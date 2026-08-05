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Home Waynesboro: Touring comedian Adam Minnick set to perform on Aug. 14
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Waynesboro: Touring comedian Adam Minnick set to perform on Aug. 14

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Zamrznuti tonovi/stock.adobe.com

Touring comedian Adam Minnick is making a stop at the Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro on Friday, Aug. 14, for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Minnick’s career has included appearances on Dry Bar Comedy, performances at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club and the Funny Bone Comedy Club, and entertainment for guests aboard Holland America Line cruises.

Joining Minnick at the Aug. 14 show is local favorite Susan Horne, who will be making her second appearance at the Wayne Theatre.

For show times and ticket information, visit www.waynetheatre.org/events/adam-minnick-and-susan-horne-comedy

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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