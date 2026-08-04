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Home Waynesboro PD releases name of suspect in downtown assault from the weekend
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Waynesboro PD releases name of suspect in downtown assault from the weekend

Chris Graham
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William M. Guthrie
William M. Guthrie. Photo: Waynesboro Police Department

We don’t have much more in the way of details from Waynesboro Police on the incident downtown on Saturday in which two people were sent to local hospitals with injuries, but we do have one name.

William M. Guthrie, 46, of an undisclosed location in North Carolina, was taken into custody on Saturday on an aggravated malicious wounding charge after being discharged from Augusta Health.

Guthrie is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail pending court proceedings.

The victim in the 4:36 p.m. incident in the 100 block of Short Street, which is in the area of the parking lot for the South River Greenway and Constitution Park downtown, located an unnamed 56-year-old Pennsylvania man who was unconscious and had sustained life-threatening injuries, was released from the hospital on Monday, per a report from the PD posted to Facebook on Monday.

What went down between the two men is still a mystery, like much involving our local PD is.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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