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Home Virginia Department of Health working down nursing home recertification backlog
Virginia

Virginia Department of Health working down nursing home recertification backlog

Chris Graham
Published date:
healthcare
Photo: © DragonImages/stock.adobe.com

The Youngkin administration fell behind, big time, on the regulatory oversight of nursing homes, leaving a huge backlog of facilities in need of recertification inspections.

The Spanberger administration announced on Tuesday that it has directed the Virginia Department of Health to implement a “roadmap” to improve regulatory oversight for nursing homes in Virginia by addressing facility recertification inspections and complaint investigations.

Per a release from the Department of Health, coming into 2026, the VDH Office of Licensure and Certification had 214 facilities that were in need of recertification inspections.

Since January, the office has been able to reduce that number to 170, clearing all facilities from 2021 and 2022 from the overdue list.

It’s all deliberate speed kind of progress, but it’s a start.

“This is ultimately about trust,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources Marvin Figueroa said. “Virginians deserve confidence that when they enter a long-term care facility, the Commonwealth has a strong system in place to ensure that facility is providing safe, high-quality care. That’s the standard we’re working towards.”

“Every Virginian deserves safe, quality care in a long-term care facility,” State Health Commissioner Cameron Webb said. “This plan will help ensure our Office of Licensure and Certification can provide timely and thorough oversight across every facility in the Commonwealth.”

To learn more about the Office of Licensure and Certification, its duties, and its mission, visit the office’s website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/licensure-and-certification.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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