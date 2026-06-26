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Home UVA Baseball: Ernie Clement voted in as AL All-Star starter at second base
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UVA Baseball: Ernie Clement voted in as AL All-Star starter at second base

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Ernie Clement. Photo: Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Ernie Clement, who delivered the game-winning hit that sent UVA Baseball to the 2015 College World Series – the ‘Hoos went on to win the program’s only national title two weeks later – is, all these many years later, a first-time MLB All-Star.

And he’s done it in impressive fashion, as the leading vote-getter in the American League.

“It’s a really cool honor. I feel the love from Canada and all the Blue Jays fans. It means a lot,” said Clement, who, at this writing, is hitting .294 BA/.753 OPS, with seven homers and 28 RBIs for the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2026 MLB season.

Clement is one of the better examples of grinder – he was released twice, by Cleveland and Oakland, before finally catching on in Toronto, which signed him to a minor-league deal in 2023, his age-27 season, and called him up to the bigs after he hit .348/.944 with 11 homers in 72 games at Triple-A Buffalo.

ICYMI: Ernie Clement

Clement became a full-time guy in 2024, playing in 139 games, and he had a career year in 2025, hitting .277/.711 with nine homers and 50 RBIs in 157 games.

Where he earned the undying love of Canadian baseball fans was in the 2025 playoffs, in which he set a single-postseason record with 30 hits, set a single-postseason record with 10 multi-hit games, and hit .387 (12-for-31) in the World Series, with three hits in Game 7.

Clement, who eclipsed 3.2 million votes in the first phase of 2026 All-Star voting, will get the start at second base for the AL.

Stat of the day: Clement’s vote total was just 108,000 short of the total that two-way Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, the NL’s top vote-getter, got on the other side of the ballot.

“I got DFA’d twice, I’ve been released, I’ve been optioned more times than I can count. I stuck around long enough to earn more and more opportunities,” Clement said. “I’m just so grateful to Toronto, the coaches, the staff, the front office [that] has given me an amazing opportunity. The least I can do is play well and give it back to them.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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