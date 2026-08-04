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Home Charlottesville: Live Arts presents production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle
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Charlottesville: Live Arts presents production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle

Chris Graham
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theater
Photo: © fergregory/stock.adobe.com

Live Arts in Charlottesville is presenting a production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle, directed by Charlottesville native and the Pulitzer-nominated theater critic Sara Holdren, with the opening night set for Friday, Sept. 4.

The play, written by Bertolt Brecht and translated by Eric Bentley, is a retelling of the tale of King Solomon and a child claimed by two mothers, set in the fictional Grusiana, which has been set into chaos by a brutal political coup.

Against this backdrop, a young servant girl named Grusha finds a baby — the child of the rich governor, abandoned when his mother fled. She makes a choice, and an adventure begins.

Details

  • Dates: Sept. 4-Sept. 20
  • Location: Live Arts Theater, 123 E. Water St., Charlottesville
  • Tickets: $30 for adults, $25 for seniors 65+, $20 for students.
  • Note: Pay-What-You-Can Wednesday performances are sponsored by Ting and available to all
  • How to order: through the Box Office at [email protected], by phone at 434-977-4177 x123, or online at livearts.org

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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