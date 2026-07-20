Donate
Donate
Home Maya World: AEW star on the rise, with no signs of slowing down
Etc.

Maya World: AEW star on the rise, with no signs of slowing down

Ray Petree
Published date:
AEW star Maya World
AEW star Maya World. Photo: AEW

AEW star Maya World has been white hot since her breakout run in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Last Wednesday, she competed in the main event of “Dynamite” alongside Hyan and Willow Nightingale in a six-woman tag team match. Now, she’ll be challenging for the TBS Championship this Sunday in Montreal, at “Redemption.” 

In the main event of last Saturday’s “Collision,” Hikaru Shida put her TBS title on the line against Queen Aminata. In the end, it was Shida who proved victorious, using the bottom rope to create a little more leverage on a small package. Referee Stephon Smith was none the wiser.

Following her second successful defense, Shida spared no expense at humiliating Aminata — viciously assaulting her with a kendo stick. Before her barrage could incur any significant damage, World intervened — meeting Shida head-on.

Shortly thereafter, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced the match via Twitter/X.

When I interviewed Maya World, we briefly discussed her interest in facing Hikaru Shida:

“I will be watching [Hikaru Shida defend the TBS Championship against Harley Cameron], actually. She’s the new champ. There’s new challengers. I could be one of her new challengers. So, hopefully one day I get to face her too, because that’s definitely a dream match of mine also.”

AEW Maya World vs. Athena
Maya World vs. Athena. Photo: AEW

A staffer from Fightful aggregated a variety of quotes from my interview with World to produce a series of articles for the “leader in exclusive wrestling news.”

One such article touched on World’s remarks towards Shida.

I’m just thrilled that the question proved to be pertinent.

I prefaced my interview with Maya World by boldly calling her the fastest-rising star in all of professional wrestling. I’m here to double down on that claim.

This is World’s second consecutive match on pay-per-view for the promotion, and while I don’t anticipate a title change, you cannot understate the value of repetition.

Maya World has seized every opportunity she’s been afforded and far exceeded our wildest expectations. I’m certain this won’t be an exception.

Support AFP




Ray Petree

Ray Petree

Ray Petree has a decade of experience writing for a variety of online publications — covering both professional wrestling and basketball. Ray's love for professional wrestling stems from his grandfather, who regularly attended Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling shows in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. 

If you’d like to recommend a match for review on “Rewind Mania,” email Ray at [email protected]

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

woman in car illustration
Local

Lucky to be alive: Good Samaritan or something else? I’ll always wonder

Crystal Graham
Dean Wilsher Hudson
Local

Nelson County: Authorities lead search for man last seen on July 16

Chris Graham

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 66-year-old Dean Wilsher Hudson.

police
Local

Pursuit in Page County rolls through Rockingham County, ends on I-81

Chris Graham

A Luray man faces felony eluding charges after a pursuit that began in Page County and ended in Rockingham County on Monday morning.

police court law
Virginia

Smithfield man pleads guilty in connection to fatal shooting at ODU

Chris Graham
carla williams uva athletics
Etc.

The BOV might want to pay for a review of UVA Athletics, to make sure all is on the up and up

Chris Graham
congress
U.S. & World

On the agenda: Busy week for MAGAs in U.S. House, with summer vacation looming

Chris Graham
fire department fire truck accident emergency
Local

Albemarle County: No injuries in residential structure fire; resident, dogs evacuate safely

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status