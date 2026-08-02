VDOT: Local road work, maintenance, scheduled for the week of Aug. 3-7

VDOT has updated its list of scheduled road work, construction and maintenance for our local area for the week of Aug. 3-7.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through the night of August 13.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 214 , southbound – Overnight mobile right lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of August 6 – September 29.

, southbound – Overnight mobile right lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of August 6 – September 29. *NEW* Mile marker 218 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Brief closure for overhead utility work between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday (August 2).

, northbound and southbound – Brief closure for overhead utility work between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday (August 2). Mile marker 221 to 222 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – 13.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – 13. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight full closure northbound for traffic shift preparations, 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (August 8-9). Follow Detour Route C. Overnight single lane closures at various locations for sign and barrier work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 East 24/7. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight full closure northbound for traffic shift preparations, 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (August 8-9). Follow Detour Route C. Overnight single lane closures at various locations for sign and barrier work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 East 24/7. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *NEW* Mile marker 225 to 234 , northbound – Overnight mobile right lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of August 6 – September 29.

, northbound – Overnight mobile right lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of August 6 – September 29. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Primary and secondary roads

*NEW* Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker installations between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – 19.

(Buffalo Gap Highway) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker installations between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – 19. *NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight single lane closures for paving operations between Waynesboro western city limits and Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – September 3.

(Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight single lane closures for paving operations between Waynesboro western city limits and Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – September 3. *NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Westbound overnight single lane closures around I-81 interchange for overhead bridge demolition, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Work related to I-81 widening project.

(Jefferson Highway) – Westbound overnight single lane closures around I-81 interchange for overhead bridge demolition, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Work related to I-81 widening project. *UPDATE* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight closures of on-ramps to I-81 north and south from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday night (August 8). Ramp closures are for traffic shift preparations. Follow posted detour.

(Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight closures of on-ramps to I-81 north and south from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday night (August 8). Ramp closures are for traffic shift preparations. Follow posted detour. Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight right lane closures for utility work between Route 792 (Brand Station Road) and Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 27.

(Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight right lane closures for utility work between Route 792 (Brand Station Road) and Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 27. *NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker installations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 708 (Miss Phillips Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – 19.

(Parkersburg Turnpike) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker installations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 708 (Miss Phillips Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – 19. *NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound overnight closure of exit 225 on-ramp to I-81 south from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday night (August 8). Ramp closures are for traffic shift. Follow posted detour. Work related to I-81 widening project. Follow posted detour.

(Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound overnight closure of exit 225 on-ramp to I-81 south from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday night (August 8). Ramp closures are for traffic shift. Follow posted detour. Work related to I-81 widening project. Follow posted detour. *NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures and mobile traffic control for pavement marker installations between Route 11 (Commerce Road) and Route 254 (New Hope Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – 19.

(Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures and mobile traffic control for pavement marker installations between Route 11 (Commerce Road) and Route 254 (New Hope Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of August 9 – 19. Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Westbound right shoulder closures for road foundation work between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Lee Highway) interchange, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

(Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Westbound right shoulder closures for road foundation work between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Lee Highway) interchange, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. *UPDATE* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road)– Single lane closures or turn lane closures as needed near Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. Traffic restrictions are for intersection and roadway improvements with estimated completion in early August.

(Laurel Hill Road)– Single lane closures or turn lane closures as needed near Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. Traffic restrictions are for intersection and roadway improvements with estimated completion in early August. *NEW* Route 637 (Jericho Road)– Closed to through traffic Thursday and Friday between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 635 (Ramsey Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow posted detour.

(Jericho Road)– Closed to through traffic Thursday and Friday between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 635 (Ramsey Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow posted detour. *NEW* Route 642 (Mule Academy Road)– Closed to through traffic Monday through Wednesday between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow posted detour.

(Mule Academy Road)– Closed to through traffic Monday through Wednesday between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow posted detour. *UPDATE* Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway)– Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. Traffic restrictions are for intersection and roadway improvements with estimated completion in early August.

(Mill Place Parkway)– Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. Traffic restrictions are for intersection and roadway improvements with estimated completion in early August. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Nelson County

Primary and secondary roads

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Expected completion August 12, 2026.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 177 , northbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – October 1.

, northbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – October 1. *UPDATE* Mile marker 188 to 192, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for shoulder repairs, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Primary and secondary roads

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures at various locations between Route 785 (Sam Houston Way) and Route 251 (Link Road) for mowing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures at various locations between Route 785 (Sam Houston Way) and Route 251 (Link Road) for mowing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail)– Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 608 (Forge Road) and FR-Route 879 (Bares Woods Lane), 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (August 1-2).

(East Midland Trail)– Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 608 (Forge Road) and FR-Route 879 (Bares Woods Lane), 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (August 1-2). Route 609 (Red Mill Road)– Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

(Red Mill Road)– Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday. Route 629 (Waterloo Trail)– Stop-and-proceed traffic control near intersection with Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for replacement Kerrs Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

(Waterloo Trail)– Stop-and-proceed traffic control near intersection with Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for replacement Kerrs Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

– Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. *NEW* Mile marker 240 to 246 , northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesday.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesday. Mile marker 240 to 251 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening/widening and line marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening/widening and line marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. *UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single-lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for late August. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single-lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for late August. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. *NEW* Mile marker 246 to 244, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for Route 253 overpass bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – 14.

Primary and secondary roads

*UPDATE* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Southbound turn-lane closures and travel-lane shifts for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated project completion fall 2027.

(North Valley Pike) – Southbound turn-lane closures and travel-lane shifts for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated project completion fall 2027. *NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)– Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for bridge inspection between Elkton town limits and Business Route 33 interchange, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

(Spotswood Trail)– Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for bridge inspection between Elkton town limits and Business Route 33 interchange, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in late August.

(East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in late August. *NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg) – Overnight westbound right lane closures for bridge work over I-81, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – 14.

(Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg) – Overnight westbound right lane closures for bridge work over I-81, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 3 – 14. Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

(Brocks Gap Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

(East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28. Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. Route 824 (Bennett Run Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

(Bennett Run Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge. Route 867 (North River Road) – Closed through Thursday between Mount Crawford town limits and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge. Follow posted detour.

(North River Road) – Closed through Thursday between Mount Crawford town limits and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge. Follow posted detour. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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