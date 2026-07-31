Vin Lananna, the director of the track and field and cross country program at UVA since 2019, was named the CEO of the USA Track and Field Foundation on Friday.

UVA Athletics moved quickly to name his top assistant, Trevor Dunbar, as the interim head coach, as the school begins a search for a full-time replacement.

“As associate head coach, Trevor is perfectly positioned to serve as interim head coach and we’re excited to see him step into this role,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said, in a statement highlighted in a release from the school announcing the hire.

“He has been an important part of the program’s success and his expertise will be vital during this period of transition,” Williams said.

Dunbar started his coaching career at his alma mater, Oregon, in 2014, working with Lananna, his collegiate head coach.

A native of Kodiak, Alaska, Dunbar spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Portland before transferring to Oregon. He was an eight-time USTFCCCA All-American, helping the Ducks to win both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field titles in 2014, with collegiate-bests of 3:38.38 in the 1,500-meters, 7:51.55 in the 3,000-meters, 13:26.90 in the 5,000-meters and 28:52.39 in the 10,000-meters.

As a professional runner, Dunbar first ran representing Nike (2014-2017) before moving to the Boston Athletic Association in 2018, competing in both national and international competitions.

Dunbar has represented Team USA both in cross country and on the track.

Dunbar joined UVA’s coaching staff as an assistant coach for distance runners in 2021 before his promotion to associate head coach in 2025. He helped guide the Cavaliers to three ACC outdoor championships (2024 and 2026 men’s titles and 2025 women’s title) and one ACC men’s cross country championship (2025).

“I am extremely grateful for the incredible leadership of President Scott Beardsley and Director of Athletics Carla Williams in trusting me with the opportunity to lead this program,” Dunbar said in a statement in the release. “I would also like to thank Vin Lananna for the mentorship he has provided to me throughout my career, and I’m looking forward to his continued guidance. He has prepared me over the past five years to carry the baton into this next chapter.

I am excited to continue building positive relationships with our student-athletes, our staff and the Charlottesville community. We will be relentless in our pursuit of championship titles and an enriching student-athlete experience,” Dunbar said.

Lananna succeeds Tom Jackovic as CEO at the USA Track and Field Foundation; Jackovic had led the foundation for 23 years before his retirement.

“Vin’s experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Foundation into its next chapter. We are confident his passion for athlete development and his deep understanding of our sport will help expand the Foundation’s impact for years to come,” said Bob Greifeld, chairman of the USATF Foundation Board of Directors, in a statement from a release announcing the hire.

In his seven seasons at Virginia, Lananna’s teams won three ACC outdoor track and field championships and the 2025 ACC Men’s Cross Country title, with 49 individual All-Americans, three individual NCAA champions and 33 individual ACC champions.

“I have been very fortunate throughout my career to work alongside visionary leaders, outstanding coaches, and remarkable student-athletes,” Lananna said. “My seven years at Virginia under Carla Williams’ leadership have been especially rewarding as we have built a championship track and field program at this exceptional academic institution. Associate head coach Trevor Dunbar has been an integral part of the success of our outstanding student-athletes across all events. I am proud to hand the baton to this very passionate and capable leader.”

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