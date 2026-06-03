UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom has his first recruit in the Class of 2027, in the form of 6’11” center Mahamadou Landoure, a native of Mali and alum of NBA Academy Africa.

Landoure will spend the 2026-2027 academic sports year at Bridgton Academy, a prep school in Maine that regularly features a roster of D1 prospects.

The big’s most recent on-court action came in the Basketball Africa League with Dar City, where he averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game over his last three.

Landoure, at 17, is the only teen on the Dar City roster – among his teammates is 39-year-old Hasheem Thabeet, the second overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.









I bring that up to emphasize, that’s nine points and three boards a game for a 17-year-old against grown-ass men.

Landoure comes across as a grown-ass man himself – he’s a solid 260, and looks more than capable of handling himself in the post.

He was 7-of-10 from the field in that three-game run in BAL, all around the rim.

His potential as a perimeter shooter is evident in his free-throw numbers – 13-of-15 (86.7 percent).

ICYMI: UVA Basketball recruiting

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