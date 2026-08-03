Analysis: Baltimore GM Mike Elias flips Adley Rutschman with future in mind

Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias traded away the guy who was the foundation piece in his rebuild, 2019 #1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman, to division rival Boston, in return for three minor-leaguers, and a replacement-level catcher, Carlos Narváez, in return.

And I’m saying: this is a good deal for Baltimore.

It was practically foreordained, from the time that Samuel Basallo signed the eight-year, $67 million deal last summer that gave the O’s not only his arbitration years, but the first two years of what would have been free agency for Basallo, a 21-year-old catcher who is hitting .241/.305/.450 (.755 OPS, 111 OPS+) with 1.5 WAR in 86 games in 2026.

Rutschman is 28, with two years of team control – and a lot of years on his body for a catcher, the toughest position in American team sports, by an order of magnitude.

His numbers have been declining since his impressive rookie year in 2022 – 13 homers, 42 RBIs, .254/.362/.445 slash line (.806 OPS, 131 OPS+) with 5.4 WAR in 113 games.

Injuries limited Rutschman to 90 games (73 at catcher) in 2025, and he’s played in 67 games (51 at catcher) in 2026 (through 112 games, at this writing).

He made the AL All-Star team for the third time in four years this season, but that was as the O’s single, league-mandated choice – every team has to have at least one All-Star rep.

Flipping Rutschman for three of Boston’s top five prospects, per MLB.com (#2: RHP Anthony Eyanson; #4: RHP Kyson Witherspoon; #5: OF Enddy Azocar), plus a throw-in guy in Narváez, who hit 15 homers and was worth 2.8 WAR in 2025, but has endured a horrific season-long sophomore slump (.187/.260/.275 slash line, 53 OPS+, -0.5 WAR) this season, is master-level GM work on the part of Mike Elias, who is not known for being a wheeler-and-dealer.

Narváez, at least, is a replacement-level backup once Basallo returns from the IL, and getting two top arms and a rookie-ball outfielder who is raking at the age of 18, while also solving the approaching dilemma – what to do with the two starting catchers – I don’t know that you could ask for anything better.

The criticism that I’m seeing and hearing: Elias forced O’s fans to endure several years of tanking as he built a roster around Rutschman, and their reward for their patience is, zero playoff wins, and now seeing Rutschman flipped for guys who won’t be able to contribute at the big-league level for a couple of years yet.

I get that.

And it’s fair to want to relitigate taking a catcher in Rutschman (16.6 career WAR) at #1 over shortstops Bobby Witt Jr. (26.8 career WAR) or CJ Abrams (14.5 career WAR) or centerfielder Corbin Carroll (19.5 career WAR), not that it does any good.

I like that Elias was able to put potential reputational damage aside to swing a deal that will make his organization better long term.

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