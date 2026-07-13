UVA Basketball alum Kyle Guy has signed a two-year deal with La Laguna Tenerife, a team in the top-level league in Spain, Liga ACB.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Salaries in the league generally range from $270,000 to $400,000 per year.

This will be Guy’s second stint with LLT. Per a release, he was with the club in the 2023-2024 season, and played an important role in the team’s achievements that spring: runners-up in the Basketball Champions League, Copa del Rey semifinalists, and Liga Endesa quarterfinalists after finishing sixth in the regular season.

Guy averaged 14.7 points and 2.1 assists across the 19 Liga ACB games he played in, in addition to posting averages of 21.5 points and 2.7 assists in 11 BCL games.

He left the Spanish team in 2024 to take a job on the staff of Tony Bennett, and stayed on after Bennett retired from coaching two weeks before the start of the 2024-2025 UVA Basketball season.

Bennett’s successor, Ryan Odom, decided not to retain Guy, who then took an assistant’s job at Nevada on the staff of head coach Steve Alford, but left the desert to make one more run at a playing career, signing with the Indiana Pacers.

Guy didn’t make the Pacers roster out of training camp, and played eight games with the franchise’s G League affiliate in Noblesville, averaging 18.7 points and 8.8 assists per game, before he signed with the Shanxi Loongs of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Guy averaged 10.7 points and 3.5 assists in the CBA this past season.

The 6’2” guard from Indianapolis was a two-time third-team All-American at UVA, averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game for the 2018-2019 team that won the 2019 national title, before being taken in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

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