Brooklyn man dies in crash on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County

A Brooklyn man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, the 6:28 p.m. crash at the 12.6 mile marker on I-85 involved a 2026 Hyundai Kona being driven by Michael B. Adams, 56, of Brooklyn.

The vehicle was traveling north on I-85 when it ran off the right side of the highway and became airborne. The vehicle landed in the grass, continued off the roadway, struck several trees, and overturned.

An adult female passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported for medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

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