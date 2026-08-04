Virginia: Local police, sheriff’s offices approved for $1.7M in federal grants

Local law enforcement agencies across the state of Virginia are sharing in a total of more than $1.7 million in federal grants that will go toward upgraded equipment, specialized training, and enhanced emergency response capabilities.

The funding, from the Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, will support personnel, equipment, training, forensic tools, information systems, and other critical public safety needs.

Shenandoah Valley

$14,730for the Harrisonburg Police Department to purchase three advanced whiteboards that can be used to share information and coordinate communications more efficiently during emergencies and investigations.

Central Virginia

$101,765 for the Richmond Police Department to replace critical equipment and support the Richmond Adult Drug Treatment Court’s operations and participant compliance.

for the to replace critical equipment and support the Richmond Adult Drug Treatment Court’s operations and participant compliance. $83,788 for the County of Chesterfield to purchase equipment to improve its Tactical Response Unit as well as software to assist in officer wellness.

for the to purchase equipment to improve its Tactical Response Unit as well as software to assist in officer wellness. $81,531 for the Henrico County Police Division to upgrade technology and equipment used by its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Technical Support Team.

for the to upgrade technology and equipment used by its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Technical Support Team. $35,202 for the City of Lynchburg to update outdated technology and assist with implementation of a Real Time Crime Center at the Lynchburg Police Department.

for the to update outdated technology and assist with implementation of a Real Time Crime Center at the Lynchburg Police Department. $29,500 for Spotsylvania County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to purchase up to nine portable, high-performance forensic laptops that will improve efficiency.

for to purchase up to nine portable, high-performance forensic laptops that will improve efficiency. $29,935 for the City of Petersburg to continue a phased officer-safety and duty-weapon modernization project.

for the to continue a phased officer-safety and duty-weapon modernization project. $15,087 for the Albemarle County Police Department to procure forensic DNA analysis and evidence processing services that will strengthen investigative capacity, reduce evidence backlogs, and improve public safety outcomes.

for the to procure forensic DNA analysis and evidence processing services that will strengthen investigative capacity, reduce evidence backlogs, and improve public safety outcomes. $12,236 for Dinwiddie County to upgrade communications equipment and vehicle immobilization technology to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and deputy safety.

for to upgrade communications equipment and vehicle immobilization technology to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and deputy safety. $11,285 for the Hopewell Police Department to facilitate regular, on-site professional development training for law enforcement.

Northern Virginia

$146,826 for the Prince William County Police Department to replace dated portable radio communications equipment with a more secure, reliable system to support emergency response.

for the to replace dated portable radio communications equipment with a more secure, reliable system to support emergency response. $142,035 for the Fairfax County Police Department to establish a regional training initiative focused on investigating and prosecuting child exploitation, abuse, and trafficking in an increasingly complex digital environment. The initiative will convene practitioners across jurisdictions to standardize investigative practices and strengthen regional coordination.

for the to establish a regional training initiative focused on investigating and prosecuting child exploitation, abuse, and trafficking in an increasingly complex digital environment. The initiative will convene practitioners across jurisdictions to standardize investigative practices and strengthen regional coordination. $69,097 for Arlington County to procure critical equipment and supplies.

for to procure critical equipment and supplies. $38,964 for the Alexandria Police Department to support overtime for task forces, special details, and hiring officers for patrol.

for the to support overtime for task forces, special details, and hiring officers for patrol. $37,657 for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to purchase an all-terrain vehicle for patrols, search-and-rescue operations, public events, and response in hard-to-access areas. The funding will also support equipment to assist disabled motorists and technology to enhance the SWAT Team’s nighttime operational capabilities.

for the to purchase an all-terrain vehicle for patrols, search-and-rescue operations, public events, and response in hard-to-access areas. The funding will also support equipment to assist disabled motorists and technology to enhance the SWAT Team’s nighttime operational capabilities. $34,964 for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to purchase five custom ballistic shields that will address current shortages and strengthen countywide response capabilities.

