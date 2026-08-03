Clay Travis, famous for being a MAGA dumbass, is upping the ante in his nonsense effort to get the defending WNBA champ Las Vegas Aces to play a boys’ high school basketball team – saying he would pay out $10 million to the winner.

The trick to this one: it would be a state champ high school team of his choice.

At least he thinks that’s the trick.

Travis doesn’t seem to realize that the Top 100 kids on recruiting lists don’t play for public high schools – they suit up for private schools and academies run by former NBA guys.

Your typical state high school champ has a kid headed to a lower-tier Power 4 or mid-major, a couple of guys who might play D3, and then a bunch of kids whose parents think they’re the next LeBron James, but, they’re not even the next Bronny James (more like the next Kevin James).

Anyway, so, here we have Clay Travis, being Clay Travis, who, when he first made this challenge, back in 2023, when the Aces were coming off back-to-back WNBA titles, asserted that “a good, state championship caliber, high school boys team would smoke the best team in the WNBA.”

I liked the response to that from former NBA player Patrick Beverley, who said, of a scrimmage he was involved in with members of the Minnesota Lynx, “they hit you more, they screen hard, they hold their screens. It’s a physical ass game, bro. It’s crazy. These WNBA girls are skilled.”

Maybe the Aces would allow Clay Travis to sub in with the high school team so he can find that out for his-dumbass-self.

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