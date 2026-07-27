Trump thinks people upset over protection of pedophiles are ‘communists’

Donald Trump, in the midst of spewing lies about the U.S. trade deficit, let slip that he thinks you have to be a “communist” to be upset at his administration’s continued efforts to protect his millionaire and billionaire pedophile buddies.

Odd flex, that one.

How it started: Trump was speaking at a rally at a General Motors plant in Milford, Mich., on Monday, which is par for the course for a guy who is all talk, no action.

“The United States set the highest trade deficit ever recorded, so, the worst trade deficit, and our country was losing more than $1 trillion per year on trade every single year, and it got worse and worse, and if they were in there now that would be close to $2 trillion,” Trump was saying, and as he was spouting off here – don’t worry, the fact check is coming – a heckler could be heard calling him a “pedophile protector,” over and over and over.

Trump, oblivious, as usual, continued.

“That means outside countries and companies were coming in and just robbing us blind, and it was causing tremendous problems,” Trump said. “But now all of that is changing, because I’ve placed historic tariffs on foreign producers and manufacturers, including a 25 percent tariff on foreign automobile, something that no other president had the courage to ever do.”

Replace the word “courage” with the words “lack of common sense,” and he’d be more accurate.

The promised fact check: the U.S. trade deficit in 2025 was $901.5 billion, up from the 2024 trade deficit of $898.5 billion – and up from the four-year average in the Biden years of $868.0 billion.

The data are courtesy the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That’s a federal government agency, under the purview of the Trump administration.

If anything, you’d expect the Trump administration to be fudging to make the numbers look better than they really are, so, take that into account.

The accumulated trade deficit for calendar year 2026, through the end of May, so, five months in, was at $298 billion, which would translate to an annualized $712.5 billion trade deficit for the 2026 year, if the year-to-date trend were to continue.

This is an improvement, sure, but hardly a win – but anyway.

At this stage, the heckler was being escorted out of the rally, and the crowd broke out in a chant of “USA! USA!”

This finally got Trump’s attention.

“He’s a communist! He’s a communist,” the pedophile protector said.

His administration still has yet to comply with a law that Trump signed in December mandating the release of the Epstein files.

That was seven months ago.

That makes Trump a “pedophile protector.”

Sorry, it just does.

Trump, whose family grifted itself into wealth by skimming hundreds of millions of dollars in affordable housing monies earmarked by the federal government for veterans returning from World War II, went on to define “communist” for the rally crowd.

Incidentally: nobody on either side of the Donald Trump family tree – before him or after him – has served in the U.S. military.

Their only touch to the military is taking money to build substandard homes for WW2 veterans.

“You see what they want to do? They want to take your houses, they want to do things that no one’s ever even thought of before. They want to take your money, they want to raise your tax up to 80 percent,” Trump said, by way of attempting to define “communist.”

Might just be me thinking this, but the guy who got to be filthy rich because the government gave his daddy a ton of money seems like he might be the actual “communist” here.

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