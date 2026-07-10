AEW star Maya World taking advantage of unexpected opportunity

On the heels of her hellacious performance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, AEW star Maya World has emerged as the fastest-rising star in all of professional wrestling.

While her improbable run ended in the tournament’s finale, the “It Girl” defied fans’ wildest expectations. In fact, World wasn’t even initially slated to compete in the tournament. That was, until Japanese wrestling phenom Sareee was medically deferred from competing.

World met the challenge head-on, a theme that has become a common theme in her nascent career.

“In pro wrestling, you come from the [independent circuit], and it’s all about opportunity. It’s about going everywhere you can and trying to make a name for yourself. Which is exactly what I did on the Indies, and it got me to where I am now[…] I’ve always wanted to be the person who exceeded all expectations when I’m put into anything, and I feel like that’s what I’ve done so far.”

In the second round of the tournament, World scored a shocking upset over her former trainer and current Ring of Honor world champion, Athena. The victory marked an inflection point in World’s career, turning the Cinderella story into a veritable contender.

While World’s relationship with Athena has become markedly adversarial, the latter’s impact hasn’t been lost on her.

“Honestly, I say her coaching and teaching is what prepared me for moments like, making sure I’m ready whenever opportunity knocks. It’s definitely something she instills in her students to this day[…] In professional wrestling, you never know what’s going to happen. Even moments like, me getting signed after stepping up for a tag match, she told me, ‘I’ve been telling you, you never know what’s going to happen. Just always be ready, always be prepared, and never stop training. Stay ready.’”

In the tournament final, World met Mercedes Moné, in the first of three main events for the promotion’s “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view event. At only 23 years old and less than four years into her professional career, World met her childhood idol on the grandest stage.

“I didn’t expect it for me so early on, at least here in AEW. Of course, wrestling Mercedes, which was a dream match of mine. I wish I would have won, that would’ve made it even better. Like you said, I just started wrestling four years ago, so it’s been a crazy ride, and just having that match so early on — it really catapulted me to another level.”

Moné lured World into deep waters, wrestling for a staggering 25 minutes. In a sink-or-swim environment, the “It Girl” refused to drown. And, while she ultimately failed to conquer the “CEO,” World has only grown from the experience.

“The rush of the crowd, being that deep into the match — I still think about the moment where I had her in the crossface, and the crowd was getting behind me. Going that deep into a match was amazing, and now that I know I can do it, I want to do it again.”

Now, World’s championship aspirations have shifted elsewhere. With Athena seeking a measure of revenge for being eliminated in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, it only seems natural for World to pursue the Ring of Honor world championship.

“I am pining for [the ROH world championship]. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know what the future holds, but that would be super dope.”

Earlier this week, Tony Khan announced that this year’s “Death Before Dishonor” pay-per-view will emanate from the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, on Aug. 21.

The event would be the perfect setting for their inevitable rematch.

“I would love to wrestle at the 2300 Arena. It’s just iconic. I feel like so many people have gotten to wrestle there recently, and I haven’t. So I want to do that, especially if it’s for the ROH Women’s world championship. You never know. That would be dope.”

Tomorrow night, AEW returns to the Berglund Center in Roanoke for “Collision,” marking the promotion’s third tour in the Roanoke Valley.

As always, World is ready for a challenge.

“I’m here in Roanoke now, but I don’t have a match announced yet. I will be watching [Hikaru Shida defend the TBS Championship against Harley Cameron], actually. She’s the new champ. There’s new challengers. I could be one of her new challengers. So, hopefully one day I get to face her, too, because that’s definitely a dream match of mine also.”

Video

Support AFP