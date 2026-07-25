The City of Charlottesville has an Office of Police Civilian Oversight. Interesting concept. We need one of those over here on our side of the mountain.

The existence of this office, which works with a Police Civilian Oversight Board – we could use that over here as well – comes to our attention with the news that Charlottesville has elevated James Walker to head up the office on a full-time basis.

Charlottesville City Council made that move official this week.

Walker had been the acting director since last summer.

The office and the oversight board provide independent, objective civilian oversight of the Charlottesville Police Department.

I like the added touch of having not just a board, which the city could appoint, then ignore, but a paid position, with a person whose 40-hour-a-week job is to see things through.

Walker, per a release from the city announcing his full-time hire, has, during his time as the interim, “strengthened the office’s operations, advanced proposed updates to the city’s police oversight ordinance, and fostered a collaborative working relationship with CPD while positioning the Board for expanded community engagement.”

“James has demonstrated thoughtful leadership and a strong commitment to our community during his time as acting director,” said Steve King, the assistant to the city manager.

Not the assistant city manager.

Kinda like how Dwight Schrute wasn’t the assistant regional manager at Dunder Mifflin, but rather, was the assistant to the regional manager.

“His collaborative approach makes him well suited to lead the Police Civilian Oversight Board. We look forward to his continued leadership as the Board continues its important work,” King said.

Walker came to the post in Charlottesville city government after a career in public education at Prince Edward County Public Schools, where he held leadership roles focused on organizational operations, data analysis and strategic planning.

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