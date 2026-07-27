For the third time this summer, a trash truck in Waynesboro caught fire after a lithium battery ignited.

This isn’t an issue unique to Waynesboro – Google “battery related trash truck fire,” and you will see news reports from communities across the country.

In the latest incident in Waynesboro, reported on Monday, the refuse collection crew was able to limit the damage by dumping the truck’s load onto the roadway.

There were no injuries reported in today’s fire.

The lesson

Do not place lithium-ion or rechargeable batteries in your household trash.

Recycle batteries at an approved recycling location.

Tape exposed battery terminals and store batteries safely until they can be recycled.

The city public works department will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Sept. 12, at its 900 Essex Ave. location.

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