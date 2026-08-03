As a fellow pulmonary embolism survivor, the item involving Chris Bosh, the former Georgia Tech star and member of the Miami Heat Big 3, whose career was cut short by a PE, giving advice to Victor Wembanyama, whose 2024-2025 season was cut short by a blood clot, was going to get my attention.

“Take your medicine,” Bosh said in an interview with HoopsHype.com.

Bosh’s story was one that I came across after I survived my PE in 2021.

He returned to the NBA for one more season after his life-threatening issue, which was inspiring for me to learn, because the treatment for blood clots – blood thinners – often precludes people from participating in contact sports such as basketball.

For me, I wanted to be able to just return to distance running, which can involve falls and scraped knees.

Not only did I eventually return to distance running, I’ve endured a couple of bad falls – the most recent while I was in Omaha for the 2024 College World Series; my knees still bear the scars from that one.

Athletes might be inclined to think they don’t need the meds after a time, but one thing you can’t get away from is – the next issue with blood clots might be your last.

Bosh said in the HoopsHype.com interview that he had another blood clot episode in January, and “almost dropped dead, pretty much, and came back to life. I’m not joking. I had another pulmonary embolism.”

“You just got to deal with it for the rest of your life. I thought I was past it. I am not,” Bosh said.

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