for the to purchase five custom ballistic shields that will address current shortages and strengthen countywide response capabilities. $16,552 for the City of Fredericksburg to acquire a replacement all-terrain vehicle to be deployed in the city’s watershed area.

for the to acquire a replacement all-terrain vehicle to be deployed in the city’s watershed area. $15,482 for the Leesburg Police Department to purchase motorcycle communication and safety equipment, mobile citation printing equipment, power accessories, and mobile scanning equipment that will improve officer safety, mobile enforcement capabilities, and field efficiency.

for the to purchase motorcycle communication and safety equipment, mobile citation printing equipment, power accessories, and mobile scanning equipment that will improve officer safety, mobile enforcement capabilities, and field efficiency. $13,899 for the City of Manassas to support law enforcement operations, field incident management, and digital evidence preservation for the Manassas City Police Department.

Southwest Virginia and Southside

$65,414 for the Roanoke Police Department to purchase equipment that will improve real-time intelligence sharing between the Roanoke Operations and Crime Control Center (ROC3) and personnel in the field.

for the to purchase equipment that will improve real-time intelligence sharing between the Roanoke Operations and Crime Control Center (ROC3) and personnel in the field. $25,699 for the Roanoke County Police Department to modernize its patrol rifles with advanced optical and lighting systems.

for the to modernize its patrol rifles with advanced optical and lighting systems. $18,175 for the Danville Police Department to purchase two drone systems equipped with thermal imaging capabilities that will improve both investigative and patrol response.

for the to purchase two drone systems equipped with thermal imaging capabilities that will improve both investigative and patrol response. $15,958 for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to support a High Impact Directed Enforcement Project focused on reducing violent crime, gang activity, and narcotics trafficking through targeted overtime enforcement in identified high-crime areas.

for the to support a High Impact Directed Enforcement Project focused on reducing violent crime, gang activity, and narcotics trafficking through targeted overtime enforcement in identified high-crime areas. $10,652 for Campbell County to replace aging firearms with updated models that can improve officer accuracy and readiness during emergency situations.

for to replace aging firearms with updated models that can improve officer accuracy and readiness during emergency situations. $10,533 for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to purchase two ballistic shields to enhance officer safety and operational effectiveness during active threats, high-risk warrants, and emergency situations.

Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore

$188,997 for the Norfolk Police Department to investigate recovered firearms used in crimes and strengthen efforts to identify how firearms are obtained by individuals engaged in criminal activity.

for the to investigate recovered firearms used in crimes and strengthen efforts to identify how firearms are obtained by individuals engaged in criminal activity. $156,527 for the Newport News Police Department to enhance officer leadership training and purchase equipment to improve officer and community safety.

for the to enhance officer leadership training and purchase equipment to improve officer and community safety. $131,700 for the Chesapeake Police Department to support a Community Prosecution Analyst within the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, strengthening collaboration among prosecutors, law enforcement, and community stakeholders. The funding will also support subscriptions to digital forensic tools that expand investigators’ capacity to lawfully extract, analyze, and manage digital evidence.

for the to support a Community Prosecution Analyst within the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, strengthening collaboration among prosecutors, law enforcement, and community stakeholders. The funding will also support subscriptions to digital forensic tools that expand investigators’ capacity to lawfully extract, analyze, and manage digital evidence. $59,792 for the City of Suffolk to train command-level staff and purchase a new FARO Laser Scanner that will improve efficiency and provide more accurate data collection at crime scenes.

for the to train command-level staff and purchase a new FARO Laser Scanner that will improve efficiency and provide more accurate data collection at crime scenes. $55,515 for the City of Virginia Beach to purchase narcotic testing equipment, helping keep officers and residents safe from exposure to potentially hazardous substances. The funding will also be used to purchase a police horse for community-oriented policing.

for the to purchase narcotic testing equipment, helping keep officers and residents safe from exposure to potentially hazardous substances. The funding will also be used to purchase a police horse for community-oriented policing. $46,962 for the Hampton Police Division to replace outdated equipment.

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