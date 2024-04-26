Virginia inmate to serve additional 18 months for felony assault of corrections officers

A Virginia Department of Corrections inmate will serve an additional 18 months after pleading guilty to felony assault on Thursday in an incident at State Farm Correctional Center on Jan. 31.

Ronald Edward Whitehead, 35, allegedly became combative after staff observed him in an unauthorized area.

According to court documents, Whitehead punched officers multiple times. Three staff members received treatment at a local hospital. One employee sustained a dislocated knee from the assault.

Whitehead’s original sentence with the VADOC ended on Friday, March 22. On his release date,

Whitehead was placed into the custody of the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitehead’s case was heard in Powhatan County Circuit Court on April 25. In addition to the active prison sentence of one year and six months, Whitehead had 3 years and 6 months suspended.