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Home Waynesboro: Lithium battery ignites, causing fire in trash truck; no injuries
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Waynesboro: Lithium battery ignites, causing fire in trash truck; no injuries

Chris Graham
Published date:
trash litter road
Photo: © Vadym (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

For the third time this summer, a trash truck in Waynesboro caught fire after a lithium battery ignited.

This isn’t an issue unique to Waynesboro – Google “battery related trash truck fire,” and you will see news reports from communities across the country.

In the latest incident in Waynesboro, reported on Monday, the refuse collection crew was able to limit the damage by dumping the truck’s load onto the roadway.

There were no injuries reported in today’s fire.

The lesson

  • Do not place lithium-ion or rechargeable batteries in your household trash.
  • Recycle batteries at an approved recycling location.
  • Tape exposed battery terminals and store batteries safely until they can be recycled.

The city public works department will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Sept. 12, at its 900 Essex Ave. location.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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