Is Samuel Alito any more, less compromised ethically than Juan Merchan?
Politics, US & World

Is Samuel Alito any more, less compromised ethically than Juan Merchan?

Chris Graham
Published date:
supreme court
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

Samuel Alito is trying to blame his wife, and an unnamed neighbor who he said called her the c— word, for the upside-down flag hanging outside his Northern Virginia home after Jan. 6.

It wasn’t political bias, which we hear disgraced ex-president Donald Trump complaining about every day as he leaves a Manhattan courtroom where he is on trial for trying to subvert the 2016 election.

Just, you know, the Supreme Court justice’s wife, Martha-Ann, getting upset over being called the c— word, if that indeed ever happened.

“I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag. It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs,” Alito said in a statement to the New York Times, which broke the news of the upside-down flag, which has become a symbol of MAGA Republicans to signify their belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

So, there the story wasn’t about the c— word, as Alito would later allege in an interview with a Fox News anchor, because of course if you’re going to embellish something, you’re going to do it in an interview with a Fox News anchor.

This is all relevant because Alito, along with Clarence Thomas, whose wife, Ginny, a conservative activist and attorney who has repeatedly insisted that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats, are in the process of deciding the fate of several cases involving the Jan. 6 attempted coup in which Trump has claimed immunity from prosecution.

On the one hand, then, we have two Supreme Court justices who, at the very least, are married to women who insist the election was stolen, and to avoid the appearance of impropriety, should recuse themselves from being part of whatever decision ends up getting handed down.

But of course, that won’t happen – not in a million years.

So then, on the other hand, we have Trump and his minions, including Fifth District Congressman Bob Good, who skipped work on Thursday to shill for the ex-president outside the New York City courthouse, yelling at the clouds about the supposed improprieties with the presiding judge in that case, Juan Merchan, involving his daughter, Loren, a consultant on a number of Democratic political campaigns over the years.

You can’t get really get your silk underoos in a bunch over Loren Merchan if you also think it’s OK for Alito and Thomas to get a vote in the Trump immunity cases despite their wives’ political activism.

I mean, you can, but we don’t have to take you seriously, if you don’t take yourself seriously.





Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

