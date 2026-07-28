Donate
Donate
Home Fluvanna County: Concern mounts for missing 87-year-old local woman
Virginia

Fluvanna County: Concern mounts for missing 87-year-old local woman

Chris Graham
Published date:
Shirley Smyers
Shirley Smyers. Photo: The Aware Foundation

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 87-year-old Shirley Smyers, who was last seen on security footage Monday around 1:43 p.m., leaving her home on foot near Shores Road and Cunningham Road in  Fluvanna County.

Due to her age, there’s concern she may be confused or disoriented and unable to find her way back.

Smyers was wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.

Residents in the area are encouraged to check their property, including garages, sheds, barns, or other outbuildings where someone might seek shelter, and to review any home security or doorbell footage.

Anyone who has seen Smyers or has information that could help locate her should contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 589-8211.

Support AFP




Multimedia

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 #TeamAFP isn’t afraid to speak truth to power: We need you to be on our team
2 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
3 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
4 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
5 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body

Latest News

allegheny mountains goshen pass maury river rockbridge county lexington
Local

Wild Man Night: My foolish solo adventure in the Goshen Wildlife Management Area

Michael Schoeffel
theater
Local

Wayne Theatre presents musical ‘Children of Eden’ beginning on Friday

Chris Graham

The Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro will premiere a production of Children of Eden, the acclaimed musical featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by John Caird.

acc football
Football

ACC releases media vote ahead of 2026 football season: Miami is the favorite

Chris Graham

Miami, which stole Duke’s starting QB in the offseason, is the preseason favorite to win the ACC in 2026, per the consensus of the 188 media members who attended this month’s ACC Football Kickoff.

mount rushmore presidents day
Etc.

Mailbag: Who would I have on my Mount Rushmore of UVA coaches?

Chris Graham
waynesboro map
Local

Waynesboro School Board to begin discussion on superintendent search this week

Chris Graham
ACC Network
Football

UVA Football: ACC Network to broadcast its pregame show from O Hill on Week 0

Chris Graham
ryan odom uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Program formally welcomes eight newcomers for 2026-2027

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status