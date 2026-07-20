Maya World: AEW star on the rise, with no signs of slowing down

AEW star Maya World has been white hot since her breakout run in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Last Wednesday, she competed in the main event of “Dynamite” alongside Hyan and Willow Nightingale in a six-woman tag team match. Now, she’ll be challenging for the TBS Championship this Sunday in Montreal, at “Redemption.”

In the main event of last Saturday’s “Collision,” Hikaru Shida put her TBS title on the line against Queen Aminata. In the end, it was Shida who proved victorious, using the bottom rope to create a little more leverage on a small package. Referee Stephon Smith was none the wiser.

Following her second successful defense, Shida spared no expense at humiliating Aminata — viciously assaulting her with a kendo stick. Before her barrage could incur any significant damage, World intervened — meeting Shida head-on.

Shortly thereafter, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced the match via Twitter/X.

#AEWRedemption ppv

7e/4p, Next Sunday, July 26!

TBS Championship@ShidaHikaru vs @MayaWorldd

After Shida’s postmatch attack on @amisylle was thwarted by Maya World, Maya will fight vs Shida for the TBS Title in Montreal at AEW Redemption, NEXT SUNDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/J5aHcV3tPV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 19, 2026

When I interviewed Maya World, we briefly discussed her interest in facing Hikaru Shida:

“I will be watching [Hikaru Shida defend the TBS Championship against Harley Cameron], actually. She’s the new champ. There’s new challengers. I could be one of her new challengers. So, hopefully one day I get to face her too, because that’s definitely a dream match of mine also.”

A staffer from Fightful aggregated a variety of quotes from my interview with World to produce a series of articles for the “leader in exclusive wrestling news.”

One such article touched on World’s remarks towards Shida.

I’m just thrilled that the question proved to be pertinent.

I prefaced my interview with Maya World by boldly calling her the fastest-rising star in all of professional wrestling. I’m here to double down on that claim.

This is World’s second consecutive match on pay-per-view for the promotion, and while I don’t anticipate a title change, you cannot understate the value of repetition.

Maya World has seized every opportunity she’s been afforded and far exceeded our wildest expectations. I’m certain this won’t be an exception.

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