Virginia Tech Athletics has given basketball coach Mike Young a one-year extension, which will likely keep the coach good at winning 19 games and not getting into the NCAA Tournament around for two more seasons.

I say likely, because you don’t know, they could decide to eat the buyout.

The Roanoke Times reported the details of the extension on Thursday, noting that the school hasn’t yet publicly announced the move.

The paper got its hands on the extension through a public-records request.

Per the details of the extension, Young is set to be paid $3 million for the coming 2026-2027 season, and that same amount for the 2027-2028 season.

If the school were to fire him on or before March 15, 2027, Young would get a $2 million buyout; a dismissal after that date would lead to a $1 million buyout.

March 15, 2027, would be the Monday following Selection Sunday.

If Young wins 19 games and fails to make the Big Dance again, just wait ‘til Tuesday to give him the pink slip, and save a million dollars.

Young, the coach at Tech since 2019, did take two Hokies teams to NCAA Tournaments, in 2021 and 2022.

Since that 2022 one-and-done in the tourney, Young’s teams have gone 19-15, 19-15, 13-19 and 19-13, with two NIT appearances.

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