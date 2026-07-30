Virginia State Police have released the identity of the suspect in a double-murder reported last week on VDOT property used as an equipment staging area near the intersection of Route 1 and Route 288 in Chesterfield County.

Dennikia Rachelle Boyce, 37, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the shooting. Boyce is described as a Black female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

State Police are working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Boyce.

One man in the July 24 shooting was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Rai’Shon Eugene Delarge, 30, and Philip Avery Wilson, 34, both of Emporia.

Both men were employed by a company contracted by VDOT.

Anyone with information concerning Boyce’s whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cellular phone, calling the Richmond Field Office at (804) 750-8758, or emailing [email protected].

Anyone who sees Boyce should not approach her and should immediately call 911.

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