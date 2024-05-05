Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Update: Two confirmed dead in small plane crash in Fluvanna County
Public Safety, Virginia

Update: Two confirmed dead in small plane crash in Fluvanna County

Chris Graham
Published date:
vsp fluvanna plane crash
Photo: Virginia State Police

Update: Sunday, 6:55 p.m. Virginia State Police are now reporting that two people died in a small-plane crash in Fluvanna County on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at 8:54 a.m. by residents living within the 200 block of Miles Jackson Road in Palmyra who called 911 concerning a low-flying plane and then what sounded like an explosion.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Conservation Police and Virginia State Police responded to search for wreckage and located the aircraft, which was on fire, in a densely wooded area off Miles Jackson Road.

The Palmyra, Fork Union, Kents Store and Lake Monticello fire companies responded to the scene to attend to extinguish the fire and assist law enforcement. Fluvanna County Emergency Services also responded to the scene.

State Police has confirmed that both occupants of the privately-owned, twin-engine aircraft did not survive the crash. VSP is still in the process of notifying the next of kin of the pilot and passenger.

Both bodies are being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

The aircraft reportedly left the Manassas Regional Airport this morning and was flying to South Carolina.

There was a light rain in the area at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time by State Police, the FAA, which is currently on scene, and the NTSB.

First report: Sunday, 4:31 p.m. One person is dead from injuries in the crash of a small private plane in Fluvanna County on Sunday, per a report from the Virginia State Police.

Debris from the plane was located in a wooded area within the 200 block of Miles Jackson Road in Palmyra, a State Police spokesperson reported in an email.

The impact of the pre-9 a.m. Sunday crash caused parts of the aircraft to catch fire.

There is one confirmed fatality.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Both the NTSB and FAA have been notified.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board pledges to review options to ban ‘offensive’ student artwork
2 Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions
3 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
4 Bennett lands first 2024 transfer portal recruit: Florida State combo guard Jalen Warley
5 Update: Two confirmed dead in small plane crash in Fluvanna County

Latest News

road construction
Local, Public Safety

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of May 6-10

Chris Graham
coach mox
Sports

Coach Mox picks up transfer Casey Valenti-Paea to add depth to Virginia backcourt

Chris Graham

Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton plucked a sharpshooter from the transfer portal over the weekend.

fascism
Politics, US & World

The steady slide towards tyranny in the U.S.: How freedom dies, from A to Z

John Whitehead

The American governmental scheme is sliding ever closer towards a pervasive authoritarianism.

softball
Sports

Virginia tabbed as the #4 seed in this week’s ACC Softball Championship

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Arts & Media, Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County School Board pledges to review options to ban ‘offensive’ student artwork

Chris Graham
not enough to save you
Arts & Media, Local, Politics, Schools

Update: Augusta County School Board punts on removing ‘offensive’ art from art show

Chris Graham
Bridgewater college graduation showing happy graduate
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College speaker reminds graduates to take care of self, others

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status