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Baseball

UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early traded to the Washington Nationals

Chris Graham
Published date:
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UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Baseball alum Connelly Early is headed to the Washington Nationals, in a trade between the Nats and the Boston Red Sox involving third baseman Curtis Mead.

Early, a 2023 fifth-round pick, was 7-5 with a 3.44 ERA/1.26 WHIP in 17 starts for Boston this season, after getting to the bigs in 2025, and eventually starting the deciding Game 3 of the 2025 Division Series with the New York Yankees last October.

The lefty has been on the injured list since July 1 due to elbow inflammation, but is nearing a return to the mound

Mead, a former top prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays system, was traded to the Chicago White Sox last summer, then was designated for assignment in March.

He ended up replacing 2021 first-round pick Brady House at third base, and has flourished – with 17 homers, 48 RBIs, a .256 BA/.856 OPS and 136 OPS+ in 86 games in DC in 2026.

House (7 HRs, 25 RBIs, .227 BA/.681 OPS) will get the call-up to replace Mead on the roster.

House had eight homers, 33 RBIs and hit .300 BA/.842 OPS in 49 games with Triple-A Rochester after getting sent down.

Early, a Midlothian native (James River High School) spent one season at UVA, emerging as a weekend starter with the 2023 College World Series team, finishing that season with a 12-3 record, 3.09 ERA/1.20 WHIP, after spending two seasons at Army.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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