Live Arts in Charlottesville is presenting a production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle, directed by Charlottesville native and the Pulitzer-nominated theater critic Sara Holdren, with the opening night set for Friday, Sept. 4.
The play, written by Bertolt Brecht and translated by Eric Bentley, is a retelling of the tale of King Solomon and a child claimed by two mothers, set in the fictional Grusiana, which has been set into chaos by a brutal political coup.
Against this backdrop, a young servant girl named Grusha finds a baby — the child of the rich governor, abandoned when his mother fled. She makes a choice, and an adventure begins.
Details
- Dates: Sept. 4-Sept. 20
- Location: Live Arts Theater, 123 E. Water St., Charlottesville
- Tickets: $30 for adults, $25 for seniors 65+, $20 for students.
- Note: Pay-What-You-Can Wednesday performances are sponsored by Ting and available to all
- How to order: through the Box Office at [email protected], by phone at 434-977-4177 x123, or online at livearts.org
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