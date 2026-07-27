Loudoun County: Wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator shot multiple times

Mia Bieniemy, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was shot on Sunday night at the couple’s home in Loudoun County, and their adult son is in custody on charges related to the shooting.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, of Ashburn, is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, per a release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, which said deputies responded at 7:32 p.m. Sunday night to the Bieniemy residence.

The residence in Ashburn is three miles from the practice facility of the Washington Commanders, where Eric Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator in the 2023 NFL season.

Eric Bieniemy was in St. Joseph, Missouri, on the campus of Missouri Western, where the Chiefs are holding their 2026 training camp, at the time of the shooting.

He has since left the camp to be at the side of his wife, who, per the release from the sheriff’s office, was shot “multiple” times, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

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