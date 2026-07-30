Notebook: UVA Football starts practice, around injuries, summer school

A reporter was wanting to ask UVA Football coach Tony Elliott about injury issues for his team as training camp got under way on Wednesday, and noted a few players that he didn’t see in the brief open period at the beginning of practice.

Turns out, several of the missing in action were in class.

This is still the University of Virginia; they’re not all majoring in basket weaving.

Among those who were in class: wideouts Tyson Davis, Rico Flores Jr. and Jacquon Gibson, and tight end Dakota Twitty.

“We’re kind of still in that Summer 3 window of classes for another week or so, so, some of those guys were in class,” Elliott said.

Defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White, safety Corey Costner and wideout Isaiah Robinson are “more just nagging things that we want to get ahead of, so I anticipate by the time we get ready to play, those guys, well, at least, Corey and Fobbs, will be about ready to go,” Elliott said.

Fobbs-White is a key addition to the D line – in 2025 at Baylor, he played on 387 snaps, with 33 QB pressures, 20 run-game tackles.

Costner, at safety at UVA last season, was in on 260 snaps, with 28 tackles, allowing 9 catches on 16 targets in coverage, with two INTs and one PBU.

Robinson, in limited action at Virginia – seven games, 71 snaps in 2025 – had three catches on four targets.

“I-Rob might be a little bit longer, but it was just a decision here over the last a couple of weeks to say, hey, do we want to chance it and come out the gate as hard as we can and risk, you know, games on the back end, or do we want to take a couple weeks and make sure that they’re fully healthy so that, we’re ready to go,” Elliott said.

On the O line, the status of preseason All-ACC left tackle McKale Boley (2025: 856 snaps, 11 pressures/two sacks allowed) is “nothing major there, just being smart,” and sophomore Jim Harris (three snaps in 2025) “is coming back from surgery, using a green jersey, so we anticipate that at some point during camp, we’ll get him back,” Elliott said.

Preseason All-ACC linebacker Kam Robinson (2025: 416 snaps, 64 tackles, two INTs, one PBU, nine QB pressures, two sacks) is another “just being smart guy.”

Cornerback Omillio Agard (Wisconsin transfer, four-star prep recruit, redshirted in 2024, did not play in 2025) practiced: “He’s modified a little bit with the cast (wrist injury from the spring),” Elliott said.

Offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton (2025 at UVA: 254 snaps, nine pressures/no sacks allowed) has petitioned the NCAA for a sixth season – he redshirted as a true freshman at Michigan State in 2021, played in three games in 2022, was in on 501 snaps in 2023, played in three games at Illinois in 2024.

“He hasn’t gotten the full clearance for the extra year, but he’s allowed to be out there, and so we’re kind of working him back into shape,” Elliott said, conceding that Wigenton’s status is “kind of at the mercy of the NCAA.”

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