Staunton: Northbound I-81 closing overnight Saturday for road work

VDOT issued an advisory on Wednesday noting that northbound Interstate 81 near Staunton is scheduled to close on Saturday at 8 p.m. through Sunday at 8 a.m. to allow contractors widening this portion of the interstate to install overhead signage and set up for a traffic-pattern shift.

During the overnight closure:

Northbound I-81 drivers will detour at Exit 220 and use the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) bypass around Staunton. They will rejoin the interstate at Exit 225 just north of the city.

will detour at and use the around Staunton. They will rejoin the interstate at just north of the city. Northbound I-81 drivers who need to reach I-64 eastbound will use Exit 220 , follow the Route 262 detour around Staunton, join I-81 southbound at Exit 225 and then take Exit 221 to go east on I-64.

who need to reach will use , follow the around Staunton, join at and then take to go east on I-64. Westbound I-64 drivers who need to access I-81 northbound will follow I-81 south to Exit 220 and use the detour route.

who need to access will follow I-81 south to and use the detour route. The on-ramps from Route 262 and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) onto northbound I-81 will be closed.

and onto northbound I-81 will be closed. The northbound Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) exits to Route 11 (Greenville Avenue) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) also will be closed.

Digital message boards will alert motorists of the northbound closure and advise them to follow green-and-white “Emergency Route C” signs to navigate through the detour. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

When I-81 North reopens on Sunday, traffic will shift to the left between exits 221 and 225.

The roadwork is part of the ongoing widening of I-81 in both directions between exit 221 and exit 225 in the Staunton area.

Motorists should be alert for shoulder closures and construction equipment entering and exiting the work zone.

The project is scheduled for final completion in summer 2027, but all three northbound lanes are expected to open to traffic in late fall of 2026.

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