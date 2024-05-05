Update: Two confirmed dead in small plane crash in Fluvanna County

Update: Sunday, 6:55 p.m. Virginia State Police are now reporting that two people died in a small-plane crash in Fluvanna County on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at 8:54 a.m. by residents living within the 200 block of Miles Jackson Road in Palmyra who called 911 concerning a low-flying plane and then what sounded like an explosion.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Conservation Police and Virginia State Police responded to search for wreckage and located the aircraft, which was on fire, in a densely wooded area off Miles Jackson Road.

The Palmyra, Fork Union, Kents Store and Lake Monticello fire companies responded to the scene to attend to extinguish the fire and assist law enforcement. Fluvanna County Emergency Services also responded to the scene.

State Police has confirmed that both occupants of the privately-owned, twin-engine aircraft did not survive the crash. VSP is still in the process of notifying the next of kin of the pilot and passenger.

Both bodies are being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

The aircraft reportedly left the Manassas Regional Airport this morning and was flying to South Carolina.

There was a light rain in the area at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time by State Police, the FAA, which is currently on scene, and the NTSB.

