Fluvanna County: Concern mounts for missing 87-year-old local woman

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 87-year-old Shirley Smyers, who was last seen on security footage Monday around 1:43 p.m., leaving her home on foot near Shores Road and Cunningham Road in Fluvanna County.

Due to her age, there’s concern she may be confused or disoriented and unable to find her way back.

Smyers was wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.

Residents in the area are encouraged to check their property, including garages, sheds, barns, or other outbuildings where someone might seek shelter, and to review any home security or doorbell footage.

Anyone who has seen Smyers or has information that could help locate her should contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 589-8211.

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