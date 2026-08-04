Gene Zitver

Donald Trump posted his endorsement of Ben Cline for the Republican Party nomination to run for the Sixth District seat in Congress on his Truth Social account on Monday.

After some laughable praise for Cline’s record, Trump writes:

“Ben Cline has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election. Election Day is Tuesday, August 4th. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR BEN — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

The problem with this is that Ben Cline is not on the ballot today. It’s a primary election, and no other candidate is running against him for the Republican nomination – just as Beth Macy is not on the primary ballot because she has no Democratic challengers.

They will face off against each other in November.

It seems Trump is as informed and reliable about this as he is about almost everything else.

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