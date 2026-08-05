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Home UVA Baseball: Ernie Clement hits game-winning HR off Bennett Sousa in Toronto win
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UVA Baseball: Ernie Clement hits game-winning HR off Bennett Sousa in Toronto win

Chris Graham
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ernie clement uva baseball
Ernie Clement. Photo: Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Ernie Clement, a 2017 UVA Baseball alum, led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer off Bennett Sousa, a 2018 UVA Baseball alum, to lift Toronto to a 5-4 win over Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

‘Hoo woulda thunk it, right?

Clement is in the midst of a career season – slashing .285/.310/.415 with nine homers and 38 RBIs, numbers that earned him an All-Star starting nod.

In three seasons at Virginia, including the 2015 national title season, Clement slashed .306/.345/.377 with four homers and 86 RBIs.

Sousa is coming off a career year in 2025 with Houston, in which he had a 5-1 win-loss record, 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, and was worth 1.3 WAR.

ICYMI: UVA Baseball in MLB

 

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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