Waynesboro: The vehicle break-ins case involving cop cars has been ‘solved’

The June 9-11 vehicle break-ins in Waynesboro have been “solved,” according to the headline on a Facebook post from the Waynesboro Police Department, albeit in the most convenient way possible, in terms of the PD not having to release any meaningful information in the case.

That’s because, officially, the break-ins were the work of four juvenile suspects, and we all know what that means: the case is going to end up going underground, from the courts perspective.

The Facebook release makes that clear:

Due to the age of the suspects in this case, no further information will be released.

As I had predicted, we will never know what really happened here.

Background

What we ever know about this, at this point, we only know by accident: one of our staffers signed up for Ring alerts from the Waynesboro PD, and got a Ring alert about the break-ins, which took place over a 36-hour period from June 9-11, per the Ring alert, and forwarded it to me, so that I could try to track it down.

Because we went on to write about the break-ins, we got a news tip from a reader about there being something to do with this with Albemarle County Police.

The tip seems to have overstated the extent – the report that we got was that “over a dozen Albemarle County Police vehicles were broken into (at) the officers’ homes,” and that “(m)ultiple unsecured full auto M16 rifles, loaded magazines, tactical gear, toughbook computers, and police reports with private information were stolen.”

At least officially, “over a dozen” is actually just “two,” and the Albemarle County government official who got back to us on the news denies that police reports or computers were taken.

That county spokesperson provided the only confirmation on the record from anyone in officialdom – giving us a list of items taken from the ACPD vehicles broken into in Waynesboro that included a police rifle, ammunition and a police vest.

That’s all we’re ever going to know.

The shield has been protected.

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