Waynesboro: Touring comedian Adam Minnick set to perform on Aug. 14

Touring comedian Adam Minnick is making a stop at the Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro on Friday, Aug. 14, for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Minnick’s career has included appearances on Dry Bar Comedy, performances at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club and the Funny Bone Comedy Club, and entertainment for guests aboard Holland America Line cruises.

Joining Minnick at the Aug. 14 show is local favorite Susan Horne, who will be making her second appearance at the Wayne Theatre.

For show times and ticket information, visit www.waynetheatre.org/events/adam-minnick-and-susan-horne-comedy

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