 election ballot set

Chris Graham
jail prison mental health involuntary confinement
Virginia Politics

Spanberger launches new advisory council on jail, prison reforms

Chris Graham
Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Trump's America

Trump blasts Pirro, saying U.S. Attorney ‘choked’ in handling of Reflecting Pool case

Chris Graham

ICYMI

1 John McGuire thinks COVID vaccine was a ‘BLT sandwich of fetus baby parts’
2 Tom Perriello is going to need to make amends with local Democratic Socialists
3 Notebook: Democrats, who are going broke, move Virginia up in primary cycle in 2028
4 Where does all that money that Ben Cline is raising for his campaign go?
5 Glenn Youngkin is the latest former Virginia governor to cash in on his political ties

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Sports View all

uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Virginia women to face Kentucky in Nashville in December

Chris Graham
wrestling
Etc.

Remembering Dory Funk Sr.: Ranking the Hall of Famer’s Top 5 all-time matches

Ray Petree

WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA world heavyweight champion Dory Funk Jr. passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

brock lesnar wwe
Etc.

Brock Lesnar has ‘retired’: Really? Does anybody ever really ‘retire’ from pro wrestling?

Chris Graham

Brock Lesnar, who announced his retirement from pro wrestling this week, is on the record, per data from Cagematch, for 445 career matches dating back to his rookie year, in 2000.

tony elliott gator bowl uva football
Football

UVA Football: What happens if Clemson comes calling for Tony Elliott?

Chris Graham
uva football defense
Football

UVA Football: The defense will once again be the foundation in 2026

Chris Graham
luke murray
Basketball

New Boston College basketball coach Luke Murray is a massive douchebag

Chris Graham
Victor Wembanyama
Basketball

Former NBA star Chris Bosh to Wemby on blood clots: ‘Take your medicine’

Chris Graham

ICYMI

1 Staunton native Jackson Ingram has learned from big-leaguers Wagner, Gyorko
2 UVA Football: What do we have in our new QB1, Beau Pribula? Analysis
3 Review: The Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling show at Augusta Expo did not disappoint
4 Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, UVA reach ‘amicable settlement’ over dismissal
5 New Rocktown High School softball coach looks to build program ‘from the ground up’

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The Latest

augusta county fire department emergency accident truck
Local

Tracy Pyles | Augusta County leaders making big mistake with Churchville Fire

Tracy Pyles
Coal miners black lung
Trump's America

Coal miners hit hard by black lung: What is Trump going to do about it?

Chris Graham

Coal miners are suffering from black lung at the highest rate dating back to the 1970s, which, so much for the existence of clean coal.

uva football defense
Football

UVA Football: John Rudzinski addresses potential of his 2026 defense

Chris Graham

UVA Football head coach Tony Elliott said last week that he thinks his roster on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2026 season is “probably the deepest … we’ve had.”

Wildlife Center of Virginia
Local

Waynesboro: Wildlife Center of Virginia opens annual online auction

Chris Graham
washington DC smithsonian national mall downtown metro spring cherry blossom
Trump's America

National Park Service report puts proposed massive Trump arch on blast

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Virginia women to face Kentucky in Nashville in December

Chris Graham
weather water drought temperature advisory
Region/State

Virginia: Rains helping to ease drought, but far from being out of the woods

Chris Graham

Business Wire

1
How small businesses can scale online

Business Wire

Scaling a small business online can be a chaotic task that feels like building a plane while it is in the air. This online growth of a small business is possible with the right tools.

small business growth online

2
How businesses can reduce customer churn

Business Wire

Churn is a silent killer to a business’s bottom line. As a customer is acquired, that customer brings momentum to a business’s growth goals.

customer churn turnover loyalty program

3
Managing growth in fast-growing metros

Business Wire

As one of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan regions, Charlotte has a powerful, energetic vibe. Of course, with so much growth and change happening so fast in our rapidly developing cities, there is often a sense of tension.

charlotte light rail public transportation

4
Protecting families from common moving scams

Business Wire

Moving is supposed to feel hopeful. A new home, a new neighborhood, maybe a better job or finally enough space for everyone. But that same process creates the perfect opening for dishonest movers.

moving scam movers tips

5
How to refresh your resume in under an hour

Business Wire

Updating your resume to get more results from your job search can take hours; however, with a little practice, most of the required changes can be completed in less than one hour.

updating resume job search jobs

 

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