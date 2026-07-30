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Home Waynesboro: Virginia Chili, Blues & Brews Festival returns Sept. 11-12
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Waynesboro: Virginia Chili, Blues & Brews Festival returns Sept. 11-12

Chris Graham
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chili cookoff
Photo: © Justlight/stock.adobe.com

The 2026 entertainment lineup for the 16th annual Virginia Chili, Blues & Brews Festival features Chickenhead Blues Band, Dara James, Selwyn Birchwood and Albert Cummings.

The two-day festival, sponsored by the Wayne Theatre, is set for Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12.

The event begins the evening of Sept. 11 with a free kickoff on Main Street featuring live music at participating downtown venues.

On Sept. 12, the festival moves to Lumos Plaza for a full day of live music, exceptional food and beverages, shopping and activities for all ages.

Both days, festivalgoers can enjoy delicious chili from participating vendors, help crown the winners of the chili competition, savor a wide selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries, browse artisan and food vendors, and celebrate the autumn season in a lively atmosphere that has made the festival a regional favorite for sixteen years.

Saturday festival tickets start at $20 for adults, and children ages 12 and under are admitted free.

VIP options are available.

Friday night’s kickoff events are free and open to the public.

Tickets are available now at VirginiaChili.com.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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