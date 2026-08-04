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Home Harrisonburg: Health District, Sentara offering back-to-school clinics
Region/State

Harrisonburg: Health District, Sentara offering back-to-school clinics

Chris Graham
Published date:
healthcare
Photo: © ipopba/stock.adobe.com

The Central Shenandoah Health District and Sentara Community Cares will provide back-to-school vaccinations and sports physicals for rising seventh- through 12th-graders and sports physicals at events in Harrisonburg over the next two weekends.

  • Tools for Schools Event: Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eastern Mennonite University, 1307 Park Road, Harrisonburg
  • Atrium Sports Physicals and Immunizations Event: Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sentara Atrium, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg

Tdap, meningococcal, and HPV vaccines and sports physicals will be available at both events.

No appointment is required; vaccines and physicals will be walk-in only.

Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis with limited supplies. Minors must be accompanied by an adult who is older than 18 years old.

A copy of the child’s vaccination record is required. If it is not readily available, a copy of the record can be requested through the Virginia Department of Health.

If you have health insurance, bring your insurance card or Medicaid card if applicable.

Children who are uninsured can still be vaccinated at low or no cost through the Virginia Vaccines for Children program which offers free vaccines to eligible children.

You can Locate A VVFC Provider by zip code.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department will also offer extended clinic hours for school-required immunizations.

Extended clinics run until 5:30 p.m. and give parents the opportunity to get their children vaccinated without having to take leave from work.

Appointments for school-required vaccines can be scheduled at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department by calling (540) 574-5101.

For more information, please contact the Central Shenandoah Health District at [email protected]

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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