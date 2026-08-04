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Home The bigots know that biological males aren’t trying to take over girls’ sports
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The bigots know that biological males aren’t trying to take over girls’ sports

Chris Graham
Published date:
lgbt basketball
Photo: © Sirinporn/stock.adobe.com

How many people born male have ever played in the WNBA? How many have had a tryout with a WNBA team?

How many people born male have ever played on a women’s college hoops team?

One – a 50-year-old military vet who played for a JUCO program in 2012 and 2013.

High school?

No one has hard numbers, but we know that Save Women’s Sports, a MAGA group that makes its money pushing the notion that biological boys are taking over girls’ sports, could only ID five trans athletes competing on girls’ teams in school sports for grades K-12 last year.

Five.

Fox News is making a deal out of Julie Tetart, a 34-year-old player who leads the French Ligue 2 in scoring and rebounding, but the hoopla (!) over Tetart proves the point.

Tetart is literally the only trans player that the likes of Sophie Cunningham, Riley Gaines and Stephen A. Smith could point to as having any kind of chance of ever breaking into the top levels of women’s basketball.

And it’s not like the WNBA is going to be beating down the door for a 34-year-old putting up numbers in a second-tier league in France.

The issue here isn’t biological males trying to take over girls’ and women’s sports, because, the numbers make it clear, that’s not going on.

No, what’s going on here is, the likes of Sophie Cunningham, Riley Gaines and Stephen A. Smith are using the specter of biological males trying to take over girls’ and women’s sports to marginalize trans kids.

One 50-year-old played JUCO more than a decade ago, another approaching middle age is playing in a second-division foreign league, five kids played for their school teams.

They’re being used by bullies to attack thousands of already vulnerable trans kids for wanting to be who they are.

Which, again, the numbers make this clear, basketball star isn’t at the top of the list here.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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