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Home UVA Swimming: ‘Hoos win four golds on Night 2 of national championships
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UVA Swimming: ‘Hoos win four golds on Night 2 of national championships

Chris Graham
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swimming
Photo: © soem (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

Four members of the UVA Swimming team won gold on the second night of the 2026 Toyota National Swimming Championships in Irvine, Calif., on Wednesday.

Junior Anna Moesch won her second national title of the week, taking gold in the 200m Free. Her time of 1:55.05 broke the UVA program record in the event. She also moves up to the No. 5 American performer all-time in the 200m Free.

Sophomore Madi Mintenko took bronze in the event (1:55.87).

Sophomore Sophia Umstead won her first career national title, taking gold in the 200m Breast with a time of 2:25.57.

Junior David King won his first career national title, taking gold in the 200m Back (1:55.01), clocking the fourth-best time in the world this year.

Isabelle Stadden, a member of the program’s pro training group, won the 200m Back (2:04.76).

The meet runs Tuesday through Saturday. Prelims are at 12 p.m. ET each day, with the finals session starting at 9 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on the USA Swimming YouTube Channel, with finals also streaming on Peacock.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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