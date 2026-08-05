Ernie Clement, a 2017 UVA Baseball alum, led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer off Bennett Sousa, a 2018 UVA Baseball alum, to lift Toronto to a 5-4 win over Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

‘Hoo woulda thunk it, right?

Clement is in the midst of a career season – slashing .285/.310/.415 with nine homers and 38 RBIs, numbers that earned him an All-Star starting nod.

In three seasons at Virginia, including the 2015 national title season, Clement slashed .306/.345/.377 with four homers and 86 RBIs.

Sousa is coming off a career year in 2025 with Houston, in which he had a 5-1 win-loss record, 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, and was worth 1.3 WAR.

ICYMI: UVA Baseball in MLB

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