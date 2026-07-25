I’m not sure exactly why, other than the money, AEW is putting on a pay-per-view a month out from its big “All In” show at Wembley Stadium in London, which will have a lot on the line across the top of the card.

It would seem to me that the primary goal for “Redemption” (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET) would be getting the main players through the show in one piece.

The value of this one will be in the quality of the matches whose endings we can presume to know, and whatever surprise appearances we may get.

And with the early start time, maybe this one won’t play into early Monday morning?

The card

AEW world title: Kenny Omega (c.) vs. Kevin Knight

Omega is going to get the win, obviously. The focus here will be on what Knight will be able to do in defeat to get himself over.

AEW women’s world title: Tekla (c.) vs. Willow Nightingale

I can see switching the belt, setting up a Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone match at “All In” – which would be played out along the lines of face vs. heel.

I’d think the “All In” match would be better done with Mone as a face, Thekla as the heel champ, and having those two verbally spar at each other for the next four weeks.

AEW tag title match: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Claudio Castanoli & PAC

We could see a surprise appearance here from either The Motor City Machine Guns or whatever we’re going to be calling The New Day going forward, to either help one team or the other in the match get the fall, or to set up something for “All In.”

International title: Kyle Fletcher (c.) vs. Bandido

I don’t see a good reason to put Bandido over for the title here.

TBS title: Hikaru Shida (c.) vs. Maya World

I’m rooting hard here for Maya World, since she sat down for an interview with our own Ray Petree a couple of weeks back.

I’d love to see AEW build on the momentum of her star turn with Mercedes Mone from last month.

National title: Mark Davis (c.) vs. Andrade El Idolo

Mark Davis is showing himself to be a good big man single.

No holds barred: Chris Jericho (as “The Painmaker”) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Low-key, this could be the match of the night.

Double chain match: Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. David Finlay & Clark Connors

Alternatively, this one could be the match of the night.

Ladder match: Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne vs. El Clon

Spotfest that means nothing, but should be entertaining.

Jon Moxley & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks

Why? Should be a decent match, but there’s no direct heat – just the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon of Will Ospreay getting set for his “All In” title match against Kenny Omega.

Support AFP